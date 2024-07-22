Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.07.2024 09:37 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (WLDU LN) 
Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Jul-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 244.07 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 251413 
CODE: WLDU LN 
ISIN: FR0011669845 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0011669845 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDU LN 
Sequence No.:  335439 
EQS News ID:  1950607 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950607&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.