The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Announces Sale of Off-The-Road Tire Business to Yokohama for $905 Million

AKRON, Ohio, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) ("Goodyear" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Off-the-Road ("OTR") tire business to The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (TYO: 5101) ("Yokohama") for $905 million in cash. The transaction follows a previously announced strategic review of the OTR tire business in connection with the Goodyear Forward transformation plan.

Goodyear's OTR tire business provides industry-leading OTR tires around the world for surface and underground mining, construction and quarry, and port and industrial end markets. Goodyear OTR offers a comprehensive suite of trusted products, services and tire management solutions that help customers optimize their operations and improve productivity and efficiency.

"The sale of the OTR business marks an important milestone as we continue to execute against our Goodyear Forward transformation plan," said Mark Stewart, Goodyear Chief Executive Officer and President. "We are grateful to our OTR colleagues who have driven the success of the business and are committed to working closely with Yokohama to ensure a smooth transition for customers and associates."

Goodyear will retain its business providing OTR tires for U.S. military and defense applications. Pursuant to a Product Supply Agreement to be entered into with Yokohama in connection with the closing of the transaction, Goodyear will manufacture certain OTR tires for Yokohama at some of its manufacturing locations for an initial period of up to five years after the closing of the transaction.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, other customary closing conditions and consultations and is expected to close by early 2025. Goodyear intends to use transaction proceeds to reduce leverage and fund initiatives in connection with the Goodyear Forward transformation plan.

Evercore is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as legal advisor to Goodyear.

