PR Newswire
22.07.2024 15:00 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its fifteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2024.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The second quarter of 2024 appears to have been a turning point for the Company's net interest margin, which improved from 1.66% in the first quarter of 2024 to 2.00% in the second quarter of 2024, and finished the quarter at 2.08% for the month of June, 2024. Net interest income represents approximately 90% of the Company's revenue and is a key driver of the Company's earnings. Our recent results from our deposit pricing initiatives suggest that our cost of deposit trends have reversed course during the first quarter of 2024, and we are anticipating continued improvement in our net interest margin for the remainder of 2024 and into the start of 2025. We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans continues to increase, rising 11 bp to 5.77% from 5.66% in the first quarter of 2024 and 49 bp from the same quarter a year ago. Equally as important, the Company's cost of funds declined 22bp from 3.92% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.70% in the current quarter, although still elevated from 3.23% in the second quarter of 2023. We continue to experience excellent asset quality with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.08%, no properties in real estate owned, and an allowance to non-performing loans coverage ratio of nearly 9x. Liquidity remained strong as of June 30, 2024 with available funding sources more than $50 million in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. During this time of lower net interest income, we remain very focused on controlling noninterest expenses which declined to 1.36% of average assets during the second quarter of 2024 from 1.47% in the same quarter of 2023, which we believe is among the lowest in our peer group. Our dividend for the quarter remains unchanged from the prior quarter as we continue to manage our tangible book value and ensure that we have adequate capital for future growth.

Construction of our Johnson City financial center was completed and this new facility opened for business on schedule on July 1, 2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, is a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to significantly grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2024



2023













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

2,324


1,966


$

2,459


2,202

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.37


0.31


$

0.39


0.35

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.53 %


0.44 %



0.59 %


0.53 %

Return on average equity


7.46 %


6.31 %



8.13 %


7.28 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.36 %


1.36 %



1.47 %


1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.00 %


2.00 %



2.09 %


2.09 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



2,448


$



2,315

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.55 %





0.55 %



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2024



2023













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

3,839


3,071


$

4,817


5,258

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.61


0.49


$

0.77


0.84

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.86 %


0.69 %



0.58 %


0.63 %

Return on average equity


12.40 %


9.92 %



8.02 %


8.75 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.33 %


1.33 %



1.47 %


1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


1.80 %


1.80 %



2.32 %


2.32 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



3,866


$



5,852

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.87 %





0.71 %



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.




As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the




3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,




2024



2024



2023














(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality










Non-performing loans

$

1,381


$

805


$

1,607


Real estate owned

$

-


$

-


$

-


Non-performing assets

$

1,381


$

805


$

1,607


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.09 %



0.06 %



0.11 %


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.08 %



0.04 %



0.09 %


Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(243)


$

(230)


$

459


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


889.86 %



1559.38 %



811.08 %


Allowance for credit losses to total loans


0.83 %



0.86 %



0.90 %











Other Data










Cash dividends declared

$

0.050


$

0.080


$

0.640


Shares outstanding


6,373,998



6,376,660



6,352,725


Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

19.83


$

19.46


$

19.33


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share


(2.57)



(2.55)



(2.56)


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)


22.39


$

22.01


$

21.89


Closing market price per common share

$

16.87


$

18.25


$

18.50


Closing price to book value ratio


85.08 %



93.79 %



95.71 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.06 %



6.88 %



7.07 %


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.31 %



9.15 %



9.45 %



(1)

As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure

(2)

The Company does not have any intangible assets

Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2024


2023



June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income (loss)

$

2,324

$

1,515

$

(376)

$

2,473

$

2,459

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.37

$

0.24

$

(0.06)

$

0.40

$

0.39

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.53 %


0.34 %


-0.09 %


0.58 %


0.59 %

Return on average equity


7.46 %


4.92 %


-1.25 %


8.19 %


8.13 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.36 %


1.30 %


1.48 %


1.34 %


1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.00 %


1.66 %


1.98 %


2.08 %


2.09 %














2024


2023



June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

1,966

$

1,104

$

1,244

$

2,405

$

2,202

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.31

$

0.18

$

0.20

$

0.39

$

0.35

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.44 %


0.25 %


0.29 %


0.56 %


0.53 %

Return on average equity


6.31 %


3.59 %


4.13 %


7.97 %


7.28 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.36 %


1.30 %


1.48 %


1.34 %


1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.00 %


1.66 %


1.98 %


2.08 %


2.09 %












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

2,448

$

1,418

$

1,182

$

2,684

$

2,315

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA


0.55 %


0.32 %


0.27 %


0.63 %


0.55 %



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

(2)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $0.05 million, or 0.6%, from $7.83 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $7.79 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $73.4 million, or 4.6%, from $1.591 billion to $1.664 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $47.5 million, or 14.5%, from $329.0 million to $281.4 million, due primarily to a $28.1 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $22.9 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 44 bp from 3.93% to 4.37%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 42 bp from 5.21% to 5.63%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.09% to 2.00%.

Net interest income decreased $3.0 million, or 17.5%, from $17.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $14.2 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $121.3 million, or 7.7%, from $1.580 billion to $1.701 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $29.5 million, or 8.9%, from $333.4 million to $303.9 million, due primarily to a $38.4 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $4.3 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 97 bp from 3.51% to 4.48%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 39 bp from 5.09% to 5.48%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.32% to 1.80%.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans subject to repricing of interest rates as of June 30, 2024:


Prime

SOFR

Treasury

Total

$

188,558

97,860

21,370

307,788

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:


Cumulative Beta


Loan Yields

Deposit Costs

Mar 31, 2022

128.0 %

0.0 %

Jun 30, 2022

32.0 %

5.3 %

Sep 30, 2022

24.7 %

14.3 %

Dec 31, 2022

25.4 %

30.6 %

Mar 31, 2023

26.1 %

43.8 %

Jun 30, 2023

27.8 %

55.0 %

Sep 30, 2023

30.7 %

57.5 %

Dec 31, 2023

33.5 %

62.3 %

Mar 31, 2024

33.9 %

67.6 %

Jun 30, 2024

36.0 %

65.1 %

Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years whereby the Company pays a fixed rate of 4.69% and receives the SOFR Compound rate. This swap has been accounted for as a fair value hedge of fixed-rate loans and should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment. The Company currently receives approximately $1.0 million per year in net proceeds from the swap.

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.5) million and $0.6 million was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($1.0) million and $0.02 million was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs which, when combined with favorable economic factors, has resulted in minimal or negative provisions in recent periods.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Service charges and fees

$

371

393

(22)

Bank owned life insurance


55

46

9

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(8)

1

(9)

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


(7)

(214)

207

Gain (loss) on sale of loans


29

10

19

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-

-

Wealth management


217

170

47

Swap fees


-

173

(173)

Limited partnership distributions


-

-

-

Other


15

39

(24)






Total noninterest income

$

672

618

54

Noninterest income increased to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.2 million from the second quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The Company recognized a $0.2 million decrease in swap fees from the second quarter of 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.


Six Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Service charges and fees

$

753

768

(15)

Bank owned life insurance


110

92

18

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


69

(9)

78

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


(27)

(731)

704

Gain on sale of loans


26

13

13

Gain on sale of fixed assets


30

69

(39)

Wealth management


418

321

97

Swap fees


51

220

(169)

Limited partnership distributions


-

-

-

Other


24

37

(13)






Total noninterest income

$

1,454

780

674

Noninterest income increased to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $0.8 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.7 million from the six months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The Company recognized a $0.2 million decrease in swap fees from the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,005

3,396

(391)

Occupancy


643

558

85

Furniture and equipment


269

184

85

Data processing


608

544

64

FDIC insurance


364

353

11

Office


180

205

(25)

Advertising


102

154

(52)

Professional fees


551

324

227

Other noninterest expense


295

424

(129)






Total noninterest expense

$

6,017

6,142

(125)

Noninterest expense declined $0.1 million, or 2.0%, from $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $6.0 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $0.4 million, or 11.5%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 107, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
  • Professional fees increased $0.2 million, or 70%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.


Six Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

5,997

6,659

(662)

Occupancy


1,231

1,173

58

Furniture and equipment


514

376

138

Data processing


1,054

1,061

(7)

FDIC insurance


747

587

160

Office


346

407

(61)

Advertising


202

267

(65)

Professional fees


1,150

903

247

Other noninterest expense


577

744

(167)






Total noninterest expense

$

11,818

12,177

(359)

Noninterest expense declined $0.4 million, or 2.9%, from $12.2 million in the first six months of 2023 to $11.8 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.6 million, or 9.9%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 107, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
  • Furniture and equipment expense increased $0.1 million, or 36.7%, due primarily to increased depreciation expense for the West Knoxville financial center, which opened for business during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million, or 27.2%, due to an increase in average assets and the quarterly multiplier used to calculate the assessment.
  • Professional fees increased $0.2 million, or 27.4%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended June 30


Six Months Ended June 30

2024

2023


2024

2023

21.14 %

14.50 %


20.58 %

17.32 %

The Company's tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were unusually low due to the recognition of tax credits on certain loans for state tax purposes. The Company's tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflect a more normalized tax rate. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $52.7 million, or 3.0%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.790 billion at June 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $45.5 million, or 66.0%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth.
  • Available for sale investment security balances decreased $13.2 million, or 10.1%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and principal paydowns.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:



June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023



Estimated

Net


Estimated

Net



Fair

Unrealized


Fair

Unrealized



Value

Gain (Loss)


Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)














Agency MBS / CMO

$

12,163

(2,085)


12,870

(1,853)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)


7,046

(835)


8,944

(897)

Agency floating rate


7,593

28


16,919

(41)

Business Development Companies


3,395

(367)


3,420

(345)

Corporate


23,774

(2,678)


23,801

(2,673)

Municipal


26,078

(7,107)


26,465

(6,790)

Non-agency MBS / CMO


37,000

(9,139)


37,805

(9,489)









$

117,048

(22,182)


130,224

(22,088)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 31% as of June 30, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
  • Loans receivable increased $19.3 million, or 1.3%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.472 billion at June 30, 2024. The Company is actively managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 322% of total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2024. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2024


2024


2023


2023


2023

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

18,859


29,716


33,881


39,824


40,309

Other construction


79,309


84,967


89,388


82,288


73,183

Farmland


9,539


9,684


8,614


8,699


9,381

Home equity


53,670


48,059


48,118


45,839


43,992

Residential


459,572


449,894


452,957


446,215


434,780

Multi-family


115,530


115,065


109,859


112,786


111,988

Owner-occupied commercial


244,344


239,010


234,289


229,879


217,778

Non-owner occupied commercial


356,914


335,634


329,204


317,651


324,883

Commercial & industrial


124,712


134,397


137,076


142,685


134,188

PPP Program


119


137


154


191


884

Consumer


9,562


8,779


9,331


9,572


12,732













$

1,472,130


1,455,342


1,452,871


1,435,629


1,404,098

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2024. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.



Loan


% of Total



Balance


Loans






Hotels

$

73,514


5.0 %

Retail


68,534


4.7 %

Office


33,038


2.2 %

Marina


31,421


2.1 %

Campground


30,101


2.0 %

Medical


28,539


1.9 %

Mini-storage


23,893


1.6 %

Warehouse


22,491


1.5 %

Vacation Rentals


16,947


1.2 %

Car Wash


13,298


0.9 %

Entertainment


9,047


0.6 %

Restaurant


4,926


0.3 %

Other


1,165


0.1 %


$

356,914


24.2 %

  • Premises and equipment increased $6.3 million, or 12.0%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center which opened for business on July 1, 2024. The following summarizes costs incurred and remaining to be incurred with respect to this project as of June 30, 2024:


Maximum


Costs

Remaining


Incurred

Expenditures





(in thousands)





$

19,746

3,344

  • Total deposits increased $82.7 million, or 5.6%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.555 billion at June 30, 2024. An increase in non-interest bearing transaction and NOW and money market accounts during the first six months of 2024 offset a decline in savings accounts and retail time deposits and was further used to reduce wholesale time deposits and increase liquidity.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2024


2024


2023


2023


2023

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

285,446


247,262


243,750


270,299


322,003

NOW and money market


415,772


421,139


271,208


250,920


266,777

Savings


227,282


266,168


248,576


258,110


260,741

Retail time deposits


378,944


381,110


392,638


382,708


355,367



1,307,444


1,315,679


1,156,172


1,162,037


1,204,888

Wholesale time deposits


247,329


272,932


315,862


246,716


212,988












Total deposits

$

1,554,773


1,588,611


1,472,034


1,408,753


1,417,876

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of June 30, 2024:






Original

Type


Principal

Rate

Maturity

Term







(in thousands)












Brokered CD


46,673

5.15 %

May, 2025

1 Yr

Brokered CD


555

4.75 %

Dec, 2025

2 Yr

Brokered CD


39,721

4.80 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD


10,579

4.75 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD


48,551

4.50 %

Dec, 2026

3 Yr

Brokered CD


44,201

4.75 %

Apr, 2027

3 Yr

Qwickrate


57,049

5.32 %

Through Dec 15, 2026

2.5 Yrs or Less








$

247,329

4.92 %



  • FHLB borrowings decreased $30.0 million from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024, and increased $20.0 million from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024, and consisted of the following at June 30, 2024:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity

(000's)

Term

Rate

Date





20,000

2 weeks

5.44 %

07/03/24

10,000

1 month

5.44 %

07/23/24

15,000

3 months

5.50 %

08/26/24

25,000

6 months

5.46 %

09/11/24

70,000


5.46 %


  • Total equity increased $3.6 million, or 2.9%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $126.4 million at June 30, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024:


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2023

$

122,787

19.33







Net income


3,839

0.61


Dividends paid


(829)

(0.13)


Stock compensation


720

0.11


Share repurchases


(30)

(0.00)


Change in fair value of investments available for sale


(94)

(0.01)







June 30, 2024

$

126,393

19.83

*

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total





The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio remained steady at 7.06% at June 30, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, but was up from 6.88% at March 31, 2024, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.31% at June 30, 2024.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.09% at June 30, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% at June 30, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Net recoveries of $0.2 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.83% at June 30, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due primarily to the payoff in full of a $0.7 million loan which was fully-reserved as of December 31, 2023 and an improvement in modeled economic projections. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 9 to 1 at June 30, 2024 compared to 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023, but declined from 15 to 1 as of March 31, 2024 due to an increase in nonperforming loans from $0.8 million to $1.4 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) the ability to grow and retain lower-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (viii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to further decline; (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xviii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xix) results of regulatory examinations; (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)














Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



June 30,

June 30,




2024

2024

2023



2024

2023

Interest income










Loans

$

20,542

19,846

17,560


$

40,388

33,921


Investment securities - taxable


1,112

1,323

1,302



2,435

2,613


Investment securities - tax exempt


29

29

38



58

77


Dividends and other


1,133

1,326

1,302



2,459

2,339




22,816

22,524

20,202



45,340

38,950

Interest expense










Savings


1,859

2,078

1,587



3,937

3,142


Interest bearing transaction accounts


4,175

3,648

2,706



7,823

5,025


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


4,302

4,860

3,811



9,162

6,474


Other time deposits


3,569

3,653

1,988



7,222

3,002


Total deposits


13,905

14,239

10,092



28,144

17,643


Senior debt


405

405

389



810

637


Subordinated debt


164

164

164



328

329


FHLB & FRB advances


549

1,279

1,718



1,828

3,093




15,023

16,087

12,363



31,110

21,702











Net interest income


7,793

6,437

7,839



14,230

17,248











Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(499)

(469)

(561)



(968)

26











Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses


8,292

6,906

8,400



15,198

17,222











Noninterest income










Service charges and fees


371

382

393



753

768


Bank owned life insurance


55

55

46



110

92


Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(8)

77

1



69

(9)


Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


(7)

(20)

(214)



(27)

(731)


Gain (loss) on sale of loans


29

(3)

10



26

13


Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

30

-



30

69


Wealth management


217

201

170



418

321


Swap fees


-

51

173



51

220


Other


15

9

39



24

37




672

782

618



1,454

780

Noninterest expense










Compensation and employee benefits


3,005

2,992

3,396



5,997

6,659


Occupancy


643

588

558



1,231

1,173


Furniture and equipment


269

245

184



514

376


Data processing


608

446

544



1,054

1,061


FDIC insurance


364

383

353



747

587


Office


180

166

205



346

407


Advertising


102

100

154



202

267


Professional fees


551

599

324



1,150

903


Other noninterest expense


295

282

424



577

744




6,017

5,801

6,142



11,818

12,177











Income before income taxes


2,947

1,887

2,876



4,834

5,826











Income taxes


623

372

417



995

1,009











Net income

$

2,324

1,515

2,459


$

3,839

4,817











Earnings per common share:










Basic

$

0.37

0.24

0.39


$

0.61

0.77


Diluted

$

0.37

0.24

0.39


$

0.61

0.77











Weighted average common shares outstanding:










Basic


6,264,564

6,251,792

6,232,306



6,258,178

6,226,577


Diluted


6,270,308

6,264,626

6,239,575



6,267,261

6,239,761

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














June 30,



March 31,



December 31,




2024



2024



2023

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

19,122


$

12,176


$

21,193

Interest-earning deposits in other banks


95,238



127,961



47,688


Cash and cash equivalents


114,360



140,137



68,881











Investments available for sale


117,048



120,295



130,224

Equity securities


1,884



1,875



1,882

Premises and equipment held for sale


3,762



3,762



3,762











Loans receivable


1,472,130



1,455,342



1,452,871

Allowance for credit losses


(12,289)



(12,553)



(13,034)


Net loans receivable


1,459,841



1,442,789



1,439,837











Premises and equipment, net


58,676



56,182



52,397

Accrued interest receivable


5,707



5,657



5,479

Bank owned life insurance


10,078



10,023



9,968

Restricted stock


4,563



6,224



8,145

Deferred tax assets, net


8,562



8,832



9,101

Other assets


5,940



7,337



8,094











Total assets

$

1,790,421


$

1,803,113


$

1,737,770











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing

$

285,446


$

247,262


$

243,750

Interest-bearing


1,021,998



1,068,417



912,422

Wholesale


247,329



272,932



315,862


Total deposits


1,554,773



1,588,611



1,472,034











FHLB borrowings


70,000



50,000



100,000

Senior debt, net


18,000



20,000



20,000

Subordinated debt, net


9,946



9,932



9,917

Accrued interest payable


3,142



1,968



2,258

Post-employment liabilities


3,350



3,383



3,414

Other liabilities


4,817



5,134



7,360











Total liabilities


1,664,028



1,679,028



1,614,983











Total shareholders' equity


126,393



124,085



122,787











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,790,421


$

1,803,113


$

1,737,770

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2024

2023


2024

2023

Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP)

$

2,324

2,459

$

3,839

4,817

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


8

(1)


(69)

9

Unrealized loss on equity securities


7

214


27

731

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-


(30)

(69)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(499)

(561)


(968)

26

Fraud loss (recovery)


-

-


-

(100)

Tax effect of adjustments


126

91


272

(156)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

1,966

2,202

$

3,071

5,258








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.37

0.39

$

0.61

0.77

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.00

(0.00)


(0.01)

0.00

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.00

0.03


0.00

0.12

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-


(0.00)

(0.01)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(0.08)

(0.09)


(0.15)

0.00

Fraud loss (recovery)


-

-


-

(0.02)

Tax effect of adjustments


0.02

0.01


0.04

(0.03)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.31

0.35

$

0.49

0.84








Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.53 %

0.59 %


0.86 %

0.58 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.02 %

0.00 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.00 %

0.05 %


0.01 %

0.09 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.01 %

-0.01 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.11 %

-0.13 %


-0.22 %

0.00 %

Fraud loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

-0.01 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.03 %

0.02 %


0.06 %

-0.02 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.44 %

0.53 %


0.69 %

0.63 %








Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)


7.46 %

8.13 %


12.40 %

8.02 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.03 %

0.00 %


-0.22 %

0.01 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.02 %

0.71 %


0.09 %

1.22 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.10 %

-0.11 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-1.60 %

-1.86 %


-3.13 %

0.04 %

Fraud loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

-0.17 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.41 %

0.30 %


0.88 %

-0.26 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


6.31 %

7.28 %


9.92 %

8.75 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2024

2023


2024

2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.36 %

1.47 %


1.33 %

1.47 %

Fraud loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

0.01 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.36 %

1.47 %


1.33 %

1.47 %








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP)

$

2,324

2,459

$

3,839

4,817

Income taxes


623

417


995

1,009

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(499)

(561)


(968)

26

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,448

2,315

$

3,866

5,852








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.53 %

0.59 %

$

0.86 %

0.58 %

Income taxes


0.14 %

0.10 %


0.11 %

0.12 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.11 %

-0.13 %


-0.11 %

0.00 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


0.55 %

0.55 %

$

0.87 %

0.71 %








Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.83

19.00




Impact of AOCI per share


2.57

2.78




Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.39

21.78




Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Three Months Ended June 30,




2024



2023




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,431,221

20,542

5.77 %


$

1,334,047

17,560

5.28 %


Loans - imputed tax credits (2)


29,057

488

6.75 %



27,219

458

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


115,022

1,112

3.89 %



136,877

1,302

3.82 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,136

37

3.57 %



5,424

48

3.56 %


Interest earning deposits


79,124

964

4.90 %



72,699

1,073

5.92 %


Other investments, at cost


5,581

169

12.18 %



14,436

229

6.36 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,664,141

23,312

5.63 %



1,590,702

20,670

5.21 %


Noninterest earning assets


105,434





82,560




Total assets

$

1,769,575




$

1,673,262














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

139,641

1,368

3.94 %


$

96,827

957

3.96 %


Savings accounts


241,012

1,859

3.10 %



270,025

1,587

2.36 %


Money market accounts


281,763

2,807

4.01 %



192,829

1,749

3.64 %


Retail time deposits


378,057

4,218

4.49 %



329,820

3,304

4.02 %


Wholesale time deposits


251,649

3,653

5.84 %



206,411

2,495

4.85 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,292,122

13,905

4.33 %



1,095,912

10,092

3.69 %













Senior debt


19,000

405

8.57 %



20,000

389

7.80 %


Subordinated debt


9,942

164

6.63 %



9,886

164

6.65 %


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


61,649

549

3.58 %



135,935

1,718

5.07 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,382,713

15,023

4.37 %



1,261,733

12,363

3.93 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


251,882





280,011




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


10,331





10,602




Total liabilities


1,644,926





1,552,346















Total shareholders' equity


124,649





120,916




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,769,575




$

1,673,262















Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,289





8,307














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

281,428




$

328,969















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


120 %





126 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.26 %





1.28 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.00 %





2.09 %





(1)

Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate

(2)

Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4)

Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)

Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2024



2023




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,450,308

40,388

5.60 %


$

1,316,414

33,921

5.20 %


Loans - imputed tax credits (2)


29,249

982

6.75 %



26,670

893

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


120,701

2,435

4.06 %



137,778

2,613

3.82 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,210

73

3.51 %



5,420

97

3.63 %


Interest earning deposits


90,010

2,091

4.67 %



81,224

1,930

4.79 %


Other investments, at cost


6,467

369

11.47 %



12,142

409

6.79 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,700,945

46,338

5.48 %



1,579,647

39,863

5.09 %


Noninterest earning assets


75,360





79,669




Total assets

$

1,776,305




$

1,659,316














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

127,310

2,445

3.86 %


$

99,536

1,745

3.54 %


Savings accounts


249,582

3,937

3.17 %



303,856

3,142

2.09 %


Money market accounts


258,567

5,379

4.18 %



196,940

3,280

3.36 %


Retail time deposits


387,383

8,520

4.42 %



269,402

4,988

3.73 %


Wholesale time deposits


270,816

7,863

5.84 %



200,395

4,487

4.52 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,293,658

28,144

4.37 %



1,070,129

17,642

3.32 %













Senior debt


19,500

810

8.35 %



15,714

637

8.17 %


Subordinated debt


9,934

328

6.64 %



9,879

329

6.72 %


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


73,956

1,828

4.97 %



150,503

3,093

4.14 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,397,048

31,110

4.48 %



1,246,225

21,701

3.51 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


244,137





282,495




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


11,252





10,414




Total liabilities


1,652,437





1,539,134















Total shareholders' equity


123,868





120,182




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,776,305




$

1,659,316















Tax-equivalent net interest income



15,228





18,162














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

303,897




$

333,422















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


122 %





127 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.00 %





1.58 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


1.80 %





2.32 %





(1)

Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate

(2)

Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4)

Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)

Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

1,515

(376)

2,473

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(77)

666

-

Unrealized loss on equity securities


20

90

50

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets


(30)

55

269

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(469)

1,382

(411)

Tax effect of adjustments


145

(573)

24

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

1,104

1,244

2,405






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

$

0.24

(0.06)

0.40

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(0.01)

0.11

-

Unrealized loss on equity securities


-

0.01

0.01

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets


-

0.01

0.04

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(0.07)

0.22

(0.07)

Tax effect of adjustments


0.02

(0.09)

0.00

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.18

0.20

0.39






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.34 %

-0.09 %

0.58 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.02 %

0.15 %

0.00 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.00 %

0.02 %

0.01 %

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets


-0.01 %

0.01 %

0.06 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.11 %

0.32 %

-0.10 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.03 %

-0.13 %

0.01 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.25 %

0.29 %

0.56 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


4.92 %

-1.25 %

8.19 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.25 %

2.21 %

0.00 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.06 %

0.30 %

0.17 %

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets


-0.10 %

0.18 %

0.89 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-1.52 %

4.59 %

-1.36 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.47 %

-1.90 %

0.08 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


3.58 %

4.13 %

7.97 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued


















Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

1,515

(376)

2,473

Income taxes


372

176

622

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(469)

1,382

(411)

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

1,418

1,182

2,684






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

0.34 %

-0.09 %

0.58 %

Income taxes


0.08 %

0.04 %

0.15 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.11 %

0.32 %

-0.10 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.31 %

0.27 %

0.63 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.46

19.33

18.78

Impact of AOCI per share


2.55

2.56

3.28

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.01

21.89

22.06

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.