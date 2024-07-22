

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF):



Earnings: $2 million in Q2 vs. $347 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0 in Q2 vs. $0.67 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $5.1 billion in Q2 vs. $5.98 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX