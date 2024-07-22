Q'Apel Medical Inc.: Q'Apel Medical Announces Leadership Transition

Appoints seasoned medical device executive, Jodie Fam, as Chief Executive Officer

Transition strategically positions company for next stage of growth

FREMONT, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical (Q'Apel), a private medical device company focused on revolutionizing neurovascular interventions, announced today the appointment of Jodie Fam as Chief Executive Officer. With over two decades in the medical device industry, Jodie has held executive leadership positions at multiple medical device companies including public and several venture-backed start-ups. During her industry tenure she has built a solid track record of experience in execution and commercial expansion. She succeeds R. King Nelson, who retires after leading the company for the last five years and will continue to serve on Q'Apel's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank King for his leadership. He has built a strong team and delivered significant growth for the company," said Chris Martin, Chairman of Q'Apel's Board. "We are pleased to have Jodie assume this role and are confident that with her at the helm, Q'Apel is positioned for an incredibly bright future."

"Jodie has been an integral part of Q'Apel's leadership team for the past three years as Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of International. We are thrilled to have her lead the organization going forward," commented Mr. Nelson. "With a deep industry knowledge and expertise bringing disruptive technologies to market, Jodie is ideally suited to spearhead this next phase of the company's growth. I am confident that under her leadership, the organization will deliver on its strategic objectives and drive commercial value."

Most recently, Jodie served as Q'Apel's Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager for the company's international business. Prior to joining Q'Apel, she served as the CEO of AblaCare (now May Health) and held senior management positions at Route 92 Medical, Medina Medical (acquired by Medtronic), CardioKinetix and Concentric Medical (acquired by Stryker). Earlier in her career, Jodie held senior clinical, sales and marketing positions with Guidant Corporation, Johnson & Johnson and Mallinckrodt Medical.

"Since its inception, Q'Apel has been known for approaching clinical challenges differently. It is at the core of all we do and one of the most differentiating aspects of our organization," stated Jodie Fam. "I am thrilled and honored to serve as the company's next CEO and look forward to working with our world-class team. Together, we will build upon our strong foundation to uniquely and purposefully position Q'Apel for a new era of growth, stability and success."

About Q'Apel Medical:

Q'Apel Medical is revolutionizing neurovascular interventions. Inspired by the evolving needs of our customers, our novel approach allows us to solve clinical challenges where others fall short. We are up for the task, the more complex the better. Our team thrives on creating high quality uniquely engineered products, designed in partnership with neurovascular specialists, that address what is needed right now, yet with the versatility to focus on what is coming next. For more information, visit www.qapelmedical.com.

