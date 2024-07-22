Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its fifteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2024.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"The second quarter of 2024 appears to have been a turning point for the Company's net interest margin, which improved from 1.66% in the first quarter of 2024 to 2.00% in the second quarter of 2024, and finished the quarter at 2.08% for the month of June, 2024. Net interest income represents approximately 90% of the Company's revenue and is a key driver of the Company's earnings. Our recent results from our deposit pricing initiatives suggest that our cost of deposit trends have reversed course during the first quarter of 2024, and we are anticipating continued improvement in our net interest margin for the remainder of 2024 and into the start of 2025. We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans continues to increase, rising 11 bp to 5.77% from 5.66% in the first quarter of 2024 and 49 bp from the same quarter a year ago. Equally as important, the Company's cost of funds declined 22bp from 3.92% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.70% in the current quarter, although still elevated from 3.23% in the second quarter of 2023. We continue to experience excellent asset quality with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.08%, no properties in real estate owned, and an allowance to non-performing loans coverage ratio of nearly 9x. Liquidity remained strong as of June 30, 2024 with available funding sources more than $50 million in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. During this time of lower net interest income, we remain very focused on controlling noninterest expenses which declined to 1.36% of average assets during the second quarter of 2024 from 1.47% in the same quarter of 2023, which we believe is among the lowest in our peer group. Our dividend for the quarter remains unchanged from the prior quarter as we continue to manage our tangible book value and ensure that we have adequate capital for future growth.
Construction of our Johnson City financial center was completed and this new facility opened for business on schedule on July 1, 2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, is a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to significantly grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share."
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
2,324
1,966
$
2,459
2,202
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.37
0.31
$
0.39
0.35
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.53 %
0.44 %
0.59 %
0.53 %
Return on average equity
7.46 %
6.31 %
8.13 %
7.28 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.36 %
1.36 %
1.47 %
1.47 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.00 %
2.00 %
2.09 %
2.09 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
2,448
$
2,315
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.55 %
0.55 %
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
3,839
3,071
$
4,817
5,258
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.61
0.49
$
0.77
0.84
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.86 %
0.69 %
0.58 %
0.63 %
Return on average equity
12.40 %
9.92 %
8.02 %
8.75 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.33 %
1.33 %
1.47 %
1.47 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
1.80 %
1.80 %
2.32 %
2.32 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
3,866
$
5,852
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.87 %
0.71 %
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,381
$
805
$
1,607
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
1,381
$
805
$
1,607
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.09 %
0.06 %
0.11 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.08 %
0.04 %
0.09 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(243)
$
(230)
$
459
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
889.86 %
1559.38 %
811.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.83 %
0.86 %
0.90 %
Other Data
Cash dividends declared
$
0.050
$
0.080
$
0.640
Shares outstanding
6,373,998
6,376,660
6,352,725
Book and tangible book value per share (2)
$
19.83
$
19.46
$
19.33
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share
(2.57)
(2.55)
(2.56)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)
22.39
$
22.01
$
21.89
Closing market price per common share
$
16.87
$
18.25
$
18.50
Closing price to book value ratio
85.08 %
93.79 %
95.71 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.06 %
6.88 %
7.07 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.31 %
9.15 %
9.45 %
(1)
As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2)
The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income (loss)
$
2,324
$
1,515
$
(376)
$
2,473
$
2,459
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.37
$
0.24
$
(0.06)
$
0.40
$
0.39
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.53 %
0.34 %
-0.09 %
0.58 %
0.59 %
Return on average equity
7.46 %
4.92 %
-1.25 %
8.19 %
8.13 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.36 %
1.30 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.47 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.00 %
1.66 %
1.98 %
2.08 %
2.09 %
2024
2023
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
1,966
$
1,104
$
1,244
$
2,405
$
2,202
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.31
$
0.18
$
0.20
$
0.39
$
0.35
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.44 %
0.25 %
0.29 %
0.56 %
0.53 %
Return on average equity
6.31 %
3.59 %
4.13 %
7.97 %
7.28 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.36 %
1.30 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.47 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.00 %
1.66 %
1.98 %
2.08 %
2.09 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
2,448
$
1,418
$
1,182
$
2,684
$
2,315
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
0.55 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.63 %
0.55 %
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $0.05 million, or 0.6%, from $7.83 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $7.79 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $73.4 million, or 4.6%, from $1.591 billion to $1.664 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $47.5 million, or 14.5%, from $329.0 million to $281.4 million, due primarily to a $28.1 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $22.9 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 44 bp from 3.93% to 4.37%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 42 bp from 5.21% to 5.63%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.09% to 2.00%.
Net interest income decreased $3.0 million, or 17.5%, from $17.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $14.2 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $121.3 million, or 7.7%, from $1.580 billion to $1.701 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $29.5 million, or 8.9%, from $333.4 million to $303.9 million, due primarily to a $38.4 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $4.3 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 97 bp from 3.51% to 4.48%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 39 bp from 5.09% to 5.48%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.32% to 1.80%.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has the following loans subject to repricing of interest rates as of June 30, 2024:
Prime
SOFR
Treasury
Total
$
188,558
97,860
21,370
307,788
The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:
Cumulative Beta
Loan Yields
Deposit Costs
Mar 31, 2022
128.0 %
0.0 %
Jun 30, 2022
32.0 %
5.3 %
Sep 30, 2022
24.7 %
14.3 %
Dec 31, 2022
25.4 %
30.6 %
Mar 31, 2023
26.1 %
43.8 %
Jun 30, 2023
27.8 %
55.0 %
Sep 30, 2023
30.7 %
57.5 %
Dec 31, 2023
33.5 %
62.3 %
Mar 31, 2024
33.9 %
67.6 %
Jun 30, 2024
36.0 %
65.1 %
Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years whereby the Company pays a fixed rate of 4.69% and receives the SOFR Compound rate. This swap has been accounted for as a fair value hedge of fixed-rate loans and should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment. The Company currently receives approximately $1.0 million per year in net proceeds from the swap.
Provision For Credit Losses
A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.5) million and $0.6 million was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($1.0) million and $0.02 million was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs which, when combined with favorable economic factors, has resulted in minimal or negative provisions in recent periods.
Noninterest Income
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Service charges and fees
$
371
393
(22)
Bank owned life insurance
55
46
9
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(8)
1
(9)
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
(7)
(214)
207
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
29
10
19
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
Wealth management
217
170
47
Swap fees
-
173
(173)
Limited partnership distributions
-
-
-
Other
15
39
(24)
Total noninterest income
$
672
618
54
Noninterest income increased to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.2 million from the second quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The Company recognized a $0.2 million decrease in swap fees from the second quarter of 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Six Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Service charges and fees
$
753
768
(15)
Bank owned life insurance
110
92
18
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
69
(9)
78
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
(27)
(731)
704
Gain on sale of loans
26
13
13
Gain on sale of fixed assets
30
69
(39)
Wealth management
418
321
97
Swap fees
51
220
(169)
Limited partnership distributions
-
-
-
Other
24
37
(13)
Total noninterest income
$
1,454
780
674
Noninterest income increased to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $0.8 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.7 million from the six months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The Company recognized a $0.2 million decrease in swap fees from the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Noninterest Expense
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
3,005
3,396
(391)
Occupancy
643
558
85
Furniture and equipment
269
184
85
Data processing
608
544
64
FDIC insurance
364
353
11
Office
180
205
(25)
Advertising
102
154
(52)
Professional fees
551
324
227
Other noninterest expense
295
424
(129)
Total noninterest expense
$
6,017
6,142
(125)
Noninterest expense declined $0.1 million, or 2.0%, from $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $6.0 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $0.4 million, or 11.5%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 107, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
- Professional fees increased $0.2 million, or 70%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.
Six Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
5,997
6,659
(662)
Occupancy
1,231
1,173
58
Furniture and equipment
514
376
138
Data processing
1,054
1,061
(7)
FDIC insurance
747
587
160
Office
346
407
(61)
Advertising
202
267
(65)
Professional fees
1,150
903
247
Other noninterest expense
577
744
(167)
Total noninterest expense
$
11,818
12,177
(359)
Noninterest expense declined $0.4 million, or 2.9%, from $12.2 million in the first six months of 2023 to $11.8 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.6 million, or 9.9%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 107, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
- Furniture and equipment expense increased $0.1 million, or 36.7%, due primarily to increased depreciation expense for the West Knoxville financial center, which opened for business during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million, or 27.2%, due to an increase in average assets and the quarterly multiplier used to calculate the assessment.
- Professional fees increased $0.2 million, or 27.4%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
21.14 %
14.50 %
20.58 %
17.32 %
The Company's tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were unusually low due to the recognition of tax credits on certain loans for state tax purposes. The Company's tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflect a more normalized tax rate. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $52.7 million, or 3.0%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.790 billion at June 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Cash and cash equivalents increased $45.5 million, or 66.0%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth.
- Available for sale investment security balances decreased $13.2 million, or 10.1%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and principal paydowns.
The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Estimated
Net
Estimated
Net
Fair
Unrealized
Fair
Unrealized
Value
Gain (Loss)
Value
Gain (Loss)
(in thousands)
Agency MBS / CMO
$
12,163
(2,085)
12,870
(1,853)
Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)
7,046
(835)
8,944
(897)
Agency floating rate
7,593
28
16,919
(41)
Business Development Companies
3,395
(367)
3,420
(345)
Corporate
23,774
(2,678)
23,801
(2,673)
Municipal
26,078
(7,107)
26,465
(6,790)
Non-agency MBS / CMO
37,000
(9,139)
37,805
(9,489)
$
117,048
(22,182)
130,224
(22,088)
Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 31% as of June 30, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
- Loans receivable increased $19.3 million, or 1.3%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.472 billion at June 30, 2024. The Company is actively managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 322% of total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2024. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
18,859
29,716
33,881
39,824
40,309
Other construction
79,309
84,967
89,388
82,288
73,183
Farmland
9,539
9,684
8,614
8,699
9,381
Home equity
53,670
48,059
48,118
45,839
43,992
Residential
459,572
449,894
452,957
446,215
434,780
Multi-family
115,530
115,065
109,859
112,786
111,988
Owner-occupied commercial
244,344
239,010
234,289
229,879
217,778
Non-owner occupied commercial
356,914
335,634
329,204
317,651
324,883
Commercial & industrial
124,712
134,397
137,076
142,685
134,188
PPP Program
119
137
154
191
884
Consumer
9,562
8,779
9,331
9,572
12,732
$
1,472,130
1,455,342
1,452,871
1,435,629
1,404,098
The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2024. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.
Loan
% of Total
Balance
Loans
Hotels
$
73,514
5.0 %
Retail
68,534
4.7 %
Office
33,038
2.2 %
Marina
31,421
2.1 %
Campground
30,101
2.0 %
Medical
28,539
1.9 %
Mini-storage
23,893
1.6 %
Warehouse
22,491
1.5 %
Vacation Rentals
16,947
1.2 %
Car Wash
13,298
0.9 %
Entertainment
9,047
0.6 %
Restaurant
4,926
0.3 %
Other
1,165
0.1 %
$
356,914
24.2 %
- Premises and equipment increased $6.3 million, or 12.0%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center which opened for business on July 1, 2024. The following summarizes costs incurred and remaining to be incurred with respect to this project as of June 30, 2024:
Maximum
Costs
Remaining
Incurred
Expenditures
(in thousands)
$
19,746
3,344
- Total deposits increased $82.7 million, or 5.6%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.555 billion at June 30, 2024. An increase in non-interest bearing transaction and NOW and money market accounts during the first six months of 2024 offset a decline in savings accounts and retail time deposits and was further used to reduce wholesale time deposits and increase liquidity.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
285,446
247,262
243,750
270,299
322,003
NOW and money market
415,772
421,139
271,208
250,920
266,777
Savings
227,282
266,168
248,576
258,110
260,741
Retail time deposits
378,944
381,110
392,638
382,708
355,367
1,307,444
1,315,679
1,156,172
1,162,037
1,204,888
Wholesale time deposits
247,329
272,932
315,862
246,716
212,988
Total deposits
$
1,554,773
1,588,611
1,472,034
1,408,753
1,417,876
The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of June 30, 2024:
Original
Type
Principal
Rate
Maturity
Term
(in thousands)
Brokered CD
46,673
5.15 %
May, 2025
1 Yr
Brokered CD
555
4.75 %
Dec, 2025
2 Yr
Brokered CD
39,721
4.80 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
10,579
4.75 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
48,551
4.50 %
Dec, 2026
3 Yr
Brokered CD
44,201
4.75 %
Apr, 2027
3 Yr
Qwickrate
57,049
5.32 %
Through Dec 15, 2026
2.5 Yrs or Less
$
247,329
4.92 %
- FHLB borrowings decreased $30.0 million from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024, and increased $20.0 million from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024, and consisted of the following at June 30, 2024:
Amounts
Original
Current
Maturity
(000's)
Term
Rate
Date
20,000
2 weeks
5.44 %
07/03/24
10,000
1 month
5.44 %
07/23/24
15,000
3 months
5.50 %
08/26/24
25,000
6 months
5.46 %
09/11/24
70,000
5.46 %
- Total equity increased $3.6 million, or 2.9%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $126.4 million at June 30, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2023
$
122,787
19.33
Net income
3,839
0.61
Dividends paid
(829)
(0.13)
Stock compensation
720
0.11
Share repurchases
(30)
(0.00)
Change in fair value of investments available for sale
(94)
(0.01)
June 30, 2024
$
126,393
19.83
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio remained steady at 7.06% at June 30, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, but was up from 6.88% at March 31, 2024, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.31% at June 30, 2024.
Share Repurchases
The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased during the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.09% at June 30, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% at June 30, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Net recoveries of $0.2 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.83% at June 30, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due primarily to the payoff in full of a $0.7 million loan which was fully-reserved as of December 31, 2023 and an improvement in modeled economic projections. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 9 to 1 at June 30, 2024 compared to 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023, but declined from 15 to 1 as of March 31, 2024 due to an increase in nonperforming loans from $0.8 million to $1.4 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) the ability to grow and retain lower-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (viii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to further decline; (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xviii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xix) results of regulatory examinations; (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Loans
$
20,542
19,846
17,560
$
40,388
33,921
Investment securities - taxable
1,112
1,323
1,302
2,435
2,613
Investment securities - tax exempt
29
29
38
58
77
Dividends and other
1,133
1,326
1,302
2,459
2,339
22,816
22,524
20,202
45,340
38,950
Interest expense
Savings
1,859
2,078
1,587
3,937
3,142
Interest bearing transaction accounts
4,175
3,648
2,706
7,823
5,025
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
4,302
4,860
3,811
9,162
6,474
Other time deposits
3,569
3,653
1,988
7,222
3,002
Total deposits
13,905
14,239
10,092
28,144
17,643
Senior debt
405
405
389
810
637
Subordinated debt
164
164
164
328
329
FHLB & FRB advances
549
1,279
1,718
1,828
3,093
15,023
16,087
12,363
31,110
21,702
Net interest income
7,793
6,437
7,839
14,230
17,248
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(499)
(469)
(561)
(968)
26
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
8,292
6,906
8,400
15,198
17,222
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
371
382
393
753
768
Bank owned life insurance
55
55
46
110
92
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(8)
77
1
69
(9)
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
(7)
(20)
(214)
(27)
(731)
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
29
(3)
10
26
13
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
30
-
30
69
Wealth management
217
201
170
418
321
Swap fees
-
51
173
51
220
Other
15
9
39
24
37
672
782
618
1,454
780
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,005
2,992
3,396
5,997
6,659
Occupancy
643
588
558
1,231
1,173
Furniture and equipment
269
245
184
514
376
Data processing
608
446
544
1,054
1,061
FDIC insurance
364
383
353
747
587
Office
180
166
205
346
407
Advertising
102
100
154
202
267
Professional fees
551
599
324
1,150
903
Other noninterest expense
295
282
424
577
744
6,017
5,801
6,142
11,818
12,177
Income before income taxes
2,947
1,887
2,876
4,834
5,826
Income taxes
623
372
417
995
1,009
Net income
$
2,324
1,515
2,459
$
3,839
4,817
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.37
0.24
0.39
$
0.61
0.77
Diluted
$
0.37
0.24
0.39
$
0.61
0.77
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,264,564
6,251,792
6,232,306
6,258,178
6,226,577
Diluted
6,270,308
6,264,626
6,239,575
6,267,261
6,239,761
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
19,122
$
12,176
$
21,193
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
95,238
127,961
47,688
Cash and cash equivalents
114,360
140,137
68,881
Investments available for sale
117,048
120,295
130,224
Equity securities
1,884
1,875
1,882
Premises and equipment held for sale
3,762
3,762
3,762
Loans receivable
1,472,130
1,455,342
1,452,871
Allowance for credit losses
(12,289)
(12,553)
(13,034)
Net loans receivable
1,459,841
1,442,789
1,439,837
Premises and equipment, net
58,676
56,182
52,397
Accrued interest receivable
5,707
5,657
5,479
Bank owned life insurance
10,078
10,023
9,968
Restricted stock
4,563
6,224
8,145
Deferred tax assets, net
8,562
8,832
9,101
Other assets
5,940
7,337
8,094
Total assets
$
1,790,421
$
1,803,113
$
1,737,770
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
285,446
$
247,262
$
243,750
Interest-bearing
1,021,998
1,068,417
912,422
Wholesale
247,329
272,932
315,862
Total deposits
1,554,773
1,588,611
1,472,034
FHLB borrowings
70,000
50,000
100,000
Senior debt, net
18,000
20,000
20,000
Subordinated debt, net
9,946
9,932
9,917
Accrued interest payable
3,142
1,968
2,258
Post-employment liabilities
3,350
3,383
3,414
Other liabilities
4,817
5,134
7,360
Total liabilities
1,664,028
1,679,028
1,614,983
Total shareholders' equity
126,393
124,085
122,787
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,790,421
$
1,803,113
$
1,737,770
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,324
2,459
$
3,839
4,817
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
8
(1)
(69)
9
Unrealized loss on equity securities
7
214
27
731
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(30)
(69)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(499)
(561)
(968)
26
Fraud loss (recovery)
-
-
-
(100)
Tax effect of adjustments
126
91
272
(156)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
1,966
2,202
$
3,071
5,258
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.37
0.39
$
0.61
0.77
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00
(0.00)
(0.01)
0.00
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.00
0.03
0.00
0.12
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(0.00)
(0.01)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(0.08)
(0.09)
(0.15)
0.00
Fraud loss (recovery)
-
-
-
(0.02)
Tax effect of adjustments
0.02
0.01
0.04
(0.03)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.31
0.35
$
0.49
0.84
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.53 %
0.59 %
0.86 %
0.58 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
0.00 %
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.00 %
0.05 %
0.01 %
0.09 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
-0.01 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.11 %
-0.13 %
-0.22 %
0.00 %
Fraud loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.03 %
0.02 %
0.06 %
-0.02 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.44 %
0.53 %
0.69 %
0.63 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
7.46 %
8.13 %
12.40 %
8.02 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.03 %
0.00 %
-0.22 %
0.01 %
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.02 %
0.71 %
0.09 %
1.22 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.10 %
-0.11 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-1.60 %
-1.86 %
-3.13 %
0.04 %
Fraud loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.17 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.41 %
0.30 %
0.88 %
-0.26 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
6.31 %
7.28 %
9.92 %
8.75 %
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.36 %
1.47 %
1.33 %
1.47 %
Fraud loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.36 %
1.47 %
1.33 %
1.47 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,324
2,459
$
3,839
4,817
Income taxes
623
417
995
1,009
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(499)
(561)
(968)
26
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
2,448
2,315
$
3,866
5,852
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.53 %
0.59 %
$
0.86 %
0.58 %
Income taxes
0.14 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.12 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.11 %
-0.13 %
-0.11 %
0.00 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.55 %
0.55 %
$
0.87 %
0.71 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
19.83
19.00
Impact of AOCI per share
2.57
2.78
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
22.39
21.78
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,431,221
20,542
5.77 %
$
1,334,047
17,560
5.28 %
Loans - imputed tax credits (2)
29,057
488
6.75 %
27,219
458
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
115,022
1,112
3.89 %
136,877
1,302
3.82 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,136
37
3.57 %
5,424
48
3.56 %
Interest earning deposits
79,124
964
4.90 %
72,699
1,073
5.92 %
Other investments, at cost
5,581
169
12.18 %
14,436
229
6.36 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,664,141
23,312
5.63 %
1,590,702
20,670
5.21 %
Noninterest earning assets
105,434
82,560
Total assets
$
1,769,575
$
1,673,262
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
139,641
1,368
3.94 %
$
96,827
957
3.96 %
Savings accounts
241,012
1,859
3.10 %
270,025
1,587
2.36 %
Money market accounts
281,763
2,807
4.01 %
192,829
1,749
3.64 %
Retail time deposits
378,057
4,218
4.49 %
329,820
3,304
4.02 %
Wholesale time deposits
251,649
3,653
5.84 %
206,411
2,495
4.85 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,292,122
13,905
4.33 %
1,095,912
10,092
3.69 %
Senior debt
19,000
405
8.57 %
20,000
389
7.80 %
Subordinated debt
9,942
164
6.63 %
9,886
164
6.65 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
61,649
549
3.58 %
135,935
1,718
5.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,382,713
15,023
4.37 %
1,261,733
12,363
3.93 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
251,882
280,011
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
10,331
10,602
Total liabilities
1,644,926
1,552,346
Total shareholders' equity
124,649
120,916
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,769,575
$
1,673,262
Tax-equivalent net interest income
8,289
8,307
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
281,428
$
328,969
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
120 %
126 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.26 %
1.28 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.00 %
2.09 %
(1)
Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2)
Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3)
Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4)
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,450,308
40,388
5.60 %
$
1,316,414
33,921
5.20 %
Loans - imputed tax credits (2)
29,249
982
6.75 %
26,670
893
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
120,701
2,435
4.06 %
137,778
2,613
3.82 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,210
73
3.51 %
5,420
97
3.63 %
Interest earning deposits
90,010
2,091
4.67 %
81,224
1,930
4.79 %
Other investments, at cost
6,467
369
11.47 %
12,142
409
6.79 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,700,945
46,338
5.48 %
1,579,647
39,863
5.09 %
Noninterest earning assets
75,360
79,669
Total assets
$
1,776,305
$
1,659,316
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
127,310
2,445
3.86 %
$
99,536
1,745
3.54 %
Savings accounts
249,582
3,937
3.17 %
303,856
3,142
2.09 %
Money market accounts
258,567
5,379
4.18 %
196,940
3,280
3.36 %
Retail time deposits
387,383
8,520
4.42 %
269,402
4,988
3.73 %
Wholesale time deposits
270,816
7,863
5.84 %
200,395
4,487
4.52 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,293,658
28,144
4.37 %
1,070,129
17,642
3.32 %
Senior debt
19,500
810
8.35 %
15,714
637
8.17 %
Subordinated debt
9,934
328
6.64 %
9,879
329
6.72 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
73,956
1,828
4.97 %
150,503
3,093
4.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,397,048
31,110
4.48 %
1,246,225
21,701
3.51 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
244,137
282,495
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
11,252
10,414
Total liabilities
1,652,437
1,539,134
Total shareholders' equity
123,868
120,182
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,776,305
$
1,659,316
Tax-equivalent net interest income
15,228
18,162
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
303,897
$
333,422
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
122 %
127 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.00 %
1.58 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
1.80 %
2.32 %
(1)
Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2)
Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3)
Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4)
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
1,515
(376)
2,473
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(77)
666
-
Unrealized loss on equity securities
20
90
50
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
(30)
55
269
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(469)
1,382
(411)
Tax effect of adjustments
145
(573)
24
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
1,104
1,244
2,405
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
$
0.24
(0.06)
0.40
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(0.01)
0.11
-
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
0.01
0.01
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
-
0.01
0.04
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(0.07)
0.22
(0.07)
Tax effect of adjustments
0.02
(0.09)
0.00
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.18
0.20
0.39
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.34 %
-0.09 %
0.58 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.02 %
0.15 %
0.00 %
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.00 %
0.02 %
0.01 %
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
-0.01 %
0.01 %
0.06 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.11 %
0.32 %
-0.10 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.03 %
-0.13 %
0.01 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.25 %
0.29 %
0.56 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
4.92 %
-1.25 %
8.19 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.25 %
2.21 %
0.00 %
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.06 %
0.30 %
0.17 %
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
-0.10 %
0.18 %
0.89 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-1.52 %
4.59 %
-1.36 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.47 %
-1.90 %
0.08 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
3.58 %
4.13 %
7.97 %
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.30 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.30 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
1,515
(376)
2,473
Income taxes
372
176
622
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(469)
1,382
(411)
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
1,418
1,182
2,684
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
0.34 %
-0.09 %
0.58 %
Income taxes
0.08 %
0.04 %
0.15 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.11 %
0.32 %
-0.10 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
0.31 %
0.27 %
0.63 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
19.46
19.33
18.78
Impact of AOCI per share
2.55
2.56
3.28
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
22.01
21.89
22.06
SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.