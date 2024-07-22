

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.6341 against the euro and more than a 1-month low of 104.17 against the yen, from last week's closing quotes of 1.6273 and 105.23, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to near 3-week lows of 0.6661 and 0.9149 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6682 and 0.9176, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.1102 against the NZ dollar, from last week's closing value of 1.1118.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.64 against the euro, 103.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX