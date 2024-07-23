DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 July 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,125 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 67,125 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9440 GBP1.6400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9240 GBP1.6260 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9400 GBP1.6349

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,510,455 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,310 1.9240 XDUB 08:32:31 00029091040TRDU1 3,608 1.9400 XDUB 09:22:48 00029091272TRDU1 241 1.9400 XDUB 09:22:48 00029091273TRDU1 1,936 1.9400 XDUB 09:31:36 00029091396TRDU1 4,262 1.9440 XDUB 10:09:52 00029091637TRDU1 3,953 1.9420 XDUB 10:59:47 00029091916TRDU1 16 1.9300 XDUB 11:07:03 00029091939TRDU1 3,872 1.9380 XDUB 11:35:42 00029092074TRDU1 1,677 1.9360 XDUB 11:56:07 00029092225TRDU1 343 1.9360 XDUB 11:56:07 00029092226TRDU1 2,020 1.9420 XDUB 12:47:58 00029092371TRDU1 2,050 1.9420 XDUB 12:47:58 00029092370TRDU1 2,020 1.9420 XDUB 12:47:58 00029092369TRDU1 1,994 1.9420 XDUB 13:05:14 00029092385TRDU1 3,447 1.9420 XDUB 13:42:12 00029092540TRDU1 382 1.9420 XDUB 13:42:12 00029092542TRDU1 315 1.9420 XDUB 13:42:12 00029092541TRDU1 1,937 1.9380 XDUB 13:48:40 00029092628TRDU1 2,010 1.9380 XDUB 14:12:15 00029092742TRDU1 2,009 1.9340 XDUB 14:22:47 00029092762TRDU1 2,057 1.9340 XDUB 14:32:01 00029092823TRDU1 2,182 1.9400 XDUB 14:57:36 00029093264TRDU1 363 1.9440 XDUB 15:06:31 00029093349TRDU1 644 1.9440 XDUB 15:06:31 00029093348TRDU1 1,089 1.9440 XDUB 15:06:31 00029093347TRDU1 50 1.9440 XDUB 15:15:10 00029093406TRDU1 1,170 1.9440 XDUB 15:15:10 00029093405TRDU1 1,087 1.9440 XDUB 15:15:10 00029093404TRDU1 100 1.9440 XDUB 15:26:05 00029093501TRDU1 1,280 1.9440 XDUB 15:26:05 00029093500TRDU1 560 1.9440 XDUB 15:35:14 00029093587TRDU1 42 1.9440 XDUB 15:35:14 00029093586TRDU1 1,955 1.9440 XDUB 15:35:14 00029093585TRDU1 1,399 1.9440 XDUB 15:35:14 00029093584TRDU1 2,174 1.9440 XDUB 15:35:14 00029093583TRDU1 1,922 1.9440 XDUB 15:35:14 00029093582TRDU1 526 1.9420 XDUB 15:53:50 00029093733TRDU1 1,801 1.9420 XDUB 15:53:50 00029093732TRDU1 2,018 1.9420 XDUB 16:09:55 00029093807TRDU1 2,169 1.9420 XDUB 16:12:17 00029093812TRDU1 135 1.9400 XDUB 16:22:04 00029093868TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,729 1.6260 XLON 08:59:59 00029091201TRDU1 3,322 1.6320 XLON 09:24:16 00029091278TRDU1 1,073 1.6360 XLON 10:09:52 00029091638TRDU1 485 1.6360 XLON 10:09:52 00029091636TRDU1 1,096 1.6340 XLON 11:00:03 00029091922TRDU1 1,900 1.6340 XLON 11:00:03 00029091921TRDU1 1,579 1.6300 XLON 11:37:06 00029092076TRDU1 3,160 1.6340 XLON 13:11:43 00029092400TRDU1 1,103 1.6340 XLON 13:45:44 00029092621TRDU1 395 1.6340 XLON 13:45:44 00029092620TRDU1 1,526 1.6320 XLON 13:53:29 00029092644TRDU1 48 1.6280 XLON 14:22:47 00029092761TRDU1 4,809 1.6400 XLON 15:32:40 00029093547TRDU1 4,482 1.6380 XLON 15:35:06 00029093579TRDU1 1,531 1.6340 XLON 15:53:50 00029093731TRDU1 1,584 1.6380 XLON 16:27:27 00029093945TRDU1 178 1.6380 XLON 16:27:27 00029093944TRDU1

