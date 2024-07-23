Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
23.07.24
12:25 Uhr
1,912 Euro
-0,008
-0,42 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9101,97013:03
Dow Jones News
23.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
95 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,125 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers 
UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           67,125     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9440     GBP1.6400 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9240     GBP1.6260 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9400     GBP1.6349

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,510,455 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,310      1.9240        XDUB     08:32:31      00029091040TRDU1 
3,608      1.9400        XDUB     09:22:48      00029091272TRDU1 
241       1.9400        XDUB     09:22:48      00029091273TRDU1 
1,936      1.9400        XDUB     09:31:36      00029091396TRDU1 
4,262      1.9440        XDUB     10:09:52      00029091637TRDU1 
3,953      1.9420        XDUB     10:59:47      00029091916TRDU1 
16        1.9300        XDUB     11:07:03      00029091939TRDU1 
3,872      1.9380        XDUB     11:35:42      00029092074TRDU1 
1,677      1.9360        XDUB     11:56:07      00029092225TRDU1 
343       1.9360        XDUB     11:56:07      00029092226TRDU1 
2,020      1.9420        XDUB     12:47:58      00029092371TRDU1 
2,050      1.9420        XDUB     12:47:58      00029092370TRDU1 
2,020      1.9420        XDUB     12:47:58      00029092369TRDU1 
1,994      1.9420        XDUB     13:05:14      00029092385TRDU1 
3,447      1.9420        XDUB     13:42:12      00029092540TRDU1 
382       1.9420        XDUB     13:42:12      00029092542TRDU1 
315       1.9420        XDUB     13:42:12      00029092541TRDU1 
1,937      1.9380        XDUB     13:48:40      00029092628TRDU1 
2,010      1.9380        XDUB     14:12:15      00029092742TRDU1 
2,009      1.9340        XDUB     14:22:47      00029092762TRDU1 
2,057      1.9340        XDUB     14:32:01      00029092823TRDU1 
2,182      1.9400        XDUB     14:57:36      00029093264TRDU1 
363       1.9440        XDUB     15:06:31      00029093349TRDU1 
644       1.9440        XDUB     15:06:31      00029093348TRDU1 
1,089      1.9440        XDUB     15:06:31      00029093347TRDU1 
50        1.9440        XDUB     15:15:10      00029093406TRDU1 
1,170      1.9440        XDUB     15:15:10      00029093405TRDU1 
1,087      1.9440        XDUB     15:15:10      00029093404TRDU1 
100       1.9440        XDUB     15:26:05      00029093501TRDU1 
1,280      1.9440        XDUB     15:26:05      00029093500TRDU1 
560       1.9440        XDUB     15:35:14      00029093587TRDU1 
42        1.9440        XDUB     15:35:14      00029093586TRDU1 
1,955      1.9440        XDUB     15:35:14      00029093585TRDU1 
1,399      1.9440        XDUB     15:35:14      00029093584TRDU1 
2,174      1.9440        XDUB     15:35:14      00029093583TRDU1 
1,922      1.9440        XDUB     15:35:14      00029093582TRDU1 
526       1.9420        XDUB     15:53:50      00029093733TRDU1 
1,801      1.9420        XDUB     15:53:50      00029093732TRDU1 
2,018      1.9420        XDUB     16:09:55      00029093807TRDU1 
2,169      1.9420        XDUB     16:12:17      00029093812TRDU1 
135       1.9400        XDUB     16:22:04      00029093868TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,729      1.6260        XLON     08:59:59      00029091201TRDU1 
3,322      1.6320        XLON     09:24:16      00029091278TRDU1 
1,073      1.6360        XLON     10:09:52      00029091638TRDU1 
485       1.6360        XLON     10:09:52      00029091636TRDU1 
1,096      1.6340        XLON     11:00:03      00029091922TRDU1 
1,900      1.6340        XLON     11:00:03      00029091921TRDU1 
1,579      1.6300        XLON     11:37:06      00029092076TRDU1 
3,160      1.6340        XLON     13:11:43      00029092400TRDU1 
1,103      1.6340        XLON     13:45:44      00029092621TRDU1 
395       1.6340        XLON     13:45:44      00029092620TRDU1 
1,526      1.6320        XLON     13:53:29      00029092644TRDU1 
48        1.6280        XLON     14:22:47      00029092761TRDU1 
4,809      1.6400        XLON     15:32:40      00029093547TRDU1 
4,482      1.6380        XLON     15:35:06      00029093579TRDU1 
1,531      1.6340        XLON     15:53:50      00029093731TRDU1 
1,584      1.6380        XLON     16:27:27      00029093945TRDU1 
178       1.6380        XLON     16:27:27      00029093944TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  335697 
EQS News ID:  1951469 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1951469&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.