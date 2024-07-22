

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $645.22 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $5.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $8.08 billion from $9.52 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $645.22 Mln. vs. $1.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.68 vs. $5.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.08 Bln vs. $9.52 Bln last year.



