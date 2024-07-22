Regulatory News:

As part of the deployment of its GreenUp strategic plan aimed at accelerating ecological transformation, Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia (Paris:VIE), announces the appointment of Emmanuelle Menning as Deputy CEO Finance and Purchasing from September 1, 2024, and the arrival of Selma Bekhechi as Director of Investor Relations.

These nominations mark an important step in the deployment of the new strategic plan. They will infuse a new dynamic to strengthen the Group's growth and efficiency strategy, while ensuring perfect alignment with its financial objectives.

Their expertise within major international groups and their complementary skills will enable us to reconcile economic performance and international development with the expectations of all our stakeholders.

Emmanuelle Menning, who is already a member of the management committee since September 2020 and in the Group since 2014, will join the executive committee from September 1, 2024 and will report directly to Estelle Brachlianoff.

Estelle Brachlianoff commented "I wish Emmanuelle Menning full success in her new responsibilities. Her international career and the diversity of her missions within the Group, both on the operational side and on structural issues, will be decisive assets to value our positive impact in the face of environmental challenges to investors.

Selma Bekhechi also joined the finance division in June 2024 to head the investor relations and financial communication management. Selma Bekhechi has joined the management committee.

Following 24 years with the Veolia group, six of which as CFO, Claude Laruelle has decided to take his career in a new direction. He will carry on working with the group on strategic issues relating to mergers and acquisitions.

Estelle Brachlianoff declares: "Claude has supported the financial teams with passion and determination. He has contributed to the Group's major milestones, enabling us today to approach the GreenUp plan with confidence. I would like to warmly thank him for his valuable contribution to the transformation of Veolia and the success of the merger with Suez."

Emmanuelle Menning: After an experience in auditing at Price Waterhouse Cooper and then in financial consulting at Ernst Young, and later in investment banking at Natixis CIB, Emmanuelle Menning joined Veolia in 2014 in its German subsidiary, of which she became the financial director in 2016. Two years later, she added to her portfolio the operational finance division of waste activity and development. Since 2016, Emmanuelle Menning has also been a member of the supervisory board of service companies in the Energy and Water services at the international level.

In September 2020, she was nominated Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Veolia Environment and is a member of the Veolia executive committee.

Selma Bekhechi: After several experiences within Carrefour, Alstom and Alcatel-Lucent in investor relations, strategy, digital transformation and e-commerce positions, Selma Bekhechi joined the finance division of Veolia in June 2024 to head the investor relations and financial communication department. She is in charge of managing financial communication and exchanges with the investor community, in line with the new roadmap of the Group.

