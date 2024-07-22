

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $826 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 billion or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $826 Mln. vs. $1.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.92 last year.



