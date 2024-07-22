BioInvent International: BioInvent to Present Pipeline Progress on BI-1910 and BT-001 at ESMO

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Two posters to be presented on early clinical projects from BioInvent's robust pipeline totaling six clinical programs: Progress with the Phase 1 trial studying BI-1910 as single agent in solid tumors Initial clinical data from the BT-001 Phase 1 study evaluating the candidate both as single agent and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors

European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO 2024) to be held September 13-17, 2024

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, announced abstracts for BI-1910 and BT-001 have been selected for presentation at ESMO 2024, being held in Barcelona, Spain from September 13th to 17th, 2024.

BI-1910 is a monoclonal antibody, a TNFR2 agonist, currently enrolling patients in the monotherapy part of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors. BT-001, an anti-CTLA-4 oncolytic virus, is in Phase 1b studies in combination with MSD's (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in collaboration with BioInvent's partner, Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

Details of the abstracts to be presented:

Title: A Phase 1/2a First in-Human Phase 1 Study of BI-1910, a Monoclonal Antibody Agonistic to TNFR2, as a Single Agent and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Subjects with Advanced Solid Tumors

Authors: T. Hernandez Guerrero, B. Doger de Spéville, J. Yachnin, K. Rohrberg, M. Borggren, P. Holmkvist, I. Karlsson, M. Meller, L. Mårtensson, J.-A. Nilsson, M. Vaapil, M. Chisamore, J. Wallin, I. Teige, B. Frendeus, A. McAllister

Poster and Abstract#: 1073TiP

Session: Investigational immunotherapy

Date: September 14, 2024

Title: Initial Clinical Results Of BT-001, An Oncolytic Virus Expressing an Anti-CTLA-4 Mab, Administered as Single Agent and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Authors: S. Champiat, C. Lebbe, J.-F. Baurain, A. Italiano, M. Sakkal, C. Spring-Giusti, N. Stojkowitz, M. Brandely, A. Sadoun, A. Ropenga, M. Semmrich, A. McAllister, M. Chisamore, P. Cassier

Poster and Abstract#: 1024P

Session: Investigational immunotherapy

Date: September 14, 2024

The abstracts will be available on ESMO's website September 9, 2024, after 00:05 CEST.

The posters will be posted to the Scientific Publications section of the company shortly after the presentations (website: https://www.bioinvent.com/en/our-science/scientific-publications )

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merk & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses: TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac ® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. With Transgene's myvac ® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac ® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC. With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr Follow on social media: X (previously-Twitter): @TransgeneSA - LinkedIn: @Transgene

