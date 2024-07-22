Global Dental Veneers Market to Hit $3.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%, says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dental Veneers Market is projected to grow from USD 2.36 billion in 2023 to USD 3.88 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2024 to 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing number of consumers are now more aware about the importance of dental aesthetics and oral health. They want their smile to look perfect and veneers are a minimally invasive option to enhance the appearance of teeth. Dental veneers can transform the look, shape, size, and color of teeth without major dental reconstructive procedures. This rising appearance consciousness among people is a major driver boosting the demand for dental veneers.

Market Dynamics:

The global dental veneers market is driven by the rising number of dental cosmetic procedures for aesthetic purposes across the globe. Dental veneers help in improving the worn, stained, oddly shaped, disproportionate or misaligned teeth. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness about oral hygiene and increasing dental tourism are also fueling the market growth. However, high costs associated with dental veneers procedures may hinder the market expansion during the forecast period.

Global Dental Veneers Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.36 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $3.88 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Veneer Type, By Age Group, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising Concerns for Improved Aesthetics • Inclination towards Non-Invasive Procedures Restraints & Challenges • High cost of dental veneers procedures • Risk of complications associated with dental veneers

Market Trends:

With advancements in dental technology, digital procedures such as CAD/CAM dental veneers, 3D printed veneers, and smile designing have gained wide acceptance among dental professionals and patients across the world. Digital procedures help in improving the accuracy, reducing errors, shortening production times, and providing consumers a preview of the final results.

Changing social culture and increasing preferences toward physical attractiveness have boosted self-esteem issues among people related to irregularities or malformations in teeth. This has increased the demand for aesthetic and cosmetic dental procedures, including dental veneers, crowns, bridges, dental implants, and teeth whitening worldwide. Statistics show that over 50% of dental visits are now driven by aesthetic purposes rather than dental issues.

The composite veneers segment is expected to hold the dominant position in the global dental veneers market, owing to its lower cost as compared to other veneers. Composite veneers provide an aesthetic and comfortable solution to patients looking for minor tooth cosmetic corrections. They can be used for repairing minor teeth fractures or discoloration. Composite veneers are custom fabricated chairside and bonded directly onto the tooth surface. This provides a quick and less invasive treatment option suitable for minor cosmetic corrections.

The adult age group segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the dental veneers market during the forecast period. Rising awareness about dental aesthetics and increasing disposable income has boosted cosmetic dental procedures among adults. Adults are seeking treatments like dental veneers to cover stained, chipped, or cracked teeth for improving their smile. Increased attention towards one's physical appearance and the desire to maintain a youthful look is driving the demand for aesthetic dental corrections like veneers among adults aged between 25 to 55 years.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental veneers market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic dental procedures.

On the basis of veneer type, the composite veneers segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its lesser cost as compared to other veneers.

On the basis of age group, the adult segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to growing awareness about dental aesthetics. By end use, dental hospitals segment is dominating owing to availability of advanced infrastructure and skilled professionals.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to availability of advanced technologies and rising dental expenditure.

Key players operating in the global dental veneers market include Dentasply Sirona, Kuraray America, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, S, HOFU Dental GmbH, and 3M among others. These key players are focusing on new product launches and regional expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Recent Developments:

In December 2021, Dentsply Sirona, announced the expansion of their strategic partnership by combining Dentsply Sirona's Connect Case Center with 3Shape's Dental System software.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Veneer Type:

Composite veneers



Porcelain veneers



No-prep veneers



Removable veneers

By Age Group:

Child



Adult

By End User:

Dental Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Academic & Research Institutions

By Region:

North America:

U.S.



Canada

Latin America:

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

