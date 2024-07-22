Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date: 22 July 2024
Quarterly Factsheet
The Company announces that its Factsheet and Commentary for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:
Factsheet:
https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-factsheet-Q2-2024-2.0.pdf
Commentary:
https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/SEC-commentary-June-2024.pdf
