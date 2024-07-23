VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Continued strong growth momentum at the end of Q3 2023-2024

Press release

Gross merchandise volume: €172.6 million, up 17.7% over 9 months;

Consolidated revenues: €132.6 million, up 11.5% over 9 months;

Habitat: successful campaign to put a smile back on the faces of customers affected by the default of the brand's former operator, prior to the commercial relaunch;

Confirmation of the objective of double-digit annual growth in gross merchandise volume and another year of profitable growth.

23 July 2024. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenues figures for the first 9 months of the 2023-2024 financial year (period from 1er October 2023 to 30 June 2024).

IFRS (in K€) 9M 2022-2023 9M 2023-2024 Variation Gross merchandise volume[1] 146,570 172,557 +17.7% Revenues 118,913 132,552 +11.5% E-commerce[2] 113,399 130,311 +14.9% Logistics[3] 5,514 2,242 -59.3%

Vente-unique.com has succeeded in maintaining a strong sales momentum since the start of the year, with double-digit growth, in a context that remains difficult for household consumption and marked by a certain wait-and-see attitude in France due to the current electoral situation. Overall, gross merchandise volume for the first 9 months of the year rose sharply by 17.7% to €172.6 million, driven by strong international performances and the continued expansion of the marketplace.

Growth driven by strong international momentum

IFRS (in K€) 9M 2022-2023 9M 2023-2024 Variation E-commerce revenues[4] 113,399 130,311 +14.9% France 59,660 62,936 +5.5% Northern and Eastern Europe[5] 37,800 47,820 +26.5% Southern Europe[6] 15,938 19,555 +22.7%

Vente-unique.com recorded E-commerce revenues, including commissions generated by the marketplace, of €130.3 million for the first 9 months of the year, up 14.9%. Quarter after quarter, the Group has succeeded in increasing the volume of products sold while maintaining a solid gross margin, demonstrating the relevance of its positioning and business model.



The E-commerce business is driven by continued strong international momentum, with sales up by a remarkable 26.5% in Northern and Eastern Europe, and 22.7% in Southern Europe, compared with the same period last year. Lastly, growth in France remained solid and resilient (+5.5%) despite a rather gloomy environment.



The marketplace, open in 8 countries, also continues to prove a powerful growth accelerator for the Group. It is enjoying solid, steady growth in almost all the countries where it is deployed, particularly in France (16.3% of e-commerce sales in June 2024, compared with 13% in June 2023). Finally, the roll-out of the marketplace in March 2024 in the Netherlands and Portugal has already seen a very satisfactory ramp-up throughout the 3rd quarter of the year.

Successful first step in the relaunch of the iconic Habitat brand

Since the relaunch of the Habitat.fr website on June 13, 2024[7] and with the support of its main shareholder CAFOM, Vente-unique.com initially focused on its voluntary and proactive approach of providing a personalised response to each customer affected by the liquidation of the former operator.

At the same time, the Group is actively preparing the second stage of the brand relaunch campaign, with a full commercial launch in September and a ramp-up planned over the next financial year.

Annual outlook confirmed

Thanks to this strong sales momentum over the first 9 months of the year, Vente-unique.com confirms its target of double-digit annual growth in gross merchandise volume and another year of profitable growth.

IFRS (in K€) Q1 2022-2023 Q1 2023-2024 Variation Gross merchandise volume 46,968 58,164 +23.8% Revenues 38,754 45,063 +16.3% E-commerce 36,809 44,010 +19.6% Logistics 1,945 1,053 - 45.9%

IFRS (in K€) Q2 2022-2023 Q2 2023-2024 Variation Gross merchandise volume 52,022 59,150 +13.7% Revenues 42,274 45,197 +6.9% E-commerce 40,374 44,374 +9.9% Logistics 1,899 824 -56.6%

IFRS (in K€) Q3 2022-2023 Q3 2023-2024 Variation Gross merchandise volume 47,579 55,243 +16.1% Revenues 37,886 42,292 +11.6% E-commerce 36,216 41,927 +15.8% Logistics 1,670 365 -78.1%

[1] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[2] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[3] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[4] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[5] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[6] Italy + Portugal + Spain

[7] See press release dated June 13, 2024

