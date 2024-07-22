

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Monday that it has agreed with Japan Airlines Corp. (JAPSY.OB) to supply up to 20 more 787 Dreamliners.



The deal includes ten 787-9s with options for 10 more, adding to Japan Airlines' current fleet of over 50 of the wide body jet.



Once this order is finalized, the carrier will have ten 787s and twenty-one 737 MAX jets on order.



With a range of up to 14,010 kilometers, the 787-9 possesses the longest-range capability within the 787 Dreamliner family, enabling Japan Airlines to open new routes and adding flexibility to its existing network.



