Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - (Block Height: 853,440) - Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTC Pink: CBTTF) ("Cathedra" or the "Company"), a diversified bitcoin mining company, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") held on July 22, 2024 (the "Meeting").

A total of 151,567,601 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing 63.90% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 24, 2024. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before them at the Meeting, including the proposed merger with Kungsleden, Inc. (the "Merger"), which is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 18, 2024, that is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The Company expects to close the Merger in short order and expects that shares of Cathedra will resume trading shortly thereafter. Closing of the Merger and resumption of trading is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including but not limited to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The following voting results are based on the total number of votes that were cast at the Meeting:

Appointment of Auditors For Withheld Outcome Appoint SRCO Professional Corporation as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize Directors to fix their remuneration



132,429,283 (87.37%) 19,138,318 (12.63%) Carried Number of Directors For Against Outcome Set the number of directors at seven (7)



132,568,023 (87.46%) 18,999,578 (12.54%) Carried Election of Directors For Withheld Outcome Elect the following nominees as directors of the Company





Thomas Armstrong 125,167,016 (86.80%) 19,028,721 (13.20%) Carried Antonin Scalia 125,149,757 (86.79%) 19,045,980 (13.21%) Carried David Jaques 125,166,222 (86.80%) 19,029,515 (13.20%) Carried Marcus Dent 125,186,082 (86.82%) 19,009,655 (13.18%) Carried Jialin Gavin Qu(1) 124,899,823 (86.62%) 19,295,914 (13.38%) Carried Thomas Masiero(1) 124,753,563 (86.52%) 19,442,174 (13.48%) Carried Matthew Kita(1)



124,996,482 (86.69%) 19,199,255 (13.31%) Carried Approval of Merger with Kungsleden For Against Outcome Approval of Merger with Kungsleden, Inc.



125,017,427 (86.70%) 19,178,310 (13.30%) Carried Alteration to Articles For Against Outcome Approval of alteration of the Company's articles to re-designate the Company's common shares as subordinate voting shares and create a new class of multiple voting shares.



124,614,146 (86.42%) 19,581,591 (13.58%) Carried Approval of Consolidation For Against Outcome Authorize the directors to consolidate the common shares (as presently constituted or as re-designated) on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for up to 150 pre-consolidation common share (or such lesser ratio as the board of directors of the Company may determine).



131,429,577 (86.71%) 20,138,023 (13.29%) Carried Approval of Long-Term Incentive Plan For Against Outcome Approve the Company's equity-based incentive plan for the ensuing year. 124,855,780 (86.59%) 19,339,957 (13.41%) Carried

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTCQB: CBTTF) is a Bitcoin company that believes sound money and abundant energy are the keys to human flourishing. The Company has diversified bitcoin mining operations which produce 355 PH/s across two states and four locations in the United States. The Company is focused on managing and expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.

For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as

at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the closing of the Merger.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the proposed Merger. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

