Dienstag, 23.07.2024
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855
Frankfurt
22.07.24
08:28 Uhr
6,500 Euro
-0,100
-1,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.07.2024 15:48 Uhr
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock World Mining Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 June 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 August 2024.

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 22 July 2024



