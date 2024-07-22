Anzeige
Montag, 22.07.2024
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9400     GBP1.6360 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9020     GBP1.6060 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9210     GBP1.6191

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,596,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
836       1.9080        XDUB     08:55:38      00029088623TRDU1 
1,500      1.9080        XDUB     08:55:38      00029088622TRDU1 
4,057      1.9020        XDUB     08:56:19      00029088636TRDU1 
4,369      1.9060        XDUB     09:50:13      00029088742TRDU1 
2,037      1.9160        XDUB     10:35:36      00029088763TRDU1 
3,940      1.9160        XDUB     10:35:36      00029088762TRDU1 
2,744      1.9260        XDUB     12:02:36      00029088842TRDU1 
1,297      1.9260        XDUB     12:02:36      00029088841TRDU1 
805       1.9260        XDUB     12:02:36      00029088840TRDU1 
4,094      1.9260        XDUB     12:02:36      00029088839TRDU1 
1,297      1.9260        XDUB     12:02:36      00029088838TRDU1 
1,407      1.9240        XDUB     12:26:33      00029088886TRDU1 
619       1.9240        XDUB     12:26:33      00029088887TRDU1 
751       1.9240        XDUB     12:55:40      00029088897TRDU1 
781       1.9400        XDUB     13:34:33      00029088954TRDU1 
1,300      1.9400        XDUB     13:34:33      00029088953TRDU1 
2,845      1.9360        XDUB     13:38:44      00029089000TRDU1 
2,845      1.9360        XDUB     13:38:44      00029088999TRDU1 
562       1.9360        XDUB     13:38:44      00029089001TRDU1 
2,281      1.9280        XDUB     14:06:31      00029089063TRDU1 
2,210      1.9220        XDUB     14:24:38      00029089113TRDU1 
1,978      1.9260        XDUB     14:51:29      00029089253TRDU1 
2,060      1.9260        XDUB     14:51:29      00029089252TRDU1 
1,931      1.9220        XDUB     14:54:15      00029089267TRDU1 
1,922      1.9220        XDUB     14:54:15      00029089266TRDU1 
1,292      1.9240        XDUB     15:24:50      00029089446TRDU1 
774       1.9240        XDUB     15:24:50      00029089445TRDU1 
425       1.9220        XDUB     15:33:14      00029089552TRDU1 
1,500      1.9220        XDUB     15:33:14      00029089551TRDU1 
5        1.9220        XDUB     15:42:16      00029089577TRDU1 
100       1.9220        XDUB     15:42:16      00029089576TRDU1 
738       1.9220        XDUB     15:42:16      00029089575TRDU1 
901       1.9220        XDUB     15:46:07      00029089601TRDU1 
1,329      1.9220        XDUB     15:46:07      00029089600TRDU1 
5,934      1.9180        XDUB     15:47:47      00029089609TRDU1 
1,385      1.9160        XDUB     16:09:30      00029089963TRDU1 
2,112      1.9180        XDUB     16:21:05      00029090096TRDU1 
3,037      1.9180        XDUB     16:26:13      00029090109TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,000      1.6060        XLON     09:50:13      00029088741TRDU1 
1,000      1.6060        XLON     09:50:13      00029088740TRDU1 
95        1.6100        XLON     10:15:35      00029088757TRDU1 
33        1.6100        XLON     10:15:35      00029088756TRDU1 
490       1.6180        XLON     10:46:30      00029088788TRDU1 
684       1.6180        XLON     10:55:45      00029088793TRDU1 
2,800      1.6180        XLON     10:55:45      00029088792TRDU1 
1,792      1.6220        XLON     12:02:32      00029088836TRDU1 
1,300      1.6220        XLON     12:02:32      00029088835TRDU1 
3,128      1.6200        XLON     12:02:36      00029088837TRDU1 
2        1.6360        XLON     13:36:06      00029088959TRDU1 
1,546      1.6360        XLON     13:36:06      00029088960TRDU1 
587       1.6320        XLON     13:38:44      00029089010TRDU1 
1,885      1.6320        XLON     13:38:44      00029089009TRDU1 
485       1.6320        XLON     13:38:44      00029089008TRDU1 
1,605      1.6180        XLON     14:24:38      00029089112TRDU1 
1,592      1.6180        XLON     14:24:38      00029089111TRDU1 
1,696      1.6140        XLON     15:22:35      00029089434TRDU1 
1,827      1.6160        XLON     15:47:47      00029089612TRDU1 
1,569      1.6160        XLON     15:47:47      00029089611TRDU1 
1,635      1.6160        XLON     15:47:47      00029089610TRDU1 
3,249      1.6140        XLON     16:26:43      00029090118TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  335414 
EQS News ID:  1950431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950431&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
