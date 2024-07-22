PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Net Interest Margin and Tangible Book Value Increase

WAUSAU, Wis., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2024 of $0.56 per common share on net income of $2.3 million, compared to $0.39 per common share on net income of $1.6 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, and $0.64 per common share on net income of $2.7 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.



PSB's second quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest income as asset yields increased 9 basis points while funding costs increased only 6 basis points; (2) higher non-interest income due primarily to no losses on the sale of investment securities during the current quarter and higher mortgage banking income; and (3) an increase in the effective tax rate to 14.4% from 8.9% the previous quarter.

"During the second quarter of 2024, we started seeing some positive developments in our operation that should translate to improved profitability in future quarters. Our net interest margin has started to expand, operating expenses excluding severance charges declined, and we are hopeful to return some non-performing assets to performing assets by the end of 2024. Should interest rates remain stable or decline through the remainder of 2024, we expect to see continued growth in our tangible book value and increased earnings," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

June 30, 2024, Highlights:

Net interest income increased to $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as increases in asset and loan yields outpaced the increases in funding costs.



Noninterest income increased to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.0 million the prior quarter. The prior quarter reflected a loss on the sale of investment securities as the Company repositioned the investment portfolio into higher yielding investments. The increase in non-interest income also reflected an increase in mortgage banking income and investment and insurance sales commissions.



Noninterest expenses increased nominally during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflecting slight increases in salary and benefit expenses. Included in salary and benefit expenses for the second quarter were severance expenses totaling approximately $404,000.



Tangible book value per common share increased to $24.55 at June 30, 2024, compared to $24.21 one quarter earlier and $22.64 at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, tangible book value per share was positively influenced by net income, intangible asset amortization, and stock repurchase activity offset by dividend payments.



Loans decreased $6.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $1.07 billion largely due to the repayment of a $17 million, low yielding municipal loan. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.16% of gross loans.



Total deposits increased $39.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $1.15 billion, though a large portion of the increase was attributable to an overnight deposit at June 30, 2024 by one depositor that has since drawn down the balance. Meanwhile, deposit expenses decreased $244,000 as the Bank increased the level of non-interest bearing deposits and replaced higher costing brokered deposits with money market deposits.



Return on tangible common equity was 9.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.57% the prior quarter and 11.23% one year earlier.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $67.1 million to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents increased $70.1 million, to $86.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $15.9 million the previous quarter. The higher cash and cash equivalent level primarily reflects a large customer overnight deposit of approximately $49 million at June 30, 2024, since withdrawn. Investment securities available for sale decreased $389,000 to $165.2 million at June 30, 2024, from $165.6 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $352 million at June 30, 2024, with an additional $328 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable decreased $6.6 million to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2024, due primarily to the repayment of a low yielding municipal commercial loan of approximately $17 million. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $11.6 million to $148.2 million at June 30, 2024, from $159.7 million one quarter earlier. Meanwhile, commercial real estate loans increased $5.1 million to $614.7 million at June 30, 2024, from $609.6 million the prior quarter. Residential real estate loans increased slightly from the prior quarter to $340.9 million from $339.8 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate loans totaling 55.5% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 30.7% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 13.4% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.16% of gross loans at June 30, 2024, from 1.14% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the last four quarters ending June 30, 2024, compared to net recoveries of 0.07% one year earlier. Non-performing assets totaled 0.84% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.83% at March 31, 2024. For the sixth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits increased $39.0 million to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase in deposits reflects a $47.7 million increase in money market deposits and a $2.8 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in retail and local time deposits, a $2.1 million decrease in interest bearing demand and savings deposits and a $6.2 million reduction in broker and national time deposits. The increase in money market deposits reflected a deposit of approximately $49 million towards the end of the second quarter of 2024 by an existing business customer. These deposits were drawn down in the third quarter of 2024.

The composition of funding sources changed during the second quarter of 2024 as management relied less on brokered and national time deposits. At June 30, 2024, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 44.1% of deposits, compared to 41.6% at March 31, 2024. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits increased to 24.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, from 19.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. FHLB advances increased to $184.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $158.3 million at March 31, 2024. FHLB advances were used to fund repayment of certain brokered deposit maturities and supplement local deposit changes.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.32% at June 30, 2024, compared to 7.60% at March 31, 2024, and 7.22% at June 30, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $1.91, to $24.55, at June 30, 2024, compared to $22.64 one year earlier, an increase of 8.4%. Additionally, total dividends of $0.62 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased $0.24 due to continued earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $20.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $20.8 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.4 million (on a net margin of 2.84%) for the second quarter of 2024, from $9.3 million (on a net margin of 2.80%) for the first quarter of 2024, and decreased from $9.5 million (on a net margin of 2.98%) for the second quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields increased 9 basis points to 5.21% during the second quarter of 2024 from 5.12% during the first quarter of 2024, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased only 6 basis points to 3.06% compared to 3.00% during the first quarter of 2024.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations, renewals and the repayment of a low yielding municipal loan during the quarter. Loan yields increased during the second quarter of 2024 to 5.67% from 5.59% for the first quarter of 2024, up 8 basis points. Taxable security yields were 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, up 22 basis points.

The cost of all deposits was 2.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.15% the prior quarter, down 4 basis points while the overall cost of funds increased 6 basis points from 3.00% to 3.06% during the same time period. Deposit costs for savings and demand deposits decreased during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to 1.78% from 1.92% the prior quarter. During the prior quarter, the Company accepted seasonally high yield municipal deposits which have now been drawn down. The cost of money market deposits also declined during the second quarter to 2.72% from 2.78% the prior quarter. The cost of time deposits and FHLB advances continued to increase and were primarily responsible for the rise in the Bank's cost of funds in the current quarter. The cost of time deposits increased to 3.97% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 3.82% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.28% during the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 4.08% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased for the second quarter of 2024 to $1.91 million, from $1.04 million for the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter reflected investment restructuring activity resulting in a loss on the sale of investment securities of $495,000. There were no restructuring activities in the second quarter that resulted in security losses. Mortgage banking income increased by $125,000 to $433,000 in the June 30, 2024 quarter. At June 30, 2024, the Bank serviced $369.4 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provides fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased slightly to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflected slightly higher salary and benefit expenses and higher advertising and promotion expenses. The salary and benefit expenses included approximately $404,000 in severance costs.

Taxes increased $241,000 during the second quarter to $410,000, from $169,000 one quarter earlier. The increase generally reflects higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 14.3% compared to 8.9% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 18.8% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, and March 31, 2024, September 30, and June 30, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,475 $ 13,340 $ 20,887 $ 12,881 $ 27,409 Interest-bearing deposits 251 105 1,431 668 892 Federal funds sold 69,249 2,439 5,462 7,764 16,138 Cash and cash equivalents 85,975 15,884 27,780 21,313 44,439 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 165,177 165,566 164,024 160,883 167,382 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $79,993, $81,234, $82,514, $75,236 and $81,489 respectively) 86,825 87,104 87,081 86,908 87,335 Equity securities 1,661 1,474 1,474 2,273 2,178 Loans held for sale 2,268 865 230 971 151 Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,597, $12,494, $12,302, $12,267 and $11,922 respectively) 1,074,844 1,081,394 1,078,475 1,098,019 1,048,322 Accrued interest receivable 5,046 5,467 5,136 4,716 4,274 Foreclosed assets - - - - - Premises and equipment, net 14,048 13,427 13,098 13,242 13,256 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,688 1,657 1,664 1,684 1,666 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,825 7,006 6,373 6,373 6,359 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,401 24,242 24,085 23,931 23,776 Core deposit intangible 229 249 273 297 321 Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 Other assets 12,111 11,682 11,866 14,094 14,933 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,485,639 $ 1,418,558 $ 1,424,100 $ 1,437,245 $ 1,416,933 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 250,435 $ 247,608 $ 266,829 $ 288,765 $ 282,153 Interest-bearing deposits 901,886 865,744 874,973 883,474 860,981 Total deposits 1,152,321 1,113,352 1,141,802 1,172,239 1,143,134 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 184,900 158,250 134,000 128,000 133,000 Other borrowings 5,775 8,096 8,058 5,660 5,730 Senior subordinated notes 4,778 4,776 4,774 4,772 4,771 Junior subordinated debentures 12,972 12,947 12,921 12,896 12,870 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 477 477 577 512 712 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,069 10,247 12,681 10,258 11,783 Total liabilities 1,374,292 1,308,145 1,314,813 1,334,337 1,312,000 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,128,382, 4,147,649, 4,164,735, 4,174,197 and 4,190,252 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,527 8,466 8,460 8,421 8,382 Retained earnings 135,276 134,271 132,666 131,624 130,396 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (20,503 ) (20,775 ) (20,689 ) (26,190 ) (23,240 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,362,416, 1,343,149, 1,326,063, 1,316,601 and 1,300,546 shares, respectively (20,983 ) (20,579 ) (20,180 ) (19,977 ) (19,635 ) Total stockholders' equity 111,347 110,413 109,287 102,908 104,933 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,485,639 $ 1,418,558 $ 1,424,100 $ 1,437,245 $ 1,416,933

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, June except per share data - unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 15,433 $ 15,109 $ 14,888 $ 14,263 $ 12,709 $ 30,542 $ 24,482 Securities: Taxable 1,295 1,197 1,147 1,114 1,327 2,492 2,658 Tax-exempt 521 526 532 533 535 1,047 1,072 Other interest and dividends 265 343 320 238 145 608 293 Total interest and dividend income 17,514 17,175 16,887 16,148 14,716 34,689 28,505 Interest expense: Deposits 5,838 6,082 5,526 4,817 3,661 11,920 6,650 FHLB advances 1,860 1,450 1,349 1,321 1,200 3,310 1,747 Other borrowings 58 60 54 51 48 118 110 Senior subordinated notes 58 59 59 59 58 117 120 Junior subordinated debentures 255 251 254 255 242 506 476 Total interest expense 8,069 7,902 7,242 6,503 5,209 15,971 9,103 Net interest income 9,445 9,273 9,645 9,645 9,507 18,718 19,402 Provision for credit losses 100 95 100 150 100 195 200 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,345 9,178 9,545 9,495 9,407 18,523 19,202 Noninterest income: Service fees 350 336 360 349 378 686 739 Mortgage banking income 433 308 247 345 311 741 636 Investment and insurance sales commissions 222 121 100 158 287 343 652 Net loss on sale of securities - (495 ) (297 ) - (279 ) (495 ) (279 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 159 157 154 155 149 316 306 Life insurance death benefit - - - - 533 - 533 Other noninterest income 742 617 540 675 605 1,359 1,347 Total noninterest income 1,906 1,044 1,104 1,682 1,984 2,950 3,934 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,167 5,123 4,244 4,514 4,884 10,290 9,890 Occupancy and facilities 733 721 675 689 698 1,454 1,397 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets - - 1 - 4 - (46 ) Data processing and other office operations 1,047 1,022 1,001 953 951 2,069 1,831 Advertising and promotion 171 129 244 161 166 300 328 Core deposit intangible amortization 20 24 24 24 27 44 61 Other noninterest expenses 1,257 1,306 1,169 1,113 1,202 2,563 2,275 Total noninterest expense 8,395 8,325 7,358 7,454 7,932 16,720 15,736 Income before provision for income taxes 2,856 1,897 3,291 3,723 3,459 4,753 7,400 Provision for income taxes 410 169 878 2,374 652 579 1,593 Net income $ 2,446 $ 1,728 $ 2,413 $ 1,349 $ 2,807 $ 4,174 $ 5,807 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 244 $ 244 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,324 $ 1,606 $ 2,291 $ 1,227 $ 2,685 $ 3,930 $ 5,563 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 0.64 $ 0.95 $ 1.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 0.64 $ 0.95 $ 1.31

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest income $ 17,514 $ 17,175 $ 16,887 $ 16,148 $ 14,716 Interest expense $ 8,069 $ 7,902 $ 7,242 $ 6,503 $ 5,209 Net interest income $ 9,445 $ 9,273 $ 9,645 $ 9,645 $ 9,507 Provision for credit losses $ 100 $ 95 $ 100 $ 150 $ 100 Other noninterest income $ 1,906 $ 1,044 $ 1,104 $ 1,682 $ 1,984 Other noninterest expense $ 8,395 $ 8,325 $ 7,358 $ 7,454 $ 7,932 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,324 $ 1,606 $ 2,291 $ 1,227 $ 2,685 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 0.64 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 0.64 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ 0.32 $ - $ 0.30 $ - $ 0.30 Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 24.55 $ 24.21 $ 23.84 $ 22.25 $ 22.64 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 33.60 % n/a 38.14 % n/a 27.38 % Average common shares outstanding 4,139,456 4,154,702 4,168,924 4,186,940 4,218,226 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,088,013 $ 1,081,936 $ 1,081,851 $ 1,076,158 $ 1,000,349 Assets $ 1,433,749 $ 1,429,437 $ 1,424,240 $ 1,425,522 $ 1,367,363 Deposits $ 1,111,240 $ 1,138,010 $ 1,148,399 $ 1,149,624 $ 1,098,039 Stockholders' equity $ 110,726 $ 109,473 $ 105,060 $ 105,745 $ 106,762 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.67 % 0.38 % 0.82 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 9.03 % 6.32 % 9.29 % 4.94 % 10.82 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 9.34 % 6.57 % 9.64 % 5.17 % 11.23 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.07 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.60 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.45 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.10 % 1.12 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 11.09 % 10.59 % 5.38 % 5.87 % 5.96 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 2.84 % 2.80 % 2.88 % 2.88 % 2.98 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.15 % 2.12 % 2.20 % 2.27 % 2.46 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.58 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 9.81 % 5.73 % 6.14 % 9.43 % 11.88 % Efficiency ratio (2) 72.52 % 78.93 % 67.04 % 64.58 % 68.09 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.35 % 2.34 % 2.05 % 2.07 % 2.33 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.03 % 8.98 % 8.88 % 9.00 % 9.33 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.32 % 7.60 % 7.49 % 6.98 % 7.22 % Stock price information: High $ 21.40 $ 22.50 $ 22.30 $ 22.50 $ 21.38 Low $ 19.75 $ 20.05 $ 20.10 $ 20.35 $ 19.75 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 20.40 $ 21.25 $ 22.11 $ 21.15 $ 20.35 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Net income $ 2,446 $ 1,728 $ 2,413 $ 1,349 $ 2,807 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 184 (615 ) 5,278 (3,085 ) (1,186 ) Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income - 391 280 - 220 Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19 - (35 ) - - - Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 89 91 91 91 107 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 39 123 (109 ) 79 172 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings (40 ) (41 ) (39 ) (35 ) (38 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 272 (86 ) 5,501 (2,950 ) (725 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,718 $ 1,642 $ 7,914 $ (1,601 ) $ 2,082

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 12,184 $ 11,498 $ 5,596 $ 5,807 $ 6,000 Nonaccrual restructured loans 28 30 34 42 50 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 299 304 310 256 261 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 12,511 11,832 5,940 6,105 6,311 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 12,511 $ 11,832 $ 5,940 $ 6,105 $ 6,311 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.60 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.45 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 100.69 % 105.59 % 207.10 % 200.93 % 188.91 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual $ 2,545 $ 804 Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 587 - Real estate - Dealership Nonaccrual 5,053 233 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 8,185 $ 1,037 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 12,511 $ 1,624 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 65 % 64 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Loan Composition by Collateral Type Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 125,508 $ 118,821 $ 117,207 $ 138,299 $ 145,434 Agriculture 11,480 12,081 12,304 12,464 13,326 Municipal 11,190 28,842 31,530 27,186 25,222 Total Commercial 148,178 159,744 161,041 177,949 183,982 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 544,171 546,257 536,209 539,488 490,657 Construction and development 70,540 63,375 81,701 86,456 99,769 Total Commercial Real Estate 614,711 609,632 617,910 625,944 590,426 Residential real estate: Residential 270,944 274,300 274,453 274,632 274,692 Construction and development 36,129 34,158 33,960 33,141 41,485 HELOC 33,838 31,357 29,766 29,044 26,220 Total Residential Real Estate 340,911 339,815 338,179 336,817 342,397 Consumer installment 4,423 4,867 4,357 4,350 4,142 Subtotals - Gross loans 1,108,223 1,114,058 1,121,487 1,145,060 1,120,947 Loans in process of disbursement (21,484 ) (20,839 ) (31,359 ) (35,404 ) (61,308 ) Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,086,739 1,093,219 1,090,128 1,109,656 1,059,639 Net deferred loan costs 702 669 649 630 605 Allowance for credit losses (12,597 ) (12,494 ) (12,302 ) (12,267 ) (11,922 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,074,844 $ 1,081,394 $ 1,078,475 $ 1,098,019 $ 1,048,322

PSB Holdings, Inc. Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Multi Family $ 146,873 15.2% $ 142,001 14.4% $ 132,386 13.2% $ 133,466 13.3% $ 119,573 12.4% Industrial and Warehousing 86,025 8.9 85,409 8.6 83,817 8.3 88,906 8.9 84,049 8.7 Retail 34,846 3.6 33,177 3.4 35,419 3.5 35,281 3.5 34,004 3.5 Hotels 34,613 3.6 35,105 3.6 36,100 3.6 31,819 3.2 33,329 3.5 Office 6,518 0.7 6,655 0.7 6,701 0.7 6,746 0.7 8,395 0.9 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Insured and Collateralized Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 202,342 17.5% $ 199,077 17.8% $ 197,571 17.3% $ 209,133 17.8% $ 201,351 17.6% Interest-bearing demand and savings 304,393 26.5% 318,672 28.7% 317,984 27.8% 307,620 26.3% 310,006 27.1% Money market deposits 137,637 12.0% 143,167 12.9% 142,887 12.5% 135,910 11.6% 126,851 11.1% Retail and local time deposits <= $250 149,298 13.0% 148,404 13.3% 149,145 13.1% 144,733 12.3% 140,572 12.3% Total core deposits 793,670 69.0% 809,320 72.7% 807,587 70.7% 797,396 68.0% 778,780 68.1% Retail and local time deposits > $250 22,500 2.0% 24,508 2.3% 23,000 2.0% 22,750 1.9% 20,250 1.8% Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,490 0.1% 2,229 0.2% 3,470 0.3% 3,222 0.3% 3,965 0.3% Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,328 4.9% 61,752 5.5% 70,020 6.1% 88,614 7.6% 93,956 8.2% Totals $ 873,988 76.0% $ 897,809 80.7% $ 904,077 79.1% $ 911,982 77.8% $ 896,951 78.4% PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Uninsured Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 48,092 4.1% $ 48,532 4.4% $ 69,258 6.1% $ 79,632 6.8% $ 80,802 7.1% Interest-bearing demand and savings 32,674 2.8% 20,535 1.8% 20,316 1.8% 22,847 1.9% 22,604 2.0% Money market deposits 177,954 15.4% 124,766 11.2% 124,518 10.9% 133,653 11.4% 127,871 11.2% Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% Total core deposits 258,720 22.3% 193,833 17.4% 214,092 18.8% 236,132 20.1% 231,277 20.3% Retail and local time deposits > $250 19,613 1.7% 21,710 1.9% 23,633 2.1% 24,120 2.1% 14,906 1.3% Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% Totals $ 278,333 24.0% $ 215,543 19.3% $ 237,725 20.9% $ 260,252 22.2% $ 246,183 21.6% PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Total Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 250,434 21.6% $ 247,609 22.2% $ 266,829 23.4% $ 288,765 24.7% $ 282,153 24.7% Interest-bearing demand and savings 337,067 29.3% 339,207 30.5% 338,300 29.6% 330,467 28.2% 332,610 29.1% Money market deposits 315,591 27.4% 267,933 24.1% 267,405 23.4% 269,563 22.8% 254,722 22.3% Retail and local time deposits <= $250 149,298 13.0% 148,404 13.3% 149,145 13.1% 144,738 12.4% 140,572 12.3% Total core deposits 1,052,390 91.3% 1,003,153 90.1% 1,021,679 89.5% 1,033,533 88.1% 1,010,057 88.4% Retail and local time deposits > $250 42,113 3.7% 46,218 4.2% 46,633 4.1% 46,870 4.0% 35,156 3.1% Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,490 0.1% 2,229 0.2% 3,470 0.3% 3,222 0.3% 3,965 0.3% Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,328 4.9% 61,752 5.5% 70,020 6.1% 88,614 7.6% 93,956 8.2% Totals $ 1,152,321 100.0% $ 1,113,352 100.0% $ 1,141,802 100.0% $ 1,172,239 100.0% $ 1,143,134 100.0%

PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Quarter ended June 30, 2023 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,100,518 $ 15,520 5.67% $ 1,094,321 $ 15,199 5.59% $ 1,012,105 $ 12,726 5.04% Taxable securities 172,563 1,295 3.02% 171,788 1,197 2.80% 196,048 1,327 2.71% Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,564 659 3.33% 80,434 666 3.33% 81,758 677 3.32% FHLB stock 7,931 182 9.23% 6,499 165 10.21% 5,366 51 3.81% Other 8,241 83 4.05% 12,885 178 5.56% 7,254 94 5.20% Total (2) 1,368,817 17,739 5.21% 1,365,927 17,405 5.12% 1,302,531 14,875 4.58% Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 17,345 17,367 15,632 Premises and equipment, net 13,930 13,183 13,336 Cash surrender value ins 24,297 24,144 24,530 Other assets 21,865 21,201 23,090 Allowance for credit losses (12,505 ) (12,385 ) (11,756 ) Total $ 1,433,749 $ 1,429,437 $ 1,367,363 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 331,740 $ 1,467 1.78% $ 350,497 $ 1,672 1.92% $ 344,435 $ 1,035 1.21% Money market deposits 271,336 1,835 2.72% 274,186 1,897 2.78% 243,073 1,189 1.96% Time deposits 257,006 2,536 3.97% 264,657 2,513 3.82% 247,007 1,437 2.33% FHLB borrowings 174,596 1,860 4.28% 142,926 1,450 4.08% 127,441 1,200 3.78% Other borrowings 6,870 58 3.40% 8,554 60 2.82% 5,588 48 3.45% Senior sub. notes 4,777 58 4.88% 4,775 59 4.97% 4,770 58 4.88% Junior sub. debentures 12,960 255 7.91% 12,934 251 7.81% 12,857 242 7.55% Total 1,059,285 8,069 3.06% 1,058,529 7,902 3.00% 985,171 5,209 2.12% Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 251,158 248,670 263,524 Other liabilities 12,580 12,765 11,906 Stockholders' equity 110,726 109,473 106,762 Total $ 1,433,749 $ 1,429,437 $ 1,367,363 Net interest income $ 9,670 $ 9,503 $ 9,666 Rate spread 2.15% 2.12% 2.46% Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.84% 2.80% 2.98% (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.