GlobeNewswire
22.07.2024 08:10 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 30/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-07-22 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER       EVENT          MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.07.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos    Government securities  VLN  
     30.09.2024  Vyriausybe         auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.07.2024 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T    Takeover offer period  TLN  
     05.08.2024                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.07.2024 PRFoods PRFB062525A    Coupon payment date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     23.07.2024 LHV Group LHV       Interim report, 6    TLN  
                         months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     24.07.2024 UAB Urbo bankas      Coupon payment date   VLN  
            OPMB070025A                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     24.07.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Interim report, 6    TLN  
                         months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.07.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA  Coupon payment date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.07.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T      Interim report, 6    TLN  
                         months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.07.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T    Interim report, 6    TLN  
                         months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.07.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R     Extraordinary General  RIG  
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.07.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T    Investors event     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     26.07.2024 Bigbank BIGB        Interim report, 6    TLN  
                         months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     26.07.2024 Apranga APG1L       Interim report, 6    VLN  
                         months            



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
