Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2024

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:AVBH) announced net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $3.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 and $4.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
Book value per share was $21.77, an increase of $0.36, or 2%, from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $2.22, or 11%, from June 30, 2024.
Loans increased $23.6 million, or 5% annualized, from March 31, 2024, and $66.0 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2023.
Average deposits increased $32.5 million, or 8% annualized, from the first quarter of 2024, and $128.3 million, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2023.
Period end deposits (excluding brokered deposits)(1) increased $39.6 million, or 10% annualized, from March 31, 2024, and $99.7 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2023.
The efficiency ratio improved to 59.92% from 61.62% in the first quarter of 2024.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.0% for the second quarter and first quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.16% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 0.06% as of March 31, 2024.
Net income totaled $3.5 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from the first quarter of 2024, and a decrease of $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2023. A $3.0 million increase in the provision for credit losses was a primary contributor to the decrease.
"We continue to make solid progress on our overall goal for this year of strengthening our balance sheet. This included another quarter of the growth in core deposits outpacing our growth in loans. Total deposits, excluding brokered, increased approximately $40 million while loans grew approximately $24 million in the second quarter. Net income in the second quarter was negatively impacted by a $2.4 million specific reserve on a nonperforming venture-backed loan. Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) in the second quarter was $7.9 million, compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter. Overall credit quality remains solid with criticized and classified loans representing 2.0% of total loans," said Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our new clients as well as existing clients continue to move deposits from noninterest bearing accounts to interest earning accounts. This shift was elevated in the second quarter, which negatively impacted our net interest margin," added Mr. Mordell.
Income Statement
Taxable equivalent net interest income(1) totaled $18.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $360,000, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $857,000, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2023. The taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.39% in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, and a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in taxable equivalent net interest income and net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and an overall increase in the cost of deposits and borrowings. The increase in borrowing costs included the renewal of $244.0 million in borrowings from the Bank Term Funding Program during the first quarter of 2024.
The yield on loans in the second quarter of 2024 was 7.37%, an increase of 9 basis points from the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 63 basis points from the second quarter of 2023. The overall increase in loan yields compared to prior periods was primarily due to higher rates on new loans.
The cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2024 was 3.09%, an increase of 28 basis points from the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 112 basis points from the second quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2024 was 4.11% compared to 3.90% in the first quarter of 2024 and 3.18% in the second quarter of 2023.
The provision for credit losses was $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $319,000 in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The provision increased in the current quarter primarily due to the addition of a $2.3 million nonaccrual loan. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 included a $3.1 million provision for credit losses on loans offset by a $(70,000) provision for unfunded commitments.
Noninterest income was $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $902,000 in the second quarter of 2023.
Noninterest expense totaled $11.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $669,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to a lower incentive accrual and seasonally higher FICA taxes in the previous quarter. There were 144 full-time equivalent employees on June 30, 2024, compared to 141 on March 31, 2024.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.29 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $2.26 billion as of March 31, 2024, and $2.21 billion at June 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents were $111.7 million on June 30, 2024, compared to $90.2 million on March 31, 2024, and $104.2 million on June 30, 2023.
Period end loans on June 30, 2024, totaled $1.81 billion, an increase of $23.6 million, or 5% annualized, from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $156.3 million, or 9%, from June 30, 2023. The growth in loans during the second quarter of 2024 included an increase of $38.5 million in commercial loans, partially offset by a decrease of $16.6 million in construction loans. Quarterly average loans for the second quarter of 2024 increased $56.7 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2024 and $224.1 million, or 14%, from the second quarter of 2023.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.4 million on June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $3.1 million from March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.24% on June 30, 2024, compared to 1.08% on March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.20% on June 30, 2024, compared to 0.08% on March 31, 2024. The increase was due to the addition of one nonperforming venture-backed loan totaling $2.3 million.
Investment securities were $308.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $314.8 million on March 31, 2024, and $371.8 million at June 30, 2023.
Period end deposits were $1.74 billion on June 30, 2024, a decrease of $19.4 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024. The change in deposits during the second quarter of 2024 included a $76.1 million and $43.1 million increase in interest-bearing checking and time deposits, respectively, offset by a $72.1 million decrease in non-interest bearing and a $58.9 million decrease in brokered deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.76 billion, an increase of $32.5 million from the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $128.3 million from the second quarter of 2023.
Short-term borrowings on June 30, 2024, totaled $330.0 million, an increase of $40.0 million, or 14%, compared to March 31, 2024. The short-term borrowings on June 30, 2024 included $244.0 million in borrowings from the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).
Book value per share was $21.77 on June 30, 2024, an increase of $0.36 compared to $21.41 on March 31, 2024. Total shareholders' equity was $171.4 million on June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.4 million compared to March 31, 2024. This included an increase in retained earnings of $3.5 million.
(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliation in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's current quarter and year-to-date results and facilitate comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "opportunity," "anticipates," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," or words of similar meaning. While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions, are, by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to local, regional, national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, and in particular in our market areas; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; oversupply of property inventory and deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; a prolonged slowdown or decline in construction activity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the cost or effect of acquisitions we may make; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reform, capital requirements, taxes, banking, securities, employment, executive compensation, insurance, and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; ability to adequately underwrite for our asset based and corporate finance lending business lines; our ability to raise capital; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; cyber-security threats including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of data; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, or the effects of a pandemic; destabilization in international economies resulting from the European sovereign debt crisis; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; technological changes; the ability to increase market share, retain customers and control expenses; ability to retain and attract key management and personnel; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; continued volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our management team; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
For the six months ended
2024
2023
June 30,
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2024
2023
INCOME HIGHLIGHTS
Net income
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,090
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax
-
-
3,888
-
-
-
595
Severance, net of income tax
-
-
233
-
-
-
-
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
478
-
-
-
-
Adjusted net income (1)
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,685
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
0.47
$
0.71
$
0.04
$
0.74
$
0.65
$
1.18
$
1.52
Diluted earnings per share
0.46
0.69
0.04
0.72
0.63
1.15
1.49
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (1)
0.46
0.69
0.65
0.72
0.63
1.15
1.57
Book value per share
21.77
21.41
21.27
18.83
19.55
21.77
19.55
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.05
%
0.99
%
0.87
%
0.78
%
1.03
%
Return on average assets - adjusted (1)
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.89
%
0.99
%
0.87
%
0.78
%
1.09
%
Return on average equity
8.35
%
12.64
%
0.81
%
14.01
%
12.32
%
10.50
%
14.99
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.39
%
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.36
%
3.42
%
3.46
%
3.68
%
Efficiency ratio
59.92
%
61.62
%
83.68
%
58.75
%
56.05
%
60.78
%
55.62
%
Average loans to average deposits
103.19
%
101.85
%
99.41
%
97.49
%
97.57
%
102.53
%
93.00
%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.64
%
9.88
%
9.77
%
9.84
%
9.55
%
9.64
%
9.55
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.08
%
10.03
%
9.88
%
9.95
%
9.88
%
10.08
%
9.88
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.08
%
10.03
%
9.88
%
9.95
%
9.88
%
10.08
%
9.88
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.17
%
12.01
%
11.86
%
11.89
%
11.87
%
12.17
%
11.87
%
Tangible common equity ratio
7.50
%
7.40
%
7.41
%
6.61
%
6.83
%
7.50
%
6.83
%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
7,876,082
7,803,900
7,770,439
7,731,404
7,712,278
7,876,082
7,712,278
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,426,949
7,386,639
7,344,693
7,327,197
7,321,246
7,406,794
7,310,188
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,578,613
7,551,406
7,543,616
7,511,373
7,457,906
7,565,065
7,454,643
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.36
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
1.20
%
1.36
%
1.20
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.70
%
0.70
%
0.16
%
0.70
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.20
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.94
%
0.20
%
0.94
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (2)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
$
1,813,422
$
1,756,770
$
1,698,690
$
1,640,080
$
1,589,372
$
1,785,096
$
1,572,384
Investment securities
307,294
319,440
337,808
365,244
382,860
313,367
413,197
Total assets
2,265,583
2,222,778
2,191,198
2,168,443
2,171,559
2,244,180
2,168,020
Deposits
1,757,320
1,724,845
1,708,789
1,682,329
1,628,975
1,741,082
1,690,792
Shareholders' equity
166,874
166,907
148,723
153,099
153,877
166,890
149,166
(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
(2) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Assets
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Cash and due from banks
$
14,062
$
10,268
$
9,754
$
21,157
$
33,849
Due from Federal Reserve Bank
and interest-bearing deposits in banks
97,662
79,911
71,642
58,885
70,364
Total cash and cash equivalents
111,724
90,179
81,396
80,042
104,213
Investment securities - available for sale
308,661
314,793
325,320
345,547
371,753
Total investment securities
308,661
314,793
325,320
345,547
371,753
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
1,806,607
1,783,024
1,740,647
1,669,914
1,650,265
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(22,410
)
(19,342
)
(19,131
)
(17,800
)
(17,636
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
1,784,197
1,763,682
1,721,516
1,652,114
1,632,629
Bank owned life insurance
12,490
12,401
12,315
33,440
33,202
Premises and equipment, net
2,810
3,061
3,297
3,558
3,774
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
14,095
-
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
67,139
72,395
86,992
73,104
62,234
Total assets
$
2,287,021
$
2,256,511
$
2,230,836
$
2,201,900
$
2,207,805
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
405,644
$
477,728
$
472,517
$
490,289
$
593,246
Interest-bearing checking
840,839
764,766
740,902
784,757
717,116
Money market and savings
312,162
319,692
298,117
322,983
316,991
Time
99,239
56,140
46,676
30,880
46,794
Brokered
80,608
139,532
96,117
79,291
74,566
Total deposits
1,738,492
1,757,858
1,654,329
1,708,200
1,748,713
Subordinated debt, net
21,957
21,931
21,906
21,881
21,855
Short-term borrowings
330,000
290,000
360,000
300,000
264,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
25,123
19,638
29,289
26,250
22,432
Total liabilities
2,115,572
2,089,427
2,065,524
2,056,331
2,057,000
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
105,487
104,771
104,499
104,018
103,420
Retained earnings
118,400
114,934
109,688
109,386
103,979
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(52,438
)
(52,621
)
(48,875
)
(67,835
)
(56,594
)
Total shareholders' equity
171,449
167,084
165,312
145,569
150,805
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,287,021
$
2,256,511
$
2,230,836
$
2,201,900
$
2,207,805
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
Interest and fees on loans
$
33,255
$
31,828
$
31,078
$
29,125
$
26,713
$
65,083
$
52,290
Interest on investment securities
1,801
1,824
1,979
2,009
2,058
3,624
4,670
Federal Home Loan Bank dividends (1)
193
190
172
171
185
384
348
Other interest income
951
819
654
662
1,196
1,770
1,824
Total interest income
36,200
34,661
33,883
31,967
30,152
70,861
59,132
Deposit interest expense
13,494
12,034
11,692
10,704
7,989
25,528
14,019
Interest on short-term borrowings
3,880
3,442
3,467
3,480
4,189
7,322
6,862
Interest on long-term debt
300
300
300
300
300
601
600
Total interest expense
17,674
15,776
15,459
14,484
12,478
33,451
21,481
Net interest income
18,526
18,885
18,424
17,483
17,674
37,410
37,651
Provision for credit losses
2,998
319
1,266
120
1,471
3,317
1,656
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
15,528
18,566
17,158
17,363
16,203
34,093
35,995
Service charges and bank fees
658
618
613
560
545
1,275
1,036
Foreign exchange income
208
251
210
53
66
460
149
Income from bank owned life insurance
137
187
201
238
230
324
455
Gain/(loss) on sale of securities
-
-
(5,399
)
-
-
-
(815
)
Warrant and success fee income
-
-
15
8
-
-
-
Other investment income
59
155
(116
)
142
37
214
30
Loss on sale of ORE
-
-
(165
)
-
-
-
-
Other income
36
72
19
62
24
108
51
Total noninterest income
1,098
1,283
(4,622
)
1,063
902
2,381
906
Salaries and benefit expenses
7,980
8,794
8,137
7,460
7,021
16,774
14,975
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,039
1,028
986
1,002
1,005
2,067
1,965
Data processing
597
564
499
538
477
1,161
1,004
Regulatory assessments
568
446
403
478
555
1,014
781
Legal and professional fees
541
611
531
483
394
1,152
825
Other operating expenses
1,033
984
994
935
960
2,016
1,894
Total noninterest expense
11,758
12,427
11,550
10,896
10,412
24,184
21,444
Income before income taxes
4,868
7,422
986
7,530
6,693
12,290
15,457
Provision for income taxes
1,402
2,176
683
2,122
1,967
3,578
4,367
Net income
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,090
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.47
$
0.71
$
0.04
$
0.74
$
0.65
$
1.18
$
1.52
Diluted earnings per common share
0.46
0.69
0.04
0.72
0.63
1.15
1.49
Weighted average shares - basic
7,426,949
7,386,639
7,344,693
7,327,197
7,321,246
7,406,794
7,310,188
Weighted average shares - diluted
7,578,613
7,551,406
7,543,616
7,511,373
7,457,906
7,565,065
7,454,643
(1) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates
Balance
Expense
Rates
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
$ 1,814,803
$ 33,255
7.37%
$ 1,758,201
$ 31,828
7.28%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
70,491
951
5.43%
59,391
819
5.46%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
305,492
1,778
2.34%
317,572
1,802
2.28%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
1,802
28
6.25%
1,868
28
5.93%
Total investment securities
307,294
1,806
2.36%
319,440
1,830
2.30%
FHLB stock (3)
8,409
193
9.23%
8,409
190
9.11%
Total interest-earning assets
2,200,997
36,205
6.62%
2,145,441
34,667
6.50%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
12,188
13,038
All other assets (4)
52,398
64,299
Total assets
$ 2,265,583
$ 2,222,778
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$ 783,048
$ 8,031
4.12%
$ 746,916
$ 7,439
4.01%
Money market and savings
304,392
2,598
3.43%
303,593
2,270
3.01%
Time
97,430
1,035
4.27%
56,783
555
3.93%
Brokered
135,952
1,830
5.41%
134,453
1,770
5.29%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,320,822
13,494
4.11%
1,241,745
12,034
3.90%
Short-term borrowings
295,220
3,880
5.29%
282,066
3,442
4.91%
Subordinated debt
21,944
300
5.50%
21,917
300
5.51%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,637,986
17,674
4.34%
1,545,728
15,776
4.10%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
436,498
483,100
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,225
27,043
Shareholders' equity
166,874
166,907
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$ 2,265,583
$ 2,222,778
Net interest spread
2.28%
2.40%
Net interest income and margin (5)
$ 18,531
3.39%
$ 18,891
3.54%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.39%
3.54%
Cost of deposits
$ 1,757,320
$ 13,494
3.09%
$ 1,724,845
$ 12,034
2.81%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $409 thousand and $455 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $19.8 million and $19.1 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates
Balance
Expense
Rates
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
$ 1,814,803
$ 33,255
7.37%
$ 1,590,758
$ 26,713
6.74%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
70,491
951
5.43%
93,001
1,196
5.09%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
305,492
1,778
2.34%
382,860
2,058
2.16%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
1,802
28
6.25%
-
-
0.00%
Total investment securities
307,294
1,806
2.36%
382,860
2,058
2.16%
FHLB stock (3)
8,409
193
9.23%
8,361
185
8.87%
Total interest-earning assets
2,200,997
36,205
6.62%
2,074,980
30,152
5.83%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
12,188
23,515
All other assets (4)
52,398
73,064
Total assets
$ 2,265,583
$ 2,171,559
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$ 783,048
$ 8,031
4.12%
$ 25,854
$ 60
0.93%
Money market and savings
304,392
2,598
3.43%
849,549
6,699
3.16%
Time
97,430
1,035
4.27%
48,650
198
1.63%
Brokered
135,952
1,830
5.41%
83,319
1,032
4.97%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,320,822
13,494
4.11%
1,007,372
7,989
3.18%
Short-term borrowings
295,220
3,880
5.29%
343,341
4,189
4.89%
Subordinated debt
21,944
300
5.50%
21,842
300
5.51%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,637,986
17,674
4.34%
1,372,555
12,478
3.65%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
436,498
621,603
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,225
23,524
Shareholders' equity
166,874
153,877
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$ 2,265,583
$ 2,171,559
Net interest spread
2.28%
2.18%
Net interest income and margin (5)
$ 18,531
3.39%
$ 17,674
3.42%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.39%
3.42%
Cost of deposits
$ 1,757,320
$ 13,494
3.09%
$ 1,628,975
$ 7,989
1.97%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $409 thousand and $347 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $19.8 million and $16.8 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)
Six months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates
Balance
Expense
Rates
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,786,502
$
65,083
7.33
%
$
1,573,881
$
52,290
6.70
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
64,941
1,770
5.48
%
74,753
1,824
4.85
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
311,532
3,580
2.31
%
398,533
4,406
2.23
%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
1,835
56
6.14
%
14,664
334
4.59
%
Total investment securities
313,367
3,636
2.33
%
413,197
4,740
2.31
%
FHLB stock (3)
8,409
384
9.18
%
7,986
348
8.79
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,173,219
70,873
6.56
%
2,069,817
59,202
5.77
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
12,613
23,255
All other assets (4)
58,348
74,948
Total assets
$
2,244,180
$
2,168,020
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$
764,981
$
15,470
4.07
%
$
27,966
$
116
0.84
%
Money market and savings
303,992
4,868
3.22
%
884,228
12,292
2.80
%
Time
77,107
1,590
4.15
%
57,193
421
1.48
%
Brokered
135,203
3,600
5.35
%
48,442
1,190
4.95
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,281,283
25,528
4.01
%
1,017,829
14,019
2.78
%
Short-term borrowings
288,643
7,322
5.10
%
281,787
6,862
4.91
%
Subordinated debt
21,931
601
5.51
%
21,829
600
5.54
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,591,857
33,451
4.23
%
1,321,445
21,481
3.28
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
459,799
672,963
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
25,634
24,446
Shareholders' equity
166,890
149,166
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,244,180
$
2,168,020
Net interest spread
2.33
%
2.49
%
Net interest income and margin (5)
$
37,422
3.46
%
$
37,721
3.68
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.46
%
3.67
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,741,082
$
25,528
2.95
%
$
1,690,792
$
14,019
1.67
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $864 thousand and $877 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for loan losses of $19.5 million and $16.5 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Credit Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Current Quarter
Year over Year
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Change
Change
Commercial loans
$
821,623
$
783,171
$
758,552
$
731,206
$
716,355
$
38,452
$
105,268
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
198,366
198,017
194,981
184,147
193,014
349
5,352
Owner Occupied
136,357
137,426
139,059
135,950
132,078
(1,069
)
4,279
Non-Owner Occupied
390,461
388,141
393,809
386,629
376,467
2,320
13,994
Construction and land
242,966
259,562
237,124
214,474
215,865
(16,596
)
27,101
Residential
15,717
16,187
16,816
17,311
16,220
(470
)
(503
)
Total real estate loans
983,867
999,333
981,789
938,511
933,644
(15,466
)
50,223
Other loans
1,117
520
306
197
266
597
851
Total loans
$
1,806,607
$
1,783,024
$
1,740,647
$
1,669,914
$
1,650,265
$
23,583
$
156,342
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Balance, beginning of quarter
$
19,342
$
19,131
$
17,800
$
17,636
$
16,389
Provision for credit losses on loans
3,068
211
1,331
164
1,347
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
(100
)
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of quarter
$
22,410
$
19,342
$
19,131
$
17,800
$
17,636
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Unfunded Commitments
Balance, beginning of quarter
$
2,168
$
2,060
$
2,125
$
2,169
$
2,045
Provision for unfunded commitments
(70
)
108
(65
)
(44
)
124
Balance, end of quarter
$
2,098
$
2,168
$
2,060
$
2,125
$
2,169
Total allowance for credit losses -
loans and unfunded commitments
$
24,508
$
21,510
$
21,191
$
19,925
$
19,805
Provision for credit losses under CECL
Provision for credit losses on loans
$
3,068
$
211
$
1,331
$
164
$
1,347
Provision for unfunded commitments
(70
)
108
(65
)
(44
)
124
Total provision for credit losses
$
2,998
$
319
$
1,266
$
120
$
1,471
Nonperforming Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
$
1,385
$
15,485
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming loans
3,686
1,370
1,378
1,385
15,485
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
14,095
-
Nonperforming assets
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
$
15,480
$
15,485
Nonperforming Loans by Type:
Commercial
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
$
1,385
$
1,390
Construction and land
-
-
-
-
14,095
Total Nonperforming loans
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
$
1,385
$
15,485
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.24
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
1.07
%
1.07
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.36
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
1.20
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
to nonperforming loans
607.98
%
1411.82
%
1388.32
%
1285.20
%
113.89
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.70
%
0.70
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.20
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.94
%
Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans
2.00
%
1.78
%
1.72
%
1.70
%
1.83
%
(1) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Current
Year over
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Quarter
Year
Period End Deposits
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Change
Change
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
405,644
$
477,728
$
472,517
$
490,289
$
593,246
$
(72,084
)
$
(187,602
)
Interest-bearing checking
840,839
764,766
740,902
784,757
717,116
76,073
123,723
Money market and savings
312,162
319,692
298,117
322,983
316,991
(7,530
)
(4,829
)
Time
99,239
56,140
46,676
30,880
46,794
43,099
52,445
Brokered
80,608
139,532
96,117
79,291
74,566
(58,924
)
6,042
Total deposits
$
1,738,492
$
1,757,858
$
1,654,329
$
1,708,200
$
1,748,713
$
(19,366
)
$
(10,221
)
Average Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
436,498
$
483,100
$
487,301
$
520,573
$
621,603
$
(46,602
)
$
(185,105
)
Interest-bearing checking
783,048
746,916
766,856
748,016
486,367
36,132
296,681
Money market and savings
304,392
303,593
305,240
296,865
389,036
799
(84,644
)
Time
97,430
56,783
29,787
41,455
48,650
40,647
48,780
Brokered
135,952
134,453
119,605
75,420
83,319
1,499
52,633
Total deposits
$
1,757,320
$
1,724,845
$
1,708,789
$
1,682,329
$
1,628,975
$
32,475
$
128,345
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Non-GAAP performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2024
2023
For the six months ended
First
Fourth
Third
Second
June 30,
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
2024
2023
Net income - GAAP
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,090
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
-
-
3,888
-
-
-
595
Severance, net of income tax
-
-
233
-
-
-
-
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
478
-
-
-
-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,685
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
Net income - GAAP
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,090
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
5,399
-
-
-
815
Tax impact of loss on sale of securities
-
-
(1,511
)
-
-
-
(220
)
Severance
-
-
324
-
-
-
-
Tax impact of severance
-
-
(91
)
-
-
-
-
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
478
-
-
-
-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,685
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings
per share reconciliation
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP
$
0.46
$
0.69
$
0.04
$
0.72
$
0.63
$
1.15
$
1.49
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
-
-
0.52
-
-
-
0.08
Severance, net of income tax
-
-
0.03
-
-
-
-
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
0.06
-
-
-
-
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.46
$
0.69
$
0.65
$
0.72
$
0.63
$
1.15
$
1.57
Non-GAAP adjusted return on
average assets reconciliation
Net income - GAAP
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,090
Average total assets
2,265,583
2,222,778
2,191,198
2,168,443
2,171,559
2,244,180
2,171,559
Return on average assets - GAAP
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.05
%
0.99
%
0.87
%
0.78
%
1.03
%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,685
Average total assets
2,265,583
2,222,778
2,191,198
2,168,443
2,171,559
2,244,180
2,171,559
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP)
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.89
%
0.99
%
0.87
%
0.78
%
1.09
%
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net
interest income reconciliation
Net interest income - GAAP
$
18,526
$
18,885
$
18,424
$
17,483
$
17,674
$
37,410
$
37,651
Taxable equivalent adjustment
5
6
2
-
-
12
70
Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
$
18,531
$
18,891
$
18,426
$
17,483
$
17,674
$
37,422
$
37,721
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net
interest margin reconciliation
Net interest margin - GAAP
3.39
%
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.36
%
3.42
%
3.46
%
3.67
%
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
3.39
%
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.36
%
3.42
%
3.46
%
3.68
%
Non-GAAP total deposits,
excluding brokered deposits
Total period end deposits - GAAP
$
1,738,492
$
1,757,858
$
1,654,329
$
1,708,200
$
1,748,713
$
1,738,492
$
1,748,713
Brokered deposits
80,608
139,532
96,117
79,291
74,566
80,608
74,566
Total deposits, excluding brokered (non-GAAP)
$
1,657,884
$
1,618,326
$
1,558,212
$
1,628,909
$
1,674,147
$
1,657,884
$
1,674,147
Non-GAAP pre-tax, pre-provision net income
Net income - GAAP
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
4,726
$
8,712
$
11,090
Provision for credit losses
2,998
319
1,266
120
1,471
3,317
1,656
Provision for income taxes
1,402
2,176
683
2,122
1,967
3,578
4,367
Non-GAAP pre-tax, pre-provision net income
$
7,866
$
7,741
$
2,252
$
7,650
$
8,164
$
15,607
$
17,113
