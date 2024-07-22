DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 July 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9400 GBP1.6360 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9020 GBP1.6060 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9210 GBP1.6191

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,596,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 836 1.9080 XDUB 08:55:38 00029088623TRDU1 1,500 1.9080 XDUB 08:55:38 00029088622TRDU1 4,057 1.9020 XDUB 08:56:19 00029088636TRDU1 4,369 1.9060 XDUB 09:50:13 00029088742TRDU1 2,037 1.9160 XDUB 10:35:36 00029088763TRDU1 3,940 1.9160 XDUB 10:35:36 00029088762TRDU1 2,744 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088842TRDU1 1,297 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088841TRDU1 805 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088840TRDU1 4,094 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088839TRDU1 1,297 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088838TRDU1 1,407 1.9240 XDUB 12:26:33 00029088886TRDU1 619 1.9240 XDUB 12:26:33 00029088887TRDU1 751 1.9240 XDUB 12:55:40 00029088897TRDU1 781 1.9400 XDUB 13:34:33 00029088954TRDU1 1,300 1.9400 XDUB 13:34:33 00029088953TRDU1 2,845 1.9360 XDUB 13:38:44 00029089000TRDU1 2,845 1.9360 XDUB 13:38:44 00029088999TRDU1 562 1.9360 XDUB 13:38:44 00029089001TRDU1 2,281 1.9280 XDUB 14:06:31 00029089063TRDU1 2,210 1.9220 XDUB 14:24:38 00029089113TRDU1 1,978 1.9260 XDUB 14:51:29 00029089253TRDU1 2,060 1.9260 XDUB 14:51:29 00029089252TRDU1 1,931 1.9220 XDUB 14:54:15 00029089267TRDU1 1,922 1.9220 XDUB 14:54:15 00029089266TRDU1 1,292 1.9240 XDUB 15:24:50 00029089446TRDU1 774 1.9240 XDUB 15:24:50 00029089445TRDU1 425 1.9220 XDUB 15:33:14 00029089552TRDU1 1,500 1.9220 XDUB 15:33:14 00029089551TRDU1 5 1.9220 XDUB 15:42:16 00029089577TRDU1 100 1.9220 XDUB 15:42:16 00029089576TRDU1 738 1.9220 XDUB 15:42:16 00029089575TRDU1 901 1.9220 XDUB 15:46:07 00029089601TRDU1 1,329 1.9220 XDUB 15:46:07 00029089600TRDU1 5,934 1.9180 XDUB 15:47:47 00029089609TRDU1 1,385 1.9160 XDUB 16:09:30 00029089963TRDU1 2,112 1.9180 XDUB 16:21:05 00029090096TRDU1 3,037 1.9180 XDUB 16:26:13 00029090109TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,000 1.6060 XLON 09:50:13 00029088741TRDU1 1,000 1.6060 XLON 09:50:13 00029088740TRDU1 95 1.6100 XLON 10:15:35 00029088757TRDU1 33 1.6100 XLON 10:15:35 00029088756TRDU1 490 1.6180 XLON 10:46:30 00029088788TRDU1 684 1.6180 XLON 10:55:45 00029088793TRDU1 2,800 1.6180 XLON 10:55:45 00029088792TRDU1 1,792 1.6220 XLON 12:02:32 00029088836TRDU1 1,300 1.6220 XLON 12:02:32 00029088835TRDU1 3,128 1.6200 XLON 12:02:36 00029088837TRDU1 2 1.6360 XLON 13:36:06 00029088959TRDU1 1,546 1.6360 XLON 13:36:06 00029088960TRDU1 587 1.6320 XLON 13:38:44 00029089010TRDU1 1,885 1.6320 XLON 13:38:44 00029089009TRDU1 485 1.6320 XLON 13:38:44 00029089008TRDU1 1,605 1.6180 XLON 14:24:38 00029089112TRDU1 1,592 1.6180 XLON 14:24:38 00029089111TRDU1 1,696 1.6140 XLON 15:22:35 00029089434TRDU1 1,827 1.6160 XLON 15:47:47 00029089612TRDU1 1,569 1.6160 XLON 15:47:47 00029089611TRDU1 1,635 1.6160 XLON 15:47:47 00029089610TRDU1 3,249 1.6140 XLON 16:26:43 00029090118TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 335414 EQS News ID: 1950431 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950431&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)