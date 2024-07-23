Pragmatic Semiconductor Ltd.: PRAGMATIC SEMICONDUCTOR APPOINTS MURTHY RENDUCHINTALA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Semiconductor veteran joins the FlexIC technology pioneer enabling sustainable item-level intelligence in trillions of devices over the next decade.

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pragmatic Semiconductor Ltd. announced the appointment of Dr. Venkata "Murthy" Renduchintala, as a non-executive director to Pragmatic's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Murthy brings a wealth of semiconductor knowledge, with over 30 years technology industry experience. This includes, most recently, half a decade at Intel Inc. where he served as Intel's Chief Engineering Officer and Global Group President of Intel's Technology, Manufacturing and Systems Architecture Group. Prior to Intel, Murthy spent over a decade at Qualcomm Inc. as Executive Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies and Co-President, Qualcomm CDMA Technologies. Previous experience spans technology and consumer electronics leadership roles at Skyworks Inc. and Philips Electronics.

Murthy has served as a member of the board of directors at Accenture Plc. since April 2018 and as a member of the board of directors at First Solar Inc. since May 2024. At Accenture, Murthy serves as a member of the Audit and Finance committees. At First Solar, Murthy chairs the Technology committee. In 2022, his alma mater, the University of Bradford, appointed Murthy as an Honorary Professor. Going forward, he will retain these roles in addition to his directorship at Pragmatic.

Erik Langaker, Chairman of the Board, Pragmatic Semiconductor said: "On behalf of the Pragmatic Board of Directors, I wish to extend a warm welcome to Murthy as a non-executive director. His vast management experience and deep understanding of the semiconductor sector will bring invaluable additional perspective and strategic insight."

Murthy Renduchintala, Non-Executive Director, Pragmatic Semiconductor said: "I am really energized to join the Pragmatic team at such an exciting point in its growth phase. I look forward to supporting David, Erik and the Pragmatic leadership team in fulfilling our collective ambition to make this company a significant and important part of the UK and global semiconductor industry."

David Moore, CEO, Pragmatic Semiconductor said: "We are delighted to have an industry veteran of Murthy's calibre join the Board in support of the company's successful navigation of a period of hyper-growth powering AI-enabled IoT applications and servicing global customer demand. Murthy's immense industry experience and track record of delivering at scale across technology, engineering and commercial disciplines will be of tremendous strategic value to both the board and the executive management team."

Pragmatic Semiconductor is revolutionising Semiconductor technology design and fabrication.

Pragmatic's innovative and unique approach produces ultra-low-cost, flexible integrated circuit (FlexIC) technology. Operating as an integrated device manufacturer (IDM), as well as a foundry with Pragmatic Park, the UK's first 300mm semiconductor fabrication line (fab), with capacity to produce billions of FlexICs per year.

Low-cost, more sustainable alternatives to silicon chips, FlexICs are ultra-thin, with a flexible form factor that enables connect, sense and compute capabilities just about anywhere, fuelling the AI-enabled Internet of Everything (IoE) across multiple sectors including consumer, industrial, healthcare and beyond.

The company's mission is to provide item-level intelligence to trillions of smart objects over the next decade.

www.pragmaticsemi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466321/Pragmatic_Semiconductor_Ltd.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pragmatic-semiconductor-appoints-murthy-renduchintala-to-board-of-directors-302202976.html