Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
Publication of Annual Financial Statements
The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024;
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024; and
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Finance PLC for the year ended 31 March 2024.
A copy of each of the above documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
For further information please contact:
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD
BD6 2SZ
ATTN: Company Secretary
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk
