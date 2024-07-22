Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Successful Completion of Term Loan Repricing and Irrevocable Election of Settlement Method for the 2.000% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026

DUBLIN, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) ("Jazz Pharmaceuticals") today announced that it has completed a repricing of the approximately $2.7 billion outstanding balance of its U.S. dollar term loans under its credit facility. The applicable margin above Term SOFR will be reduced by 75 basis points (from 300 basis points to 225 basis points) and the credit spread adjustment will be removed, resulting in anticipated interest savings of approximately $23 million on an annualized basis. All other terms are substantially unchanged.

Irrevocable Election of Settlement Method for the 2.000% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026

Jazz Investments I Limited (the "Issuer"), a subsidiary of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, today announced that it provided written notice to the exchange agent, the trustee and the holders of its 2.000% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 notes") that it has irrevocably elected to fix the settlement method for exchanges of the 2026 notes to a combination of cash and ordinary shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a specified cash amount per $1,000 principal amount of 2026 notes exchanged equal to or in excess of $1,000. As a result, for any 2026 notes exchanged subsequent to such notice, an exchanging holder will receive (i) up to $1,000 in cash per $1,000 principal amount of 2026 notes exchanged and (ii) cash, ordinary shares, or any combination thereof, at the Issuer's election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its exchange obligation in excess of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of 2026 notes exchanged.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated interest savings; settlement and exchanges of the 2026 notes; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals' current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Do not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's ability to pay cash amounts and issue ordinary shares due upon exchange of the 2026 notes; the Company's ability to service its debt obligations; and other risks and uncertainties affecting Jazz Pharmaceuticals, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as supplemented by its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and any future filings and reports by Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Other risks and uncertainties of which Jazz Pharmaceuticals is not currently aware may also affect Jazz Pharmaceuticals' forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by Jazz Pharmaceuticals on its website or otherwise. Jazz Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results due to any new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

