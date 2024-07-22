Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.07.2024 16:18 Uhr
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 30 June 2024 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

30th June 2024

US$ 4.09

JZCP's NAV at 30 June 2024 is $4.09 per share (31 May 2024: $4.08 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 2 cents per share and income of 1 cent per share offset by fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 30 June 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 211,938

Cash at bank and treasuries 106,115

Other receivables 669

Total Assets 318,722

Liabilities

Other liabilities 1,762

Total liabilities 1,762

Net Asset Value 316,960

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09

Enquiries:

Company website:www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


