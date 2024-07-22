Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced equity private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $309,000.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for research and development, capital expansion, repayment of debt and general working capital requirements.

The Financing allowed for a maximum of $6,000,000 of gross proceeds consisting of up to 35,294,117 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.17 per Common Share. On this first tranche closing, the Company issued 1,817,647 Common Shares at $0.17 per Common Share. Common Shares issued on the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

SOURCE: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.