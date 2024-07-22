Korean Air Commits to Up to 50 Boeing Widebodies to Strengthen Future Long-Haul Fleet

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Korean Air announced today the airline's intent to purchase up to 50 of Boeing's highly fuel-efficient widebody airplanes, including 20 777-9s and 20 787-10s with options for 10 more of the largest 787 Dreamliner variant.

Korean Air's selection of the 777-9 and 787-10 supports planned growth and renewal of its fleet in size, range and capacity to reach high-demand markets in Europe and North America, as well as popular regional routes within Asia. The carrier will leverage the market-leading efficiency and versatility of these widebody jets to enhance its fleet while adding flexibility to its global network ahead of its anticipated merger with Asiana Airlines.

"The addition of the Boeing 777-9 and 787-10 aircraft marks a significant milestone in our strategic objective to expand and upgrade our fleet," said Walter Cho, Chairman and CEO of Korean Air. "This investment underscores our commitment to providing a best-in-class flying experience. These new airplanes will elevate passenger comfort and enhance operational efficiency, while significantly reducing carbon emissions, supporting our long-term commitment to sustainable aviation."

When finalized and posted to Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, Korean Air will be the latest customer to purchase the world's largest and most fuel-efficient twin engine jet.

The 777-9 can seat 426 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 13,500 km (7,285 nautical miles) and the 787-10 can carry up to 336 passengers with a range of 11,730 km (6,330 nautical miles).

"We are honored Korean Air has selected our largest, most efficient widebody airplanes to add capacity to its global network," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Boeing airplanes have played an integral role with Korean Air over the past 50 years, and the 777X and 787 Dreamliner will continue to support the airline's long-term goals for sustainability and continued growth."

The 777-9 features advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family, including new carbon-fiber composite wings and engines that will enable the airplane to achieve 10% better fuel efficiency, CO2 emissions and operating costs than the competition. Meanwhile, the fuel efficiency of the 787 has helped operators avoid more than 169 billion pounds in CO2 emissions since entering service.

Recently rated the #2 airline in the world by airlineratings.com, Korean Air continues to optimize its global route network and looks to maintain its status as a leading global carrier. The airline will feature new business class suites and Wi-Fi capability onboard its new 787-10s, further enhancing its award-winning onboard service.

Korean Air's Aerospace Division currently supplies components for the 787 program, including the model's unique raked wing-tip. The supplier also produces parts for a number of Boeing airplanes including the 737 MAX, 767 and 777.

