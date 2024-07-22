BioTech Medics Inc: BMCS and Commodity Vault Enter Into The Real-World Assets Tokenization Ecosystem

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) and its subsidiary Commodity Vault are pleased to announce that the firms have created the architecture for our RWA Tokenization Trading Platform that includes, tokens, various commodities, verified blockchains, white papers, apps, wallets, websites, stocks and strategic partnerships all of these components, and more encompass our ecosystem

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) and its subsidiary Commodity Vault are pleased to announce that the firms have created the architecture for our RWA Tokenization Trading Platform that includes, tokens, various commodities, verified blockchains, white papers, apps, wallets, websites, stocks and strategic partnerships all of these components, and more encompass our ecosystem. This year significant companies have entered the Real-World Asset tokenization marketplace including Blackrock, Stobox and many others. Some experts believe that this emerging growth industry. According to Boston Consulting Group and 21Shares they have forecasted over $10 trillion of tokenized assets are entering into this industry by the end of the decade in their optimistic scenarios… our goal is to grab our portion of this marketplace.

Management is also pleased to announce 2 new websites that provide significant information regarding our opportunity, those websites are the Company's official website http://bmcs.company and our subsidiary http://commodityvault.app please feel free to visit our websites to understand our venture. Our next press release will introduce you to the 'apps' we have developed, surrounding this venture.

Commodity Vault is a tokenization platform with the goal of creating new investment opportunities while providing helpful capital options to mining companies. Our app turns real-world commodities like gold, gems, and metals into digital tokens, which can then be purchased, traded, or sold 24 hr/day in 173 countries. We provide the infrastructure for the magic to happen. We reduce the cost of entry… by establishing the right to use an asset, by forming those assets into multiple digital tokens. By creating fractional ownership, investors can expand their portfolio with more reliable assets.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "BMCS Management believes that this business model will bring significant value to our shareholders. We virtually have the same common share structure as we had in 2014, same float (38 million issued and outstanding). BMCS has over 100M in assets including $30 million in calcium and the remaining in digital; and our stock trades at the super low price of $.03 per share. Management is actively working, with a California Market-Maker, to remove the 15c211 restriction on our stock to increase tradability; and we believe that our business model will increase shareholder value in the long term.

This business model is in an emerging growth marketplace and my goal is to provide you with the essence of this venture in a series of press releases (5), interviews and Zoom calls. This opportunity is significant, and our goal is to tell our story without error. We invite your comments and look forward to creating strategic partnerships with companies that understand this opportunity commented Miller'

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc. is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets (under the stock symbol BMCS) located in the Los Angeles, California area. Management decided to take the Company back to its biotech roots and did initiate an agreement with certain asset holders in the Dominican Republic with Calcium carbonate reserves. On September 28, 2023 as a result of a negotiated agreement, BioTech Medics received 2 million metric tons of very high quality (99.8% pure) calcium carbonate to market to a worldwide marketplace. This calcium carbonate has a base value of $30 million dollars. Management did procure (along with this transaction) an option to acquire an additional 48 million metric tons of calcium carbonate at a similar transaction value. Our new business plan is an old school commodities plan where we mine our calcium, put in on a truck and then put it on a ship to send it to the client. This business model has traditional profit margins in excess of 33% per transaction. BMCS is not a Financial Services Company; and Management suggest that potential investors should not use the Companies digital assets, currently on our books. as a calculation to invest in BMCS .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

