Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 22 JULY 2024 SHARES THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Onni Bidco Oy announced on 22 July 2024 a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Innofactor Plc Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Innofactor Plc observation status on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260