

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $363 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $487 million or $2.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $3.81 billion from $3.73 billion last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10 - $11.30 Full year revenue guidance: $15,425 -$15,525 Ml



