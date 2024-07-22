Kindred Group: Kindred's Journey Towards Zero: Q2 revenue from high-risk players

SLIEMA, Malta, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second quarter of 2024 saw a decrease in revenue from high-risk players compared to the first quarter of 2024, with 3.0 per cent of Gross winnings revenue from this group of players. Kindred remains fully dedicated to lowering this share of revenue and continues to see a sustainable behaviour change from players after interventions.

Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) share of revenue from high-risk players showed a decrease to 3.0 per cent (Q1 2024 3.2 per cent) in the second quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the high-risk revenue share decreased marginally. The percentage of detected customers who exhibited improved behaviour after interventions came in at 86.8 per cent (compared to 87.1 per cent in Q1 2024 and 86.4 per cent in Q2 2023). The sustained level in the improvement effect after interventions, observed over an extended period, serves as a testament to the strong dedication and collective efforts throughout the company. It reflects Kindred's ongoing commitment to fostering positive change within the industry.

Global statistics from Kindred Group Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players 3.1 % 3.3 % 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.0 % Improvement effect after interventions 86.4 % 86.7 % 87.4 % 87.1 % 86.8 %

*90 day rolling period between 19 March 2024 and 18 June 2024

"Our share of revenue from high-risk players has been stable over the past quarters, however we are pleased to see the long-term trend of a slow decline. We are working hard across the Group to ensure our customers enjoy our products in a safe and sustainable way, which includes educating customers, stakeholders, and partners about safer gambling initiatives," says Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications at Kindred Group.

"We classify all customers who self-exclude for more than six months as high-risk to ensure we prioritise responsible gambling. However, we see that some customers self-exclude for reasons other than gambling concerns. We are actively working on improving our user experience to better distinguish self-exclusions related to actual behavioural risks, so that our high-risk data accurately reflects customers who genuinely need support to stop gambling," continues Alexander Westrell.

In February 2021, Kindred started to communicate about its share of revenue of harmful gambling and reports this data and the improvement effect after interventions each quarter. This is a key part of Kindred's work with fostering a factual and transparent dialogue, paving the way for a more sustainable industry.

Kindred also publishes specific RG data for the Swedish market together with ATG and Svenska Spel. Kindred's RG data for the first half of 2024 can be found here.

About Kindred's Journey towards Zero

Kindred Group is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling and to report this metric on a quarterly basis. This is done to increase transparency, to support a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and to raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero

