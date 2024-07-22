VenHub, an Autonomous Solutions Company: VenHub Announces Pivotal Non-Binding LOI with Premier NASDAQ-Listed SPAC

PASADENA, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - In a significant development poised to transform the retail industry, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, and the proud owner of VenHub, announces a strategic non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with a renowned NASDAQ-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). This initiative marks a crucial milestone in the company's ambitious plan to secure a prominent spot on a major public exchange, propelling it toward unprecedented global recognition and impact.

Elevating Retail Through Exceptional Team Leadership

The visionary team at VenHub has significantly advanced the autonomous robotic retail sector, continually breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks with the VenHub platform. As a leader in autonomous, smart, and unattended secure retail, VenHub has introduced and developed solutions that transform how consumers interact with technology in retail environments. This potential partnership signals a significant advancement, leveraging cutting-edge AI and smart technologies to significantly innovate global retail frameworks, enhancing consumer interactions and operational efficiencies.

From convenience stores and malls to educational institutions, and large brand stores in fields such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, cosmetics and pet food, VenHub is crafting a smart, safe, and efficient shopping experience. This transformation allows business owners to leverage VenHub's intelligent systems and processes, offering secure, 24/7 operations that consistently deliver exceptional shopping experiences. VenHub's array of fixed, mobile, and modernized retail solutions is setting new standards for shopping globally, including smart lockers and delivery systems which further expand the practical applications of their technology.

Driving the Future of Retail

This collaboration emphasizes VenHub's commitment to revolutionizing the global retail landscape. By integrating advanced AI, VenHub is reshaping convenience, accessibility and efficiency in the retail sector. This initiative is set to transform shopping environments worldwide, from standalone units to the modernization of existing stores across various sectors, making them more adaptive to consumer needs.

Shaping the Future of Global Retail

"Today's news is not just about our potential NASDAQ listing; it signals the start of a profound transformation in the retail world," stated Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of Autonomous Solutions, Inc. "VenHub is at the forefront, spearheading initiatives that ensure safer, smarter and smoother shopping experiences. With the Letter of Intent in place, we are planning to announce a more formal agreement shortly. We are just beginning our journey to revolutionize global retail."

Benefits of NASDAQ Exposure

Aligning with a NASDAQ-listed entity brings substantial benefits, such as heightened visibility, increased investor confidence, and broader access to global capital markets. This strategic move is expected to fast-track VenHub's growth, pushing its innovative smart store solutions into new regions and establishing new industry standards.

About Autonomous Solutions, Inc.:

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. excels in blending advanced technology with traditional retail dynamics through its pioneering division, VenHub. It delivers continuous smart retail solutions, making shopping more efficient, secure, and personalized, heralding a new phase in consumer retail.

Further Information:

Learn more about how Autonomous Solutions, Inc. is leading the retail revolution at:

Company Website: www.VenHub.com

Investment Opportunities: IR@VenHub.com

