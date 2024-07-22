BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 19 July 2024 were:
695.69p Capital only
708.58p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 60,000 Ordinary shares on 19th July 2024, the Company has 90,770,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 12,439,000 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.