Transport management systems are used by businesses to manage logistics and streamline shipping. A transport management system (TMS) is a logistics platform that helps plan, execute and optimise the physical movement of goods. Dedicated transport management systems first emerged in the 1980s and were mainly adopted by larger companies. The TMS market has since then evolved considerably and cloud-based solutions today offer scalable alternatives for businesses of any size across industry sectors.

The value of the European TMS market reached around 1.2 billion in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 percent, the market value of transport management systems in Europe is forecasted to reach 2.1 billion in 2028.

The North American TMS market is at the same time forecasted to grow from an estimated 1.6 billion in 2023 to reach almost 2.7 billion in 2028, representing a CAGR of 11.3 percent.

Market drivers and trends

Niche players and incumbents alike focus on the last mile

Cloud-based SaaS solutions expand the addressable market for TMS

The consolidation trend in the TMS space shows no signs of wearing off

Technology integrations partnerships contribute to unprecedented visibility

Real-time transportation visibility platforms become popular

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Descriptions of transport management functionality and associated concepts.

Comprehensive overview of the transport management value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 54 companies offering transport management systems.

Market forecasts lasting until 2028.

This report answers the following questions:

What different types of players are involved in the transport management value chain?

Which are the major specialised TMS solution providers?

What offerings are available from broader supply chain and logistics software vendors?

How are the major enterprise software providers approaching the market?

Which are the front-running geographic markets for TMS solutions so far?

What are the typical pricing models for transport management systems?

Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?

How will the TMS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Transport Management Systems

1.1 Introduction to transport management systems

1.2 Transport management functionality and associated concepts

1.2.1 Overview of TMS feature sets and benefits

1.2.2 Integration with other software systems

1.2.3 TMS functionality for specific transport modes and stakeholders

1.2.4 On-premise and cloud-based implementations

1.2.5 Managed TMS solutions

1.3 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Transport management systems market forecast Europe and North America

2.1.2 Regional market characteristics

2.1.3 Key vendors

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Supply chain and logistics software vendors

2.2.2 Fleet telematics solution providers

2.2.3 IT industry players

2.3 Market drivers and trends

2.3.1 Niche players and incumbents alike focus on the last mile

2.3.2 Cloud-based SaaS solutions expand the addressable market for TMS

2.3.3 The consolidation trend in the TMS space shows no signs of wearing off

2.3.4 Technology integrations partnerships contribute to unprecedented visibility

2.3.5 Real-time transportation visibility platforms become popular

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Europe

3T

4flow

AddSecure Smart Transport

AKANEA

Alerce

Alpega

AndSoft

Art Systems

Boltrics

CAPcargo

DDS Logistics

Ecovium

Enterprise Software

Generix

HaulTech

Inelo

LIS

Loqus

Mandata

Navitrans

nShift

Opter

Pagero

Praxya

SAP

SIMA (Zucchetti)

SINARI

Soloplan

TANS

Teliae

TESISQUARE

Tiramizoo

Transporeon (Trimble)

3.2 North America

3Gtms

Blue Yonder

Descartes

E2open and BluJay Solutions

Full Circle TMS

Kinaxis and MPO

Manhattan

Mastery

McLeod Software

MercuryGate

Oracle

Reconex

Shipwell

Solera Fleet Solutions

TMC (C.H. Robinson)

TransPlus

Trimble

WiseTech

