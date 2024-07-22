Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.07.24
22:00 Uhr
2,570 US-Dollar
+0,080
+3,21 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2024 22:34 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Earnings August 8, 2024

SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2024® (NASDAQ: RXT)- the leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Marino, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (August 8, 2024) at 5:00 PM EDT to discuss the Company's financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:
USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871
International - Toll (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4653491

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zjyvhdh3/

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end hybrid,?multicloud, and AI technology services company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Sagar Hebbar, ir@rackspace.com
Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.