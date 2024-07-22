Anzeige
Montag, 22.07.2024
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 22 JULY 2024 SHARES

THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Onni Bidco Oy announced on 22 July 2024 a voluntary recommended public cash
tender offer for all the shares in Innofactor Plc 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Innofactor Plc observation status on the
grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1
article d). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. 

The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
