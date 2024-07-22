JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 30 June 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30th June 2024
US$ 4.09
JZCP's NAV at 30 June 2024 is $4.09 per share (31 May 2024: $4.08 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 2 cents per share and income of 1 cent per share offset by fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 30 June 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 211,938
Cash at bank and treasuries 106,115
Other receivables 669
Total Assets 318,722
Liabilities
Other liabilities 1,762
Total liabilities 1,762
Net Asset Value 316,960
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09
Enquiries:
Company website:www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com