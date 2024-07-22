Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 30/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-07-22 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.09.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2024 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Takeover offer period TLN 05.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.07.2024 PRFoods PRFB062525A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2024 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2024 UAB Urbo bankas Coupon payment date VLN OPMB070025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2024 Bigbank BIGB Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2024 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.