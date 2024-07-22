Anzeige
22.07.2024 09:58 Uhr
Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIP LN) 
Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Jul-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.6939 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1597892 
CODE: PRIP LN 
ISIN: LU2037749152 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2037749152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIP LN 
Sequence No.:  335619 
EQS News ID:  1950983 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950983&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
