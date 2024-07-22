CAR T-cell Therapy Market worth $29.0 billion by 2029 driven by Rising Technological Advancements | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CAR T-cell Therapy Market is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2024 to USD 29.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 39.6%. This growth is driven by increased investments, technological advancements, and a rising prevalence of cancer. Despite these positive trends, high therapy costs and adverse effects may hinder market growth. Opportunities exist in expanding CAR T-cell therapies to solid tumors, while challenges include patient recruitment for clinical trials due to stringent criteria and geographic dispersion. In 2023, Yescarta held the largest market share, with CD19-targeted therapies showing significant growth potential. North America dominated the market, but Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate from 2024 to 2029. Key players include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, and several others.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. (US): Leader in CAR T-Cell Therapy

Gilead Sciences, Inc. excels in biotechnology with a focus on innovative medicines for life-threatening diseases such as HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer. The company is a key player in CAR T-cell therapy, offering FDA-approved products YESCARTA (Axicabtagene ciloleucel) and TECARTUS (brexucabtagene autoleucel). Following its acquisition of Kite Pharma, Gilead has strengthened its position in this field. The company enhances its research and development through collaborations with academic institutions, biotech firms, and healthcare providers, which facilitate access to new technologies and expedite clinical trials. Notably, in November 2023, Gilead expanded its collaboration with Arcellx, Inc. to cover lymphomas with Arcellx's CART-ddBCMA.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (US): Dominant in Biopharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a prominent biopharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, and neuroscience. It is a major player in the CAR T-cell therapy market, known for its strong brand and comprehensive product portfolio. The company invests heavily in research and development, with a notable expenditure of USD 9.3 billion in 2023. Bristol-Myers Squibb's commitment to innovation and new therapeutic products underpins its leading market position.

NOVARTIS AG (Switzerland): Trailblazer in CAR T-Cell Therapy

Novartis AG is a global healthcare leader with a diverse range of therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular, and neuroscience. The company made a significant impact in the CAR T-cell therapy market with the FDA approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in 2017, the first CAR T therapy approved for B-cell precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). This early entry established Novartis as a strong brand in the field. The company's global reach and extensive distribution channels across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa further reinforce its market presence.

Product Segmentation: Yescarta Leads the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

The CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented by product into Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), and other products. In 2023, Yescarta emerged as the market leader, holding the largest share due to its early market entry in 2017. This early launch allowed Gilead Sciences, Inc. to build a strong brand and gain extensive commercialization experience. Yescarta's impressive clinical efficacy, marked by high response rates and durable remissions in relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma patients, significantly contributes to its market dominance.

Target Antigen Segmentation: CD19 Dominates

The CAR T-cell therapy market is categorized by target antigens into CD19, BCMA, and other targets. The CD19 segment was the largest in 2023, driven by the initial success of CD19 CAR T-cell therapies in treating Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and large B-cell lymphoma. The continued research and development in this area have expanded indications. For example, Breyanzi by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was approved by the FDA in 2021 for Large B-cell Lymphoma and in 2024 for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL), Mantle Cell Lymphoma, and Follicular Lymphoma. Ongoing trials are exploring CD19 CAR T-cell therapies in other hematologic malignancies and combination therapies, expected to further drive market growth.

Indication Segmentation: B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL) Leads

The CAR T-cell therapy market is divided by indications into Multiple Myeloma, B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), and other conditions. In 2023, B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL) held the largest market share due to its increasing global prevalence. For instance, about 20% of lymphoma cases in the United States are Follicular Lymphoma, and approximately 5% are Mantle Cell Lymphomas. This high prevalence of B-cell lymphomas provides a significant patient pool, driving the growth of CAR T-cell therapies.

Demographic Segmentation: Adults Dominate

The CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented by demographic into adult and pediatric populations. In 2023, adults accounted for the largest share, representing 96.4% of the market. The aging global population is expected to increase cancer incidence, expanding the market for CAR T-cell therapies. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimated 35,780 new cases of Multiple Myeloma in the U.S. for 2024, with 12,540 deaths. This rising prevalence of cancers among adults is anticipated to drive market growth.

End User Segmentation: Hospitals Lead

The CAR T-cell therapy market is divided by end user into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and specialty centers. In 2023, hospitals held the largest market share. This dominance is attributed to effective collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, which facilitate the delivery of CAR T-cell therapies. For example, in 2024, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. (India) partnered with ImmunoACT (India) to develop NexCar 19, an autologous CAR T-cell therapy, across 16 Apollo Hospitals in India for patients aged 15 and older with B-cell lymphomas and B-acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Regional Insights: North America Holds the Largest Share

The CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America commanded the largest market share and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR. The region's growth is driven by robust research activities, increasing awareness of personalized medicine, and the approval of six autologous CAR T-cell therapies in the U.S. The significant investments in CAR T-cell therapy development, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's USD 14 billion investment through 2023, highlight the region's leading role in advancing medical research and expanding the biopharmaceutical industry.

