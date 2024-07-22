SMBC Aviation Capital confirms an additional 42 Airbus A320neo family aircraft powered by RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines

One of the largest GTF engine lessors now owns, manages, and has firm commitments for 142 GTF-powered aircraft

LONDON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough Air Show - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the largest lessors for GTF- powered A320neo family aircraft, has exercised options for 22 firm orders. This is supplemental to a 2021 order for 20 additional firm aircraft, bringing the lessor's additional commitment to 42 firm A320neo family aircraft equipped with GTF engines.

SMBC Aviation Capital announced its initial selection for 50 firm Pratt & Whitney A320neo family aircraft in 2019, and currently manages a portfolio of 142 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft. Today's announcement affirms the relationship between two global leaders in the aviation space.

"We appreciate SMBC Aviation Capital's continued confidence in Pratt & Whitney as we work together to deliver economic and environmental benefits for airline customers," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "These additional orders are a testament to the advantages this engine delivers as the most fuel-efficient, sustainable engine for single-aisle aircraft."

"SMBC Aviation Capital is pleased to confirm these latest technology engines reflecting our underlying commitment to invest in the most fuel efficient and sustainable aircraft types, which our customers want to operate," said Barry Flannery, CCO of SMBC Aviation Capital.

ABOUT SMBC AVIATION CAPITAL:

SMBC Aviation Capital is the second largest aircraft lessor in the world. Benefitting from the strong support of its shareholders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital has a high-quality global airline customer base with a portfolio comprising 83% narrow-body aircraft and 66% new technology aircraft (by net book value). SMBC Aviation Capital has a strong capital position and holds an A- and BBB+ rating with S&P and Fitch respectively, reflecting the long-term strength of its business. For more information, please visit: https://www.smbc.aero/

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

