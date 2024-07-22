

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to nearly a 1-month high of 201.89 against the pound, from Friday's closing value of 203.46.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 170.06 and 176.07 from last week's closing quotes of 171.30 and 177.07, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 4-day highs of 156.28 and 113.75 from Friday's closing quotes of 157.49 and 114.65, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 200.00 against the pound, 167.00 against the euro, 173.00 against the franc, 153.00 against the greenback and 112.00 against the loonie.



