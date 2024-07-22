

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 22.07.2024 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES QINETIQ PRICE TARGET TO 550 (445) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES THE GYM GROUP TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 180 (121) PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES TRAVIS PERKINS TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (UW) - PRICE TARGET 1100 (610) PENCE - RBC CUTS ADRIATIC METALS PRICE TARGET TO 260 (320) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC CUTS B&M PRICE TARGET TO 575 (600) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES 3I GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 3250 (3150) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES DUNELM GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1175 (1050) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - UBS RAISES TRAINLINE PRICE TARGET TO 405 (385) PENCE - 'BUY'



