22.07.2024 18:18 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 22 July 2024

Quarterly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet and Commentary for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

Factsheet:

https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-factsheet-Q2-2024-2.0.pdf

Commentary:

https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/SEC-commentary-June-2024.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


