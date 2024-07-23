Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
23.07.24
08:18 Uhr
8,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,60 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4008,65012:56
PR Newswire
23.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

23 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

22 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

9,522

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

721.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

713.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

717.2592p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,336,064 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 4,120,108 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

3

721

12:46:48

OD_85N3N0z-00

XLON

363

721

12:46:48

OD_85N3N0z-02

XLON

137

721

12:46:48

OD_85N3N10-01

XLON

388

720

12:47:46

OD_85N3cEd-00

XLON

387

720

12:47:46

OD_85N3cEe-01

CHIX

371

720

12:47:46

OD_85N3cEe-03

BATE

20

721

13:32:25

OD_85NEr8q-00

CHIX

145

721

13:32:25

OD_85NEr8r-01

CHIX

169

721

13:32:25

OD_85NEr8r-03

CHIX

718

720

14:24:07

OD_85NRs9t-00

XLON

475

720

14:24:07

OD_85NRs9t-02

CHIX

399

720

14:24:07

OD_85NRs9u-01

XLON

524

716

14:24:18

OD_85NRv4T-00

XLON

171

716

14:24:25

OD_85NRwts-00

XLON

9

716

14:24:25

OD_85NRwts-02

XLON

165

717

14:28:26

OD_85NSxUB-00

XLON

19

717

14:28:26

OD_85NSxUB-02

XLON

163

716

14:31:07

OD_85NTdI6-00

XLON

25

716

14:34:39

OD_85NUWQx-00

XLON

24

716

14:51:16

OD_85NYhqA-00

XLON

220

716

14:51:40

OD_85NYo2S-00

XLON

201

716

14:51:40

OD_85NYo2S-02

XLON

122

715

14:51:50

OD_85NYqg8-00

CHIX

439

716

14:57:33

OD_85NaI6k-00

CHIX

438

716

14:57:33

OD_85NaI6l-00

XLON

153

716

14:57:33

OD_85NaI6m-00

TRQX

130

716

14:57:33

OD_85NaI6m-02

TRQX

62

714

15:00:09

OD_85NawTu-00

XLON

9

714

15:00:46

OD_85Nb6Ge-00

XLON

40

713

15:04:07

OD_85NbwPA-00

XLON

164

714

15:35:09

OD_85NjktF-00

AQXE

54

714

15:37:23

OD_85NkJj1-00

XLON

14

714

15:53:56

OD_85NoU8I-00

XLON

3

716

15:58:43

OD_85Npgi6-00

XLON

192

716

15:58:43

OD_85Npgi6-02

XLON

274

716

15:58:43

OD_85Npgi7-00

XLON

37

715

16:11:41

OD_85Nsx1E-00

AQXE

248

715

16:11:41

OD_85Nsx1E-02

TRQX

427

715

16:11:41

OD_85Nsx1F-00

CHIX

7

715

16:11:41

OD_85Nsx1F-02

TRQX

189

715

16:11:41

OD_85Nsx1G-01

AQXE

12

715

16:11:41

OD_85Nsx1G-03

CHIX

399

714

16:11:41

OD_85NsxEe-00

XLON

177

715

16:20:45

OD_85NvEee-00

AQXE

130

715

16:20:46

OD_85NvEnJ-00

XLON

26

715

16:21:15

OD_85NvMUJ-00

XLON

8

715

16:21:25

OD_85NvOwD-00

AQXE

178

715

16:21:46

OD_85NvURL-00

AQXE

7

715

16:22:17

OD_85NvcTB-00

XLON

6

715

16:23:05

OD_85NvoxJ-00

XLON

5

715

16:23:39

OD_85Nvxnr-00

XLON

3

715

16:25:40

OD_85NwTHP-00

XLON

348

715

16:26:44

OD_85Nwk4q-00

XLON

123

717

16:29:41

OD_85NxU2r-00

AQXE

1

717

16:29:42

OD_85NxUJ0-00

AQXE

1

715

16:29:53

OD_85NxX7W-00

BATE


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.