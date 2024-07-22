Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2024 14:36 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Net Interest Margin and Tangible Book Value Increase

WAUSAU, Wis., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2024 of $0.56 per common share on net income of $2.3 million, compared to $0.39 per common share on net income of $1.6 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, and $0.64 per common share on net income of $2.7 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

PSB's second quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest income as asset yields increased 9 basis points while funding costs increased only 6 basis points; (2) higher non-interest income due primarily to no losses on the sale of investment securities during the current quarter and higher mortgage banking income; and (3) an increase in the effective tax rate to 14.4% from 8.9% the previous quarter.

"During the second quarter of 2024, we started seeing some positive developments in our operation that should translate to improved profitability in future quarters. Our net interest margin has started to expand, operating expenses excluding severance charges declined, and we are hopeful to return some non-performing assets to performing assets by the end of 2024. Should interest rates remain stable or decline through the remainder of 2024, we expect to see continued growth in our tangible book value and increased earnings," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

June 30, 2024, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased to $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as increases in asset and loan yields outpaced the increases in funding costs.
  • Noninterest income increased to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.0 million the prior quarter. The prior quarter reflected a loss on the sale of investment securities as the Company repositioned the investment portfolio into higher yielding investments. The increase in non-interest income also reflected an increase in mortgage banking income and investment and insurance sales commissions.
  • Noninterest expenses increased nominally during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflecting slight increases in salary and benefit expenses. Included in salary and benefit expenses for the second quarter were severance expenses totaling approximately $404,000.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $24.55 at June 30, 2024, compared to $24.21 one quarter earlier and $22.64 at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, tangible book value per share was positively influenced by net income, intangible asset amortization, and stock repurchase activity offset by dividend payments.
  • Loans decreased $6.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $1.07 billion largely due to the repayment of a $17 million, low yielding municipal loan. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.16% of gross loans.
  • Total deposits increased $39.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $1.15 billion, though a large portion of the increase was attributable to an overnight deposit at June 30, 2024 by one depositor that has since drawn down the balance. Meanwhile, deposit expenses decreased $244,000 as the Bank increased the level of non-interest bearing deposits and replaced higher costing brokered deposits with money market deposits.
  • Return on tangible common equity was 9.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.57% the prior quarter and 11.23% one year earlier.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $67.1 million to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents increased $70.1 million, to $86.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $15.9 million the previous quarter. The higher cash and cash equivalent level primarily reflects a large customer overnight deposit of approximately $49 million at June 30, 2024, since withdrawn. Investment securities available for sale decreased $389,000 to $165.2 million at June 30, 2024, from $165.6 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $352 million at June 30, 2024, with an additional $328 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable decreased $6.6 million to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2024, due primarily to the repayment of a low yielding municipal commercial loan of approximately $17 million. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $11.6 million to $148.2 million at June 30, 2024, from $159.7 million one quarter earlier. Meanwhile, commercial real estate loans increased $5.1 million to $614.7 million at June 30, 2024, from $609.6 million the prior quarter. Residential real estate loans increased slightly from the prior quarter to $340.9 million from $339.8 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate loans totaling 55.5% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 30.7% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 13.4% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.16% of gross loans at June 30, 2024, from 1.14% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the last four quarters ending June 30, 2024, compared to net recoveries of 0.07% one year earlier. Non-performing assets totaled 0.84% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.83% at March 31, 2024. For the sixth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits increased $39.0 million to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase in deposits reflects a $47.7 million increase in money market deposits and a $2.8 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in retail and local time deposits, a $2.1 million decrease in interest bearing demand and savings deposits and a $6.2 million reduction in broker and national time deposits. The increase in money market deposits reflected a deposit of approximately $49 million towards the end of the second quarter of 2024 by an existing business customer. These deposits were drawn down in the third quarter of 2024.

The composition of funding sources changed during the second quarter of 2024 as management relied less on brokered and national time deposits. At June 30, 2024, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 44.1% of deposits, compared to 41.6% at March 31, 2024. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits increased to 24.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, from 19.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. FHLB advances increased to $184.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $158.3 million at March 31, 2024. FHLB advances were used to fund repayment of certain brokered deposit maturities and supplement local deposit changes.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.32% at June 30, 2024, compared to 7.60% at March 31, 2024, and 7.22% at June 30, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $1.91, to $24.55, at June 30, 2024, compared to $22.64 one year earlier, an increase of 8.4%. Additionally, total dividends of $0.62 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased $0.24 due to continued earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $20.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $20.8 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.4 million (on a net margin of 2.84%) for the second quarter of 2024, from $9.3 million (on a net margin of 2.80%) for the first quarter of 2024, and decreased from $9.5 million (on a net margin of 2.98%) for the second quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields increased 9 basis points to 5.21% during the second quarter of 2024 from 5.12% during the first quarter of 2024, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased only 6 basis points to 3.06% compared to 3.00% during the first quarter of 2024.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations, renewals and the repayment of a low yielding municipal loan during the quarter. Loan yields increased during the second quarter of 2024 to 5.67% from 5.59% for the first quarter of 2024, up 8 basis points. Taxable security yields were 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, up 22 basis points.

The cost of all deposits was 2.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.15% the prior quarter, down 4 basis points while the overall cost of funds increased 6 basis points from 3.00% to 3.06% during the same time period. Deposit costs for savings and demand deposits decreased during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to 1.78% from 1.92% the prior quarter. During the prior quarter, the Company accepted seasonally high yield municipal deposits which have now been drawn down. The cost of money market deposits also declined during the second quarter to 2.72% from 2.78% the prior quarter. The cost of time deposits and FHLB advances continued to increase and were primarily responsible for the rise in the Bank's cost of funds in the current quarter. The cost of time deposits increased to 3.97% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 3.82% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.28% during the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 4.08% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased for the second quarter of 2024 to $1.91 million, from $1.04 million for the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter reflected investment restructuring activity resulting in a loss on the sale of investment securities of $495,000. There were no restructuring activities in the second quarter that resulted in security losses. Mortgage banking income increased by $125,000 to $433,000 in the June 30, 2024 quarter. At June 30, 2024, the Bank serviced $369.4 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provides fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased slightly to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflected slightly higher salary and benefit expenses and higher advertising and promotion expenses. The salary and benefit expenses included approximately $404,000 in severance costs.

Taxes increased $241,000 during the second quarter to $410,000, from $169,000 one quarter earlier. The increase generally reflects higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 14.3% compared to 8.9% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 18.8% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, and March 31, 2024, September 30, and June 30, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements
Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks$16,475 $13,340 $20,887 $12,881 $27,409
Interest-bearing deposits 251 105 1,431 668 892
Federal funds sold 69,249 2,439 5,462 7,764 16,138
Cash and cash equivalents 85,975 15,884 27,780 21,313 44,439
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 165,177 165,566 164,024 160,883 167,382
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $79,993, $81,234, $82,514, $75,236 and $81,489 respectively) 86,825 87,104 87,081 86,908 87,335
Equity securities 1,661 1,474 1,474 2,273 2,178
Loans held for sale 2,268 865 230 971 151
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,597, $12,494, $12,302, $12,267 and $11,922 respectively) 1,074,844 1,081,394 1,078,475 1,098,019 1,048,322
Accrued interest receivable 5,046 5,467 5,136 4,716 4,274
Foreclosed assets - - - - -
Premises and equipment, net 14,048 13,427 13,098 13,242 13,256
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,688 1,657 1,664 1,684 1,666
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,825 7,006 6,373 6,373 6,359
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,401 24,242 24,085 23,931 23,776
Core deposit intangible 229 249 273 297 321
Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541
Other assets 12,111 11,682 11,866 14,094 14,933
TOTAL ASSETS$1,485,639 $1,418,558 $1,424,100 $1,437,245 $1,416,933
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits$250,435 $247,608 $266,829 $288,765 $282,153
Interest-bearing deposits 901,886 865,744 874,973 883,474 860,981
Total deposits 1,152,321 1,113,352 1,141,802 1,172,239 1,143,134
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 184,900 158,250 134,000 128,000 133,000
Other borrowings 5,775 8,096 8,058 5,660 5,730
Senior subordinated notes 4,778 4,776 4,774 4,772 4,771
Junior subordinated debentures 12,972 12,947 12,921 12,896 12,870
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 477 477 577 512 712
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,069 10,247 12,681 10,258 11,783
Total liabilities 1,374,292 1,308,145 1,314,813 1,334,337 1,312,000
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - no par value:
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares
Outstanding - 4,128,382, 4,147,649, 4,164,735, 4,174,197 and 4,190,252 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830
Additional paid-in capital 8,527 8,466 8,460 8,421 8,382
Retained earnings 135,276 134,271 132,666 131,624 130,396
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (20,503) (20,775) (20,689) (26,190) (23,240)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,362,416, 1,343,149, 1,326,063, 1,316,601 and 1,300,546 shares, respectively (20,983) (20,579) (20,180) (19,977) (19,635)
Total stockholders' equity 111,347 110,413 109,287 102,908 104,933
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,485,639 $1,418,558 $1,424,100 $1,437,245 $1,416,933
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30, June
except per share data - unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees$15,433$15,109 $14,888 $14,263$12,709 $30,542 $24,482
Securities:
Taxable 1,295 1,197 1,147 1,114 1,327 2,492 2,658
Tax-exempt 521 526 532 533 535 1,047 1,072
Other interest and dividends 265 343 320 238 145 608 293
Total interest and dividend income 17,514 17,175 16,887 16,148 14,716 34,689 28,505
Interest expense:
Deposits 5,838 6,082 5,526 4,817 3,661 11,920 6,650
FHLB advances 1,860 1,450 1,349 1,321 1,200 3,310 1,747
Other borrowings 58 60 54 51 48 118 110
Senior subordinated notes 58 59 59 59 58 117 120
Junior subordinated debentures 255 251 254 255 242 506 476
Total interest expense 8,069 7,902 7,242 6,503 5,209 15,971 9,103
Net interest income 9,445 9,273 9,645 9,645 9,507 18,718 19,402
Provision for credit losses 100 95 100 150 100 195 200
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,345 9,178 9,545 9,495 9,407 18,523 19,202
Noninterest income:
Service fees 350 336 360 349 378 686 739
Mortgage banking income 433 308 247 345 311 741 636
Investment and insurance sales commissions 222 121 100 158 287 343 652
Net loss on sale of securities - (495) (297) - (279) (495) (279)
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 159 157 154 155 149 316 306
Life insurance death benefit - - - - 533 - 533
Other noninterest income 742 617 540 675 605 1,359 1,347
Total noninterest income 1,906 1,044 1,104 1,682 1,984 2,950 3,934
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,167 5,123 4,244 4,514 4,884 10,290 9,890
Occupancy and facilities 733 721 675 689 698 1,454 1,397
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets - - 1 - 4 - (46)
Data processing and other office operations 1,047 1,022 1,001 953 951 2,069 1,831
Advertising and promotion 171 129 244 161 166 300 328
Core deposit intangible amortization 20 24 24 24 27 44 61
Other noninterest expenses 1,257 1,306 1,169 1,113 1,202 2,563 2,275
Total noninterest expense 8,395 8,325 7,358 7,454 7,932 16,720 15,736
Income before provision for income taxes 2,856 1,897 3,291 3,723 3,459 4,753 7,400
Provision for income taxes 410 169 878 2,374 652 579 1,593
Net income$2,446$1,728 $2,413 $1,349$2,807 $4,174 $5,807
Preferred stock dividends declared$122$122 $122 $122$122 $244 $244
Net income available to common shareholders$2,324$1,606 $2,291 $1,227$2,685 $3,930 $5,563
Basic earnings per common share$0.56$0.39 $0.55 $0.29$0.64 $0.95 $1.31
Diluted earnings per common share$0.56$0.39 $0.55 $0.29$0.64 $0.95 $1.31
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends: 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Interest income$17,514 $17,175 $16,887 $16,148 $14,716
Interest expense$8,069 $7,902 $7,242 $6,503 $5,209
Net interest income$9,445 $9,273 $9,645 $9,645 $9,507
Provision for credit losses$100 $95 $100 $150 $100
Other noninterest income$1,906 $1,044 $1,104 $1,682 $1,984
Other noninterest expense$8,395 $8,325 $7,358 $7,454 $7,932
Net income available to common shareholders$2,324 $1,606 $2,291 $1,227 $2,685
Basic earnings per common share (3)$0.56 $0.39 $0.55 $0.29 $0.64
Diluted earnings per common share (3)$0.56 $0.39 $0.55 $0.29 $0.64
Dividends declared per common share (3)$0.32 $- $0.30 $- $0.30
Tangible net book value per common share (4)$24.55 $24.21 $23.84 $22.25 $22.64
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 33.60% n/a 38.14% n/a 27.38%
Average common shares outstanding 4,139,456 4,154,702 4,168,924 4,186,940 4,218,226
Balance sheet - average balances:
Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss$1,088,013 $1,081,936 $1,081,851 $1,076,158 $1,000,349
Assets$1,433,749 $1,429,437 $1,424,240 $1,425,522 $1,367,363
Deposits$1,111,240 $1,138,010 $1,148,399 $1,149,624 $1,098,039
Stockholders' equity$110,726 $109,473 $105,060 $105,745 $106,762
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (1) 0.69% 0.49% 0.67% 0.38% 0.82%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 9.03% 6.32% 9.29% 4.94% 10.82%
Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity (1)(4) 9.34% 6.57% 9.64% 5.17% 11.23%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -0.07%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.15% 1.08% 0.54% 0.55% 0.60%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.84% 0.83% 0.42% 0.42% 0.45%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.16% 1.14% 1.13% 1.10% 1.12%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity
plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 11.09% 10.59% 5.38% 5.87% 5.96%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 2.84% 2.80% 2.88% 2.88% 2.98%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.15% 2.12% 2.20% 2.27% 2.46%
Service fee revenue as a percent of
average demand deposits (1) 0.56% 0.54% 0.52% 0.50% 0.58%
Noninterest income as a percent
of gross revenue 9.81% 5.73% 6.14% 9.43% 11.88%
Efficiency ratio (2) 72.52% 78.93% 67.04% 64.58% 68.09%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.35% 2.34% 2.05% 2.07% 2.33%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss) to
average assets 9.03% 8.98% 8.88% 9.00% 9.33%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.32% 7.60% 7.49% 6.98% 7.22%
Stock price information:
High$21.40 $22.50 $22.30 $22.50 $21.38
Low$19.75 $20.05 $20.10 $20.35 $19.75
Last trade value at quarter-end$20.40 $21.25 $22.11 $21.15 $20.35
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Net income$2,446 $1,728 $2,413 $1,349 $2,807
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available
for sale 184 (615) 5,278 (3,085) (1,186)
Reclassification adjustment for security
loss included in net income - 391 280 - 220
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net
income on securities available for sale
deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin
Act 19 - (35) - - -
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net
income on securities available for sale
transferred to securities held to maturity 89 91 91 91 107
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 39 123 (109) 79 172
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate
swap settlements included in earnings (40) (41) (39) (35) (38)
Other comprehensive income (loss) 272 (86) 5,501 (2,950) (725)
Comprehensive income (loss)$2,718 $1,642 $7,914 $(1,601)$2,082
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets as of:
Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$12,184 $11,498 $5,596 $5,807 $6,000
Nonaccrual restructured loans 28 30 34 42 50
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 299 304 310 256 261
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - -
Total nonperforming loans 12,511 11,832 5,940 6,105 6,311
Other real estate owned - - - - -
Total nonperforming assets$12,511 $11,832 $5,940 $6,105 $6,311
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.15% 1.08% 0.54% 0.55% 0.60%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.84% 0.83% 0.42% 0.42% 0.45%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 100.69% 105.59% 207.10% 200.93% 188.91%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
Real estate - Buffet Style RestaurantNonaccrual$2,545 $804
Real estate - Independent Auto RepairNonaccrual 587 -
Real estate - DealershipNonaccrual 5,053 233
Total listed nonperforming assets $8,185 $1,037
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $12,511 $1,624
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 65% 64%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Loan Composition by Collateral Type
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2024		Mar 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2023		Sep 30,
2023		Jun 30,
2023
Commercial:
Commercial and industrial$125,508 $118,821 $117,207 $138,299 $145,434
Agriculture 11,480 12,081 12,304 12,464 13,326
Municipal 11,190 28,842 31,530 27,186 25,222
Total Commercial 148,178 159,744 161,041 177,949 183,982
Commercial Real Estate:
Commercial real estate 544,171 546,257 536,209 539,488 490,657
Construction and development 70,540 63,375 81,701 86,456 99,769
Total Commercial Real Estate 614,711 609,632 617,910 625,944 590,426
Residential real estate:
Residential 270,944 274,300 274,453 274,632 274,692
Construction and development 36,129 34,158 33,960 33,141 41,485
HELOC 33,838 31,357 29,766 29,044 26,220
Total Residential Real Estate 340,911 339,815 338,179 336,817 342,397
Consumer installment 4,423 4,867 4,357 4,350 4,142
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,108,223 1,114,058 1,121,487 1,145,060 1,120,947
Loans in process of disbursement (21,484) (20,839) (31,359) (35,404) (61,308)
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,086,739 1,093,219 1,090,128 1,109,656 1,059,639
Net deferred loan costs 702 669 649 630 605
Allowance for credit losses (12,597) (12,494) (12,302) (12,267) (11,922)
Total loans receivable$1,074,844 $1,081,394 $1,078,475 $1,098,019 $1,048,322
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$146,87315.2% $142,00114.4% $132,38613.2% $133,46613.3% $119,57312.4%
Industrial and Warehousing 86,0258.9 85,4098.6 83,8178.3 88,9068.9 84,0498.7
Retail 34,8463.6 33,1773.4 35,4193.5 35,2813.5 34,0043.5
Hotels 34,6133.6 35,1053.6 36,1003.6 31,8193.2 33,3293.5
Office 6,5180.7 6,6550.7 6,7010.7 6,7460.7 8,3950.9
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Insured and Collateralized DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
$%$%$%$%$%
Non-interest bearing demand$202,34217.5% $199,07717.8% $197,57117.3% $209,13317.8% $201,35117.6%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 304,39326.5% 318,67228.7% 317,98427.8% 307,62026.3% 310,00627.1%
Money market deposits 137,63712.0% 143,16712.9% 142,88712.5% 135,91011.6% 126,85111.1%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 149,29813.0% 148,40413.3% 149,14513.1% 144,73312.3% 140,57212.3%
Total core deposits 793,67069.0% 809,32072.7% 807,58770.7% 797,39668.0% 778,78068.1%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 22,5002.0% 24,5082.3% 23,0002.0% 22,7501.9% 20,2501.8%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,4900.1% 2,2290.2% 3,4700.3% 3,2220.3% 3,9650.3%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,3284.9% 61,7525.5% 70,0206.1% 88,6147.6% 93,9568.2%
Totals$873,98876.0% $897,80980.7% $904,07779.1% $911,98277.8% $896,95178.4%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Uninsured DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
$%$%$%$%$%
Non-interest bearing demand$48,0924.1% $48,5324.4% $69,2586.1% $79,6326.8% $80,8027.1%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 32,6742.8% 20,5351.8% 20,3161.8% 22,8471.9% 22,6042.0%
Money market deposits 177,95415.4% 124,76611.2% 124,51810.9% 133,65311.4% 127,87111.2%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Total core deposits 258,72022.3% 193,83317.4% 214,09218.8% 236,13220.1% 231,27720.3%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 19,6131.7% 21,7101.9% 23,6332.1% 24,1202.1% 14,9061.3%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Totals$278,33324.0% $215,54319.3% $237,72520.9% $260,25222.2% $246,18321.6%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Total DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
$%$%$%$%$%
Non-interest bearing demand$250,43421.6% $247,60922.2% $266,82923.4% $288,76524.7% $282,15324.7%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 337,06729.3% 339,20730.5% 338,30029.6% 330,46728.2% 332,61029.1%
Money market deposits 315,59127.4% 267,93324.1% 267,40523.4% 269,56322.8% 254,72222.3%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 149,29813.0% 148,40413.3% 149,14513.1% 144,73812.4% 140,57212.3%
Total core deposits 1,052,39091.3% 1,003,15390.1% 1,021,67989.5% 1,033,53388.1% 1,010,05788.4%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 42,1133.7% 46,2184.2% 46,6334.1% 46,8704.0% 35,1563.1%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,4900.1% 2,2290.2% 3,4700.3% 3,2220.3% 3,9650.3%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,3284.9% 61,7525.5% 70,0206.1% 88,6147.6% 93,9568.2%
Totals$1,152,321100.0% $1,113,352100.0% $1,141,802100.0% $1,172,239100.0% $1,143,134100.0%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Quarter ended June 30, 2023
Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)$1,100,518 $15,5205.67% $1,094,321 $15,1995.59% $1,012,105 $12,7265.04%
Taxable securities 172,563 1,2953.02% 171,788 1,1972.80% 196,048 1,3272.71%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,564 6593.33% 80,434 6663.33% 81,758 6773.32%
FHLB stock 7,931 1829.23% 6,499 16510.21% 5,366 513.81%
Other 8,241 834.05% 12,885 1785.56% 7,254 945.20%
Total (2) 1,368,817 17,7395.21% 1,365,927 17,4055.12% 1,302,531 14,8754.58%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 17,345 17,367 15,632
Premises and equipment,
net 13,930 13,183 13,336
Cash surrender value ins 24,297 24,144 24,530
Other assets 21,865 21,201 23,090
Allowance for credit
losses (12,505) (12,385) (11,756)
Total$1,433,749 $1,429,437 $1,367,363
Liabilities & stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings and demand
deposits$331,740 $1,4671.78% $350,497 $1,6721.92% $344,435 $1,0351.21%
Money market deposits 271,336 1,8352.72% 274,186 1,8972.78% 243,073 1,1891.96%
Time deposits 257,006 2,5363.97% 264,657 2,5133.82% 247,007 1,4372.33%
FHLB borrowings 174,596 1,8604.28% 142,926 1,4504.08% 127,441 1,2003.78%
Other borrowings 6,870 583.40% 8,554 602.82% 5,588 483.45%
Senior sub. notes 4,777 584.88% 4,775 594.97% 4,770 584.88%
Junior sub. debentures 12,960 2557.91% 12,934 2517.81% 12,857 2427.55%
Total 1,059,285 8,0693.06% 1,058,529 7,9023.00% 985,171 5,2092.12%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 251,158 248,670 263,524
Other liabilities 12,580 12,765 11,906
Stockholders' equity 110,726 109,473 106,762
Total$1,433,749 $1,429,437 $1,367,363
Net interest income $9,670 $9,503 $9,666
Rate spread 2.15% 2.12% 2.46%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.84% 2.80% 2.98%
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023
Average Yield/ Average Yield/
BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)$1,097,419 $30,7195.63% $994,349 $24,5144.97%
Taxable securities 172,176 2,4922.91% 197,866 2,6582.71%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,999 1,3253.33% 81,844 1,3573.34%
FHLB stock 7,215 3479.67% 4,219 1014.83%
Other 10,562 2614.97% 8,143 1924.75%
Total (2) 1,367,371 35,1445.17% 1,286,421 28,8224.52%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 17,356 16,439
Premises and equipment,
net 13,557 13,334
Cash surrender value ins 24,221 24,755
Other assets 21,534 23,139
Allowance for credit
losses (12,445) (12,016)
Total$1,431,594 $1,352,072
Liabilities & stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings and demand
deposits$341,119 $3,1391.85% $358,916 $2,0881.17%
Money market deposits 272,591 3,7322.75% 234,044 2,0191.74%
Time deposits 260,832 5,0493.89% 246,289 2,5432.08%
FHLB borrowings 158,761 3,3104.19% 98,299 1,7473.58%
Other borrowings 7,712 1183.08% 7,794 1102.85%
Senior sub. notes 4,776 1174.93% 5,030 1204.81%
Junior sub. debentures 12,947 5067.86% 12,844 4767.47%
Total 1,058,738 15,9713.03% 963,216 9,1031.91%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 249,909 271,310
Other liabilities 12,881 12,231
Stockholders' equity 110,066 105,315
Total$1,431,594 $1,352,072
Net interest income $19,173 $19,719
Rate spread 2.14% 2.61%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.82% 3.09%
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.