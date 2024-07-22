Anzeige
Montag, 22.07.2024
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
PR Newswire
22.07.2024 12:00 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2024

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2024

Attached is a link to the June 2024 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2024 - ADV019235.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2024 - ADV019235
