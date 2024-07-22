

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Days on Earth are growing slightly longer, and that change is accelerating. The reason is connected to the same mechanisms that also have caused the planet's axis to meander by about 30 feet in the past 120 years. These findings come from two recent NASA-funded studies focused on how the climate-related redistribution of ice and water has affected Earth's rotation.



This redistribution occurs when ice sheets and glaciers melt more than they grow from snowfall and when aquifers lose more groundwater than precipitation replenishes. These resulting shifts in mass cause the planet to wobble as it spins and its axis to shift location - a phenomenon called polar motion. They also cause Earth's rotation to slow, measured by the lengthening of the day.



Researchers used more than 120 years of data to decipher how melting ice, dwindling groundwater, and rising seas are nudging the planet's spin axis and lengthening days.



Analyzing polar motion across 12 decades, scientists attributed nearly all of the periodic oscillations in the axis' position to changes in groundwater, ice sheets, glaciers, and sea levels. According to a paper published recently in Nature Geoscience, the mass variations during the 20th century mostly resulted from natural climate cycles.



The same researchers teamed on a subsequent study that focused on day length. They found that, since 2000, days have been getting longer by about 1.33 milliseconds per 100 years, a faster pace than at any point in the previous century. This was due to the accelerated melting of glaciers and the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets caused by the human-caused greenhouse emissions. Their results were published July 15 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX