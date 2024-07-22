Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - SK E&S, a leading South Korean energy producer with operations in the U.S., has entered into a significant multimillion-dollar agreement to support energy research at the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University.

This partnership not only highlights the global importance of energy research but also underscores the collective role of each stakeholder in shaping the future of energy, making it a landmark in the industry.

Representatives from SK E&S, the Hamm Institute and Oklahoma State University signed the agreement during a ceremony at the Hamm Institute in Oklahoma City.

Harold Hamm, American energy leader and the institute's chairman, OSU President Kayse Shrum, and SK E&S President and CEO Hyeongwook Choo acknowledged that the five-year research agreement is a significant leap toward advancing energy research and innovation. This research has the potential to revolutionize the energy industry, influencing substantial changes in energy policy and security, and paving the way for a brighter and more secure future.

Dr. Shrum hailed the agreement with SK E&S as a significant milestone for the Hamm Institute, OSU, and the future of energy innovation and security. She expressed deep gratitude for the trust and support shown by SK E&S, emphasizing the anticipation of a highly productive partnership that will not only benefit all involved but also pave the way for significant advancements in the energy industry.

"This agreement marks the beginning of a significant partnership that will bolster energy research innovation at OSU," Shrum said. "We're excited about this agreement's momentum at the Hamm Institute and the opportunity to apply our research capabilities and intellectual resources to work with a visionary partner like SK E&S. Together, we are committed to thoughtfully exploring constructive ways to meet the global demand for reliable energy, a responsibility we take very seriously.

"Our mission as a land-grant institution is to leverage our research for the public good and to address society's most pressing problems. By faithfully serving Oklahoma, we've raised OSU's profile and opened new opportunities on the global stage to make a lasting impact in our state and beyond, as underscored by this substantive agreement."

Under the agreement, SK E&S will fund research grants focused on energy policy and security. A SK E&S representative will also join the Hamm Institute Advisory Board.

Hamm, the founder and chairman of Continental Resources, emphasized the need for increased energy to fuel the economy and the world. He highlighted the significance of the agreement with SK E&S in expanding the research impact of the Hamm Institute to ensure a robust energy future for America and its allies like South Korea. Hamm emphasized the importance of fostering a "culture of possible" and praised the Hamm Institute at OSU as a prime example of what we can achieve through vision and action.

"I am pleased we can partner on research at the institute with SK E&S, a respected global energy company known for innovation," Hamm said. "By working together, we can unlock new possibilities to drive energy innovation and promote energy security. I look forward to the exciting developments from this partnership."

Choo expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the Hamm Institute and OSU to promote energy innovation and security to meet global challenges.

"We are pleased to enter this agreement with the Hamm Institute for American Energy," Choo said. "Energy security and sustainability are critical, and this partnership will help discover innovative solutions that will lead to solutions that benefit people around the world."

The Hamm Institute, established in 2021, aims to educate future energy leaders from Oklahoma, the United States and from around the world while elevating Oklahoma's status as a global energy leader. Since its inception, the institute has established itself as a national leader in advancing energy innovation. In the fall of 2023, it attracted global attention, hosting the first American Energy Security Summit and drawing recognized and respected industry leaders from across the world.

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Dropbox Link

About SK E&S:

SK E&S is a member of the SK Group, the second largest conglomerate in Korea, and has secured its position as the No.1 private LNG provider as the first and the largest non-state-owned company to complete the LNG Value Chain in Korea. Beyond the LNG value chain business, SK E&S is leading carbon reduction with renewable energy, hydrogen, energy solutions. Based on these key businesses, SK E&S will make a transition to a unique 'Green Portfolio' and become a global leader in the world's green energy sector.

About the Hamm Institute for American Energy:

The Hamm Institute for American Energy exists to inspire the next generation of clean, affordable, reliable, and responsibly produced energy for humanity's growing energy needs. Through a combined $50 million gift from Continental Resources and the Harold Hamm Foundation, the Hamm Institute for American Energy is the nation's premier energy research and development institute. Centrally located in the heartland of America, the Hamm Institute for American Energy resides in Oklahoma City and is the nation's premier institute for security, innovation, and growth for all forms of energy.

About Oklahoma State University:

Oklahoma State University is a premier land-grant university that prepares students for success. Through teaching, research, and Extension, OSU engages communities and empowers servant-leaders to meet society's most pressing challenges. OSU is the largest university system in Oklahoma, with more than 34,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 25,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 125 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 280,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation, and the world.

