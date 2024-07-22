Isotridecan-1-ol Market to be Worth US$ 10.4 billion by 2034, Growing a CAGR 6.5% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increased demand from various industries such as personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, where Isotridecan-1-ol is used as an emulsifier and surfactant.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The isotridecan-1-ol market was projected to attain US$ 5.2 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 10.4 billion.

Advancements in production technologies and methods improve the efficiency and quality of Isotridecan-1-ol, enhancing its market appeal. Continuous research and development efforts leading to new applications of Isotridecan-1-ol in various industries.

Development of new and innovative products utilizing Isotridecan-1-ol to meet specific industry needs. Increased investment in research and development to discover new uses and improve production processes.

Isotridecan-1-ol is used in the production of surfactants, which are in high demand in industries such as cleaning, detergents, and textiles. The agrochemical industry uses Isotridecan-1-ol as a solvent and dispersing agent, driving demand as the sector expands.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86312

The pharmaceutical industry's growth, driven by increased healthcare spending, supports the demand for Isotridecan-1-ol used in drug formulations. Use of Isotridecan-1-ol in lubricants and other automotive chemicals boosts demand as the automotive industry grows.

Increasing preference for high-performance and specialty chemicals enhances the market for Isotridecan-1-ol. Growing trend towards customization in formulations and specialty chemicals for specific applications.

Adoption of digital technologies in manufacturing processes, leading to more efficient production and higher quality Isotridecan-1-ol. Stricter environmental regulations encourage the use of Isotridecan-1-ol due to its favorable environmental profile compared to other chemicals.

Key Findings of Market Report

• Development of bio-based Isotridecan-1-ol to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly products.

• Creating innovative formulations for specific industry needs, such as high-performance cleaning agents or advanced personal care products.

• The rapid growth of the cosmetics industry, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is driving demand for Isotridecan-1-ol, used in various formulations.

• Growing preference for chemicals derived from renewable resources is fostering demand for bio-based Isotridecan-1-ol.

Market Trends for Isotridecan-1-ol

• By grade, the industrial grade segment is expected to boost the growth of the isotridecan-1-ol Market. Industrial grade Isotridecan-1-ol has a wide range of applications in various industries such as coatings, adhesives, lubricants, and surfactants. Its versatility makes it a crucial component in multiple manufacturing processes.

• The expansion of end-use industries like automotive, construction, and manufacturing is driving the demand for industrial grade Isotridecan-1-ol. These sectors use it extensively for its properties as a solvent and intermediate.

• On the basis of application, the detergents and cleaners segment is anticipated to propel the market growth. Growing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness, especially post-pandemic, is driving the demand for detergents and cleaners. Isotridecan-1-ol is a key ingredient in many cleaning products due to its effective surfactant properties.

• Industrial cleaning is a significant market segment, requiring efficient and effective cleaning agents. Isotridecan-1-ol is widely used in industrial cleaners for its ability to dissolve oils and grease. Ongoing innovation in the formulation of cleaning products to enhance their effectiveness and environmental profile is driving the use of Isotridecan-1-ol. It is being incorporated into new, more efficient, and eco-friendly detergent formulations.

Isotridecan-1-ol Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 5.2 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 10.4 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.5 % No. of Pages 248 Pages Segments covered By Purity, By Grade, By Application, By Region, By End-use

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86312

Global Market for Isotridecan-1-ol: Regional Outlook

North America

• The rising middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes are driving the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry in North America. Isotridecan-1-ol is used in formulations for personal care products, such as shampoos, lotions, and creams, fueling market growth.

• The pharmaceutical industry in the region is growing due to increasing healthcare needs, a rising geriatric population, and investments in healthcare infrastructure. Isotridecan-1-ol is used as an intermediate in the production of various pharmaceutical products, supporting market expansion.

Asia Pacific

• Heightened awareness about hygiene and cleanliness has led to a surge in demand for detergents and cleaners. Isotridecan-1-ol is a key ingredient in many cleaning products, driving its demand.

• Strong economic growth in the region supports increased industrial activities and consumer spending. Countries like China and India, with their large populations and rapid economic development, are key drivers of market growth.

Isotridecan-1-ol Market: Key Players

The isotridecan-1-ol market is characterized by the presence of several key players, ranging from large multinational corporations to smaller, specialized manufacturers.

The competitive landscape is shaped by factors such as product quality, technological advancements, market presence, and strategic initiatives. The following companies are well known participants in the isotridecan-1-ol market:

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries

• Sasol

• Ataman Chemicals A.S.

• Biosynth

• KH Neochem Co. Ltd.

Key Developments

•In January 2024, Clarius Mobile Health received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its Clarius Bladder AI ultrasound software. This software delivers rapid, automated measurements of bladder volume, aiding in the assessment of urinary retention and bladder emptying. It is particularly valuable in cases involving urinary tract obstruction or patients with neurogenic bladder conditions.

Isotridecan-1-ol Market Segmentation

By Purity

• =99%

•<99%

By Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Food Grade

By Application

• Detergents and Cleaners

• Emulsifiers

• Lubricants

• Plasticizers

• Textile Chemicals

• Pharmaceutical Ingredients

• Others

By End Use

• Home Care

• Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

• Automotive

• Textile and Leather

• Paints and Coatings

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86312<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research -

•Shape Memory Foam Market - The global shape memory foam market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2024 to 2034

•Redispersible Polymer Powder Market - The global redispersible polymer powder market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034

•Styrene Maleic Anhydride Market Rise in investment in battery manufacturing is also driving the styrene maleic anhydride market demand. SMA copolymers are effective as dispersion agents in battery manufacturing owing to their chemical stability and compatibility with electrode materials.

•Acetic Anhydride Market - Rise in demand for specialty chemicals is also fueling the acetic anhydride market statistics. Acetic anhydride is crucial in the production of various chemical intermediates and specialty chemicals.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isotridecan-1-ol-market-to-be-worth-us-10-4-billion-by-2034--growing-a-cagr-6-5---exclusive-report-by-transparency-market-research-inc-302202934.html