GC Cell and Lukas Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Jointly Tap into the Innovative Cell Therapy including and beyond Korean and Taiwanese Market

YONGIN, South Korea, July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Cell Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "GC Cell"; 144510:KOSDAQ) and Lukas Biomedical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Lukas," TWSE 6814) has formally signed an international strategic cooperation agreement.

GC Cell is a fully integrated pioneer in cell and gene therapy and a subsidiary of the renowned Korean-listed pharmaceutical group GC Biopharma Corp.



This collaboration aims to increase awareness of autologous T cell therapy as well as to expand the patient access market through leveraging each other's strengths in innovative cell treatment areas. By sharing cutting-edge research projects, clinical trial data, regulatory knowledge across multiple countries, and exploring clinical research, market development, and various activities for cancers and other challenging diseases, both parties strive to accelerate drug development and establish a platform for precision medicine solutions. This partnership seeks to bring the benefits of innovative cell therapy to a wider range of patients.

Having successfully completed clinical trials in Japan and Korea, GC Cell's Immuncell-LC autologous T cell therapy obtained approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in 2007 following favorable Phase IV trials. With a track record of over 10,000 treatment cases, GC Cell has been obtaining successful clinical and commercial records in Korea. Lukas's LuLym-T memory T cell cultivation technology originated from Japanese National Cancer Center and GC LTEC, formerly Lymphotec, a subsidiary of Green Cross Group. Based on the licensing agreement with originator of the technology and the tech transfer from the company, Lukas has brought this technology to Taiwan for market expansion and further enhancement.

Taiwan's government has demonstrated significant commitment to the advancement of the regenerative medicine sector. Following the implementation of the Special Regulations on Regenerative Medicine, the Regenerative Medicine Act was enacted on June 4 this year. Lukas's LuLym-T cell therapy technology, supported by international clinical trials and evidence-based data generated by GC Cell, aligns closely with Taiwan governmental policies and regulations. It appears poised to secure a five-year conditional approval under the new regulations, thus establishing Lukas as a prominent player in Taiwan's cell therapy landscape, with a focus on domestic growth and global market expansion. Presently, Lukas has entered agreements with 13 medical institutions, including National Taiwan University Hospital, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, and Taipei Veterans General Hospital, to conduct Phase II clinical trials focused on preventing liver cancer recurrence and exploring combined immunotherapy with chemotherapy/radiotherapy for head and neck cancer at Taipei Veterans General Hospital.

Lukas' Chairman, Dr. Eric Tang, highlighted that GC Cell and Lukas will collaborate through a Joint Committee (JC) to exchange expertise and experience in researching memory T cell technology for various cancers in their respective countries. This collaboration involves sharing clinical and commercial knowledge, insights, and strategies, as well as exploring opportunities for cross-licensing and conducting joint clinical trials (IITs and SITs) in each other's regions. Moreover, they aim to discuss the opportunities to jointly explore new international markets, joint investment and beyond.

James Park, CEO of GC Cell, stated, "This strategic cooperation agreement represents a pivotal milestone in accelerating the advancement of innovative cell therapies in Korea and Taiwan and also in establishing global network and ecosystem of Cell and Gene Therapy. Looking ahead, we are committed to accelerating the global expansion of Immuncell-LC through the continuous exchange of clinical research data and the establishment of a strong, long-term partnership between our two companies."

Dr. Eric Tang, Chairman of Lukas stated that: "In addition to our clinical trial for preventing liver cancer recurrence, the Taiwanese government's implementation of the Special Regulations on Regenerative Medicine has allowed us to apply our LuLym-T cell technology on advanced stage cancer patients with various types of solid tumors. We have accumulated vast clinical experience in concomitant use of LuLym-T cell together with conventional treatment, such as: chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and checkpoint inhibitors. We are able to achieve significant prognostic improvements using a multi-modality treatment paradigm for advanced stage cancers and we hope we will be able to help more cancer patients in need by sharing our experience with other countries".

This strategic cooperation represents a significant step toward a shared vision of improving patient outcomes through innovative cell therapies and precision medicine.

About Immuncell-LC

Immuncell-LC is the only commercially available treatment option of early-stage HCC. It is primarily composed of autologous, cultured blood-derived T lymphocytes with proven efficacy through a large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial which reduced the risk of recurrence by 37% and decreased the mortality rate by 79% compared to the control group. To date, Immuncell-LC has been administered to over 10,000 patients in South Korea without serious adverse events.?

About GC Cell??

With a core focus on cell therapy, GC Cell offers complete bio healthcare solutions from diagnosis to treatment, and the brand's comprehensive value chain spans R&D, production, commercialization, and distribution.

More info: https://gccell.com/

About Lukas Biomedical

Lukas is dedicated to advancing its LuLym-T cell therapy R&D and clinical advancements, enhancing clinical trials and technologies, and expanding into foreign markets. Lukas has already attracted interest in Southeast Asia and is in talks and finalizing cooperation agreements with medical teams in the region. With a steady cash flow from its e-commerce business and hospital management platform, Lukas is well-positioned to expand its "LuLym-T" cell therapy business and, generating optimum value for shareholders and employees.

