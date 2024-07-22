Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced the acceptance of four abstracts for poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, taking place September 13-17 in Barcelona.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: BT8009 monotherapy in enfortumab vedotin-naïve patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC): Updated results of Duravelo-1

Poster Session Title: Poster session 01

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9-10 a.m. CEST

Presentation Number: 652P

Speaker: Oscar Reig Torras, M.D., Hospital Clinic de Barcelona

Title: Peripheral neuropathy following treatment with Bicycle Toxin Conjugates BT8009 or BT5528 monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors

Poster Session Title: Poster session 01

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9-10 a.m. CEST

Presentation Number: 654P

Speaker: Bernard Doger de Spéville, M.D., Ph.D., START Madrid-FJD and Hospital Universitario Fundacion Jimenez Diaz

Title: EphA2-targeting Bicycle Toxin Conjugate BT5528 in patients with advanced solid tumors: A phase 1/2 study

Poster Session Title: Poster session 01

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept.14, at 9-10 a.m. CEST

Presentation Number: 647P

Speaker: Elisa Fontana, M.D., Ph.D., Sarah Cannon Research Institute UK

Title: Initial results from a phase 1/2 study of BT7480, a novel Nectin-4/CD137 Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist, in patients with advanced solid tumors

Poster Session Title: Poster session 01

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept.14, at 9-10 a.m. CEST

Presentation Number: 650P

Speaker: Kyriakos P. Papadopoulos, M.D., START San Antonio

The posters will be made available in the Publications section of bicycletherapeutics.com following the presentations.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009), a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BTC molecule targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist (Bicycle TICA) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle Radio Conjugates (BRC) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722899403/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Stephanie Yao

SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

ir@bicycletx.com

857-523-8544

Media:

Argot Partners

Deborah Elson

media@bicycletx.com

212-600-1902