Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

Publication of Annual Financial Statements

The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:

the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024;

the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024; and

the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Finance PLC for the year ended 31 March 2024.

A copy of each of the above documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

For further information please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD

BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk