

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.5991 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 2-month low of 93.79 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6009 and 94.64, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to an 8-month low of 1.8171 from last week's closing value of 1.8098.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen and 1.82 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX