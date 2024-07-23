North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (ASX: LLO) (OTCQB: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that in response to market demand, it has arranged, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), a non-brokered private placement (the "Sidecar Private Placement") of up to 5,405,405 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.37 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (the "Common Shares") and one Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), each such Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring 36 months from the date of issue.

The Sidecar Private Placement reflects the same terms as the previously announced $10 million private placement led by Eight Capital as lead agent (the "Agent") pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Offering"). However, the Sidecar Private Placement will be settled directly with the Company and not through the Agent. The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Sidecar Private Placement in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V. The net proceeds of the Sidecar Private Placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issuable pursuant to the Sidecar Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Sidecar Private Placement is expected to complete concurrently with the LIFE Offering. In aggregate, under the LIFE Offering and the Sidecar Private Placement the Company expects to issue 32,432,432 Units for gross proceeds of $11,999,999.80.

Certain subscribers under the Sidecar Private Placement are expected to be directors and management of the Company. The issuance of Units to directors and management of the Company will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61- 101"). The transactions will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Lion One Metals Limited

"Walter Berukoff"

Chairman and CEO

