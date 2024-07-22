DFDS A/S: DFDS Lowers EBIT 2024 Outlook Range But Maintains Cash Flow Outlook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 51 - 22 July 2024

EBIT 2024 outlook range lowered to DKK 1.7-2.1bn from DKK 2.0-2.4bn

Adjusted free cash flow 2024 outlook is unchanged around DKK 1.5bn

DFDS' EBIT outlook range for 2024 has been lowered following a Q2 2024 result below expectations. The level of freight activity in the rest of the year is moreover expected to be below previous expectations.

The EBIT 2024 outlook range is consequently lowered to DKK 1.7-2.1bn from previously DKK 2.0-2.4bn.

The revenue growth 2024 outlook of 8-11% is unchanged as is the Adjusted free cash flow outlook of around DKK 1.5bn.

DFDS' Q2 2024 interim report will be released on 14 August 2024 at around 7.30am CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act